Gladewater police probe teen party; homeowner criticizes law enforcement response

GLADEWATER — Gladewater police are investigating a weekend party at a lake house attended by more than 100 juveniles.

Meanwhile, the property owner, Blake Cammack, has criticized police on social media for allowing the partiers to drive home after the party and failing to notify him of what had occurred.

“Police broke up the party and left 100+ minors to drive home under the influence,” Cammack wrote on Facebook.

The teenagers attended the party at Cammack’s lake house on Saturday night, he wrote on his Facebook page. An invitation shared on social media used the term “PROJECT X” to describe the party, referring to a 2012 film about a teenage party that gets out of control.

The invitation included explicit language: “[C]ops come we still [expletive] live [expletive] them they gotta bring a swat [sic] team.”

The invitation also read: “[T]his is the biggest move Texas has seen” and “biggest party [ETX] will have for years.”







In a statement posted Tuesday on Facebook, Gladewater police said the residence in the 1600 block of East Lake Drive had been unoccupied before the party and that the owner did not give the juveniles permission to use the residence. Investigators have interviewed multiple people who said they were invited to the party through Snapchat, and two juveniles have been detained in connection with the incident, police said.

Cammack wrote on Facebook that police did not arrest any partiers when they responded to the scene, nor did they issue citations or contact the minors’ parents. Police also did not contact Cammack or secure the residence, he wrote.

Police were called back to the property Sunday, where they found two underage people and a gun in the house. Cammack wrote on Facebook that police did not say why he was not contacted and why the property had not been secured.

Once the investigation into the party is over, police will “conduct a full internal review of the initial police response to ensure accountability and best practices moving forward,” the release read. “Protecting our residents and maintaining the safety of our community remain top priorities.”

Cammack declined to speak to the News-Journal on the record about the matter.

People with information about the matter should contact Lt. Freddie Fitzgerald or Sgt. David Burrows at (903) 845-2166, the news release read.