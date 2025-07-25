There were several standout performers on the diamond by the ladies in the area for the 2025 high school softball season.

To highlight those individuals for their efforts, we are announcing the Tyler Morning Telegraph All-Rose Country Softball Team.

2025 TYLER MORNING TELEGRAPH ALL-ROSE COUNTRY SOFTBALL TEAM

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Kirstin Malone, Bullard, junior: Malone hit .531 with 51 hits, 12 home runs, eight doubles, one triple, 32 RBIs, 27 walks and three hit by pitches. She went 47 of 47 on stolen bases. Defensively, the shortstop made zero errors. Malone was the Co-District 17-4A Most Valuable Player.







PITCHER OF THE YEAR

Brooklyn Brannen, Bullard, junior: The pitcher and center fielder went 21-2 in the circle, striking out 256 batters and posting a 1.10 ERA with a .128 batting average against in 132.2 innings. She also hit .362 with 38 hits, three home runs, nine doubles, 31 RBIs, 42 runs scored, 11 walks and four hit by pitches. She went 35 of 35 on stolen bases stolen bases. Brannen was the Co-District 17-4A Most Valuable Player.

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Presley Kilgore, Rains, junior: A year after being the Defensive Player of the Year, Kilgore earns the offensive honor this time around. Kilgore hit .691 with a 2.147 OPS, 55 hits, 10 home runs, 10 triples, 60 RBIs and 25 stolen bases. Kilgore struck out on one time all season. Kilgore made just one error defensively and was the District 12-3A Defensive Player of the Year. Kilgore has committed to Texas A&M.

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Lily Cervantes, Canton, junior: The District 15-4A Defensive Player of the Year played center field all season without an error before moving to shortstop in the playoffs for the Eaglettes, who advanced to the Class 4A Division 2 Region II finals. At the plate, Cervantes hit .479 with seven home runs, 14 doubles, three triples, 32 RBIs, 40 runs and seven stolen bases.

NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR

Preslee Burton, Edgewood, freshman: Burton burst onto the scene with 213 strikeouts and a 1.93 ERA in the circle. At the plate, Burton hit .410 with four home runs, three triples, six doubles, 28 RBIs, 12 walks and 12 stolen bases. She was named the District 15-3A Most Valuable Player.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Brett Zamzow, Cross Roads: Also the school’s head football coach, Zamzow led Cross Roads to the state semifinals for the first time since 2010. Cross Roads went 32-11. In the playoffs, Cross Roads defeated Overton (10-0, 7-3), Como-Pickton (8-7, 18-5), Alto (17-7, 14-2) and Beckville (9-6, 6-1) before falling to state power Shiner in the state semifinals. Zamzow picked up his 200th career victory as a head softball coach this season.

FIRST TEAM

Pitcher: Karmen Miller, Brook Hill, senior: 1.97 ERA, 207 strikeouts (817 for career); .383 average

Pitcher: Jailey Potter, Van, junior: 16-4, 1.81 ERA, 164 strikeouts, 26 walks, 112 innings; .417 average, 35 hits, 8 doubles, 3 triples, 3 home runs, 19 RBIs, 28 runs

Pitcher: Taylor Gillispie, Troup, senior: 21-6, 1.40 ERA, 200 strikeouts, 56 walks in 149.2 innings; .436 average, 15 home runs, 12 doubles, 53 RBIs, 60 runs, 21 walks

Catcher: Emma Knight, Rains, senior: .561 average, 50 hits, 10 home runs, 11 triples, 58 RBIs; Boston College signee

First base: Maddie Birdsong, Arp, senior: .422 average, 38 hits, 7 home runs, 11 doubles, 41 RBIs, 43 runs, 19 walks, 13 stolen bases

Second base: Merrick Gary, Lindale, senior: .430 average, 34 hits, 9 doubles, 4 triples, 28 RBIs, 26 runs, 6 walks, 15 stolen bases

Third base: Aubrey Hassell, Rusk, junior: .553 average, 2.033 OPS, 7 home runs, 11 doubles, 25 RBIs, 19 runs; missed first six weeks of season with injury

Shortstop: ReNaa Hicks, Tyler Legacy, sophomore: .527 average, 39 hits, 1 home run, 2 doubles, 4 triples, 14 RBIs, 37 runs, 9 walks, 32 stolen bases

Outfield: Mahayla McMahon, Mineola, junior: .425 average, 5 home runs, 10 doubles, 2 triples, 28 RBIs, 43 runs, 14 walks, 11 stolen bases; .960 fielding with multiple assists to home and third base; District 15-3A Defensive Player of the Year

Outfield: Kenzi Roberts, Bullard, junior: .425 average, 37 hits, 4 home runs, 10 doubles, 2 triples, 37 RBIs, 27 runs, 9 walks, 2 hit by pitches, 18 stolen bases

Outfield: Addison Carpenter, Arp, senior: .587 average, 61 hits, 1 home run, 15 doubles, 3 triples, 37 RBIs, 56 runs, 17 walks, 1 strikeout, 8 stolen bases; .985 fielding; 2.73 ERA, 47 strikeouts, 66.2 innings

Utility: Taetum Smith, Hawkins, senior: .477 average, 3 home runs, 8 doubles, 6 triples, 15 RBIs, 43 runs, 30 stolen bases; .967 fielding, 34 assists, 113 putouts; played shortstop and catcher

SECOND TEAM

Pitcher: Taylor Morris, Whitehouse, sophomore: 15-8, 1 save, 2.80 ERA, 158 strikeouts; .393 average, 7 home runs, 8 doubles, 2 triples, 43 RBIs, 13 walks

Pitcher: Journie Wilson, Mineola, sophomore: 6 wins, 1 save, 1.94 ERA, 60 strikeouts; .381 average, 8 home runs, 5 doubles, 5 triples, 45 RBIs, 26 runs; .946 fielding

Pitcher: Rylee Busby, Canton, junior: 18 wins, 2.93 ERA, 170 strikeouts; .350 average, 5 home runs, 15 doubles, 35 RBIs, 15 runs

Catcher: Aubry Way, Arp, senior: .548 average, 51 hits, 6 home runs, 1 tiple, 14 doubles, 61 RBIs, 10 runs, 16 walks; .969 fielding

First base: Heather Longino, Troup, freshman: .436 average, 1.453 OPS, 34 hits, 4 home runs, 11 doubles, 6 triples, 33 RBIs, 37 runs, 23 walks

Second base: Riley Ohlsen, Whitehouse, sophomore: .329 average, 27 hits, 2 home runs, 5 doubles, 4 triples, 40 runs, 16 stolen bases; .922 fielding

Third base: Paige Goodell, Whitehouse, senior: .402 average, 35 hits, 3 home runs, 7 doubles, 2 triples, 15 RBIs, 39 runs, 19 walks, 12 stolen bases; .967 fielding

Shortstop: Neci Potts, Arp, junior: .564 average, 57 hits, 8 home runs, 11 doubles, 3 triples, 43 RBIs, 54 runs, 4 stolen bases; .915 fielding

Outfield: Madi Fugate, Grand Saline, freshman: .520 average, 61 hits, 6 doubles, 2 triples, 13 RBIs, 45 runs, 18 stolen bases

Outfield: Hava Hyatt, Rains, junior: .563 average, 53 hits, 38 stolen bases

Outfield: Ella Lively, Elkhart, junior: .532 average, 6 home runs, 42 RBIs, 22 stolen bases, 38 runs; 1.000 fielding

Utility: Chloe Howe, Canton, junior: .424 average, 4 home runs, 12 doubles, 6 triples, 39 runs, 35 runs, 6 stolen bases; .977 fielding; played shortstop and first base

THIRD TEAM

Pitcher: Chloe Ellis, Henderson, senior: 190 strikeouts, 2.00 ERA; .432 average, 16 doubles, 45 RBIs

Pitcher: Lacy Fletcher, Arp, junior: 2.93 ERA, 125 strikeouts, 100.1 innings; .462 average, 42 hits, 10 doubles, 1 triple, 5 home runs, 37 RBIs, 40 runs, 16 walks, 5 stolen bases; .980 fielding

Pitcher: Adielyn Smith, Alba-Golden, sophomore: 21-7, 2.95 ERA, 242 strikeouts; .447 average, 33 RBIs, 7 stolen bases

Catcher: Kara Pride, Canton, senior: .518 average, 3 home runs, 9 triples, 38 RBIs, 38 runs, 9 stolen bases; .990 fielding, 8 caught stealing; Stephen F. Austin signee

First base: Gracie Jo Currey, Grand Saline, junior: .518 average, 44 hits, 1 home run, 12 doubles, 3 triples, 27 RBIs, 36 runs, 2 stolen bases; .961 fielding

Second base: Zaylee Zahriniak, Bullard, senior: .294 average, 15 hits, 4 doubles, 11 RBIs, 17 runs; .945 fielding

Third base: Mahayla McKinney, Van, junior: .426 average, 29 hits, 2 home runs, 9 doubles, 1 triple, 19 RBIs, 27 runs; .911 fielding

Shortstop: Analee Becerra, Whitehouse, sophomore: .366 average, 34 hits, 9 home runs, 6 doubles, 2 triples, 41 RBIs, 44 runs, 13 stolen bases

Outfield: Emerson Swoape, Van, junior: .460 average, 39 hits, 1 home run, 10 doubles, 4 triples, 25 RBIs, 36 runs

Outfield: Kiyah Arterberry, Troup, freshman: .326 average, 28 hits, 9 home runs, 7 doubles, 27 RBIs, 37 runs, 15 walks, 13 stolen bases

Outfield: Vivian Eckerman, Palestine, junior: .510 average, 3 home runs, 6 doubles, 2 triples, 18 RBIs, 24 runs, 7 stolen bases

Utility: Marisa Denney, Elkhart, freshman: .597 average, 3 home runs, 33 RBIs, 28 stolen bases, 39 runs; .930 fielding; played left field and shortstop

HONORABLE MENTION

Alba-Golden: Averi Stevenson, Jayla Sitar

Arp: Hannah Martindale, Chloe Gerald, Kaitlynn Raymond

Brook Hill: Blair Brister, Menah Harley

Brownsboro: Cheyenne Cowart, Arabella Lowrance

Bullard: Kaitlyn Ramirez, Hudsen Walker, Baylie Walker, Denim Boles, Emery Baker, Kamyn Honzell, Dakota Payne, Karter Swanson

Chapel Hill: Aaliyah Shabaan

Cross Roads: Jaydynn Cook, Makayla Hughes, Brook Locke, Alanah Logan

Edgewood: Abigail Poynter, Hallie Erwin, Jackie Jackman, Taylor Thompson, Addison Kay

Elkhart: Rylee Lohmeyer

Frankston: Addison Loebig, Kinley Howie

Grace Community: Sadie Arriola, Macie Mathis

Grand Saline: McKennah Davis, Alissa Fugate

Hawkins: Kalyn Ellison

Henderson: Jacie Boothe, Addy Standley, Addy Davis

LaPoynor: Taylor Lovett

Lindale: Emma Watkins, Kenlee Keith, Makynli Zemer, Morgan Keenright

Martin’s Mill: Ruthie Mein, Teely Salazar

Mineola: Kaitlyn McMahon, Courtney Nguyen, Caroline Castleberry, Kali Chrietzberg

Neches: Kacie Trimble, Joely Jenkins

Overton: Kelsey Vaught, Bryleigh Nelson, Mason Fenter

Palestine: Adelyn Garcia

Sabine: Brenna Hill

Troup: Ava Hays

Van: Maylan Hale, Averi Crouch

Whitehouse: Kyndal Morris, Laney Crawford, Larkin Jones, Shilee Yutterman