2025 Tyler Morning Telegraph All-Rose Country Softball Team
Published 2:00 pm Friday, July 25, 2025
There were several standout performers on the diamond by the ladies in the area for the 2025 high school softball season.
To highlight those individuals for their efforts, we are announcing the Tyler Morning Telegraph All-Rose Country Softball Team.
2025 TYLER MORNING TELEGRAPH ALL-ROSE COUNTRY SOFTBALL TEAM
PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Kirstin Malone, Bullard, junior: Malone hit .531 with 51 hits, 12 home runs, eight doubles, one triple, 32 RBIs, 27 walks and three hit by pitches. She went 47 of 47 on stolen bases. Defensively, the shortstop made zero errors. Malone was the Co-District 17-4A Most Valuable Player.
PITCHER OF THE YEAR
Brooklyn Brannen, Bullard, junior: The pitcher and center fielder went 21-2 in the circle, striking out 256 batters and posting a 1.10 ERA with a .128 batting average against in 132.2 innings. She also hit .362 with 38 hits, three home runs, nine doubles, 31 RBIs, 42 runs scored, 11 walks and four hit by pitches. She went 35 of 35 on stolen bases stolen bases. Brannen was the Co-District 17-4A Most Valuable Player.
OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Presley Kilgore, Rains, junior: A year after being the Defensive Player of the Year, Kilgore earns the offensive honor this time around. Kilgore hit .691 with a 2.147 OPS, 55 hits, 10 home runs, 10 triples, 60 RBIs and 25 stolen bases. Kilgore struck out on one time all season. Kilgore made just one error defensively and was the District 12-3A Defensive Player of the Year. Kilgore has committed to Texas A&M.
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Lily Cervantes, Canton, junior: The District 15-4A Defensive Player of the Year played center field all season without an error before moving to shortstop in the playoffs for the Eaglettes, who advanced to the Class 4A Division 2 Region II finals. At the plate, Cervantes hit .479 with seven home runs, 14 doubles, three triples, 32 RBIs, 40 runs and seven stolen bases.
NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR
Preslee Burton, Edgewood, freshman: Burton burst onto the scene with 213 strikeouts and a 1.93 ERA in the circle. At the plate, Burton hit .410 with four home runs, three triples, six doubles, 28 RBIs, 12 walks and 12 stolen bases. She was named the District 15-3A Most Valuable Player.
COACH OF THE YEAR
Brett Zamzow, Cross Roads: Also the school’s head football coach, Zamzow led Cross Roads to the state semifinals for the first time since 2010. Cross Roads went 32-11. In the playoffs, Cross Roads defeated Overton (10-0, 7-3), Como-Pickton (8-7, 18-5), Alto (17-7, 14-2) and Beckville (9-6, 6-1) before falling to state power Shiner in the state semifinals. Zamzow picked up his 200th career victory as a head softball coach this season.
FIRST TEAM
Pitcher: Karmen Miller, Brook Hill, senior: 1.97 ERA, 207 strikeouts (817 for career); .383 average
Pitcher: Jailey Potter, Van, junior: 16-4, 1.81 ERA, 164 strikeouts, 26 walks, 112 innings; .417 average, 35 hits, 8 doubles, 3 triples, 3 home runs, 19 RBIs, 28 runs
Pitcher: Taylor Gillispie, Troup, senior: 21-6, 1.40 ERA, 200 strikeouts, 56 walks in 149.2 innings; .436 average, 15 home runs, 12 doubles, 53 RBIs, 60 runs, 21 walks
Catcher: Emma Knight, Rains, senior: .561 average, 50 hits, 10 home runs, 11 triples, 58 RBIs; Boston College signee
First base: Maddie Birdsong, Arp, senior: .422 average, 38 hits, 7 home runs, 11 doubles, 41 RBIs, 43 runs, 19 walks, 13 stolen bases
Second base: Merrick Gary, Lindale, senior: .430 average, 34 hits, 9 doubles, 4 triples, 28 RBIs, 26 runs, 6 walks, 15 stolen bases
Third base: Aubrey Hassell, Rusk, junior: .553 average, 2.033 OPS, 7 home runs, 11 doubles, 25 RBIs, 19 runs; missed first six weeks of season with injury
Shortstop: ReNaa Hicks, Tyler Legacy, sophomore: .527 average, 39 hits, 1 home run, 2 doubles, 4 triples, 14 RBIs, 37 runs, 9 walks, 32 stolen bases
Outfield: Mahayla McMahon, Mineola, junior: .425 average, 5 home runs, 10 doubles, 2 triples, 28 RBIs, 43 runs, 14 walks, 11 stolen bases; .960 fielding with multiple assists to home and third base; District 15-3A Defensive Player of the Year
Outfield: Kenzi Roberts, Bullard, junior: .425 average, 37 hits, 4 home runs, 10 doubles, 2 triples, 37 RBIs, 27 runs, 9 walks, 2 hit by pitches, 18 stolen bases
Outfield: Addison Carpenter, Arp, senior: .587 average, 61 hits, 1 home run, 15 doubles, 3 triples, 37 RBIs, 56 runs, 17 walks, 1 strikeout, 8 stolen bases; .985 fielding; 2.73 ERA, 47 strikeouts, 66.2 innings
Utility: Taetum Smith, Hawkins, senior: .477 average, 3 home runs, 8 doubles, 6 triples, 15 RBIs, 43 runs, 30 stolen bases; .967 fielding, 34 assists, 113 putouts; played shortstop and catcher
SECOND TEAM
Pitcher: Taylor Morris, Whitehouse, sophomore: 15-8, 1 save, 2.80 ERA, 158 strikeouts; .393 average, 7 home runs, 8 doubles, 2 triples, 43 RBIs, 13 walks
Pitcher: Journie Wilson, Mineola, sophomore: 6 wins, 1 save, 1.94 ERA, 60 strikeouts; .381 average, 8 home runs, 5 doubles, 5 triples, 45 RBIs, 26 runs; .946 fielding
Pitcher: Rylee Busby, Canton, junior: 18 wins, 2.93 ERA, 170 strikeouts; .350 average, 5 home runs, 15 doubles, 35 RBIs, 15 runs
Catcher: Aubry Way, Arp, senior: .548 average, 51 hits, 6 home runs, 1 tiple, 14 doubles, 61 RBIs, 10 runs, 16 walks; .969 fielding
First base: Heather Longino, Troup, freshman: .436 average, 1.453 OPS, 34 hits, 4 home runs, 11 doubles, 6 triples, 33 RBIs, 37 runs, 23 walks
Second base: Riley Ohlsen, Whitehouse, sophomore: .329 average, 27 hits, 2 home runs, 5 doubles, 4 triples, 40 runs, 16 stolen bases; .922 fielding
Third base: Paige Goodell, Whitehouse, senior: .402 average, 35 hits, 3 home runs, 7 doubles, 2 triples, 15 RBIs, 39 runs, 19 walks, 12 stolen bases; .967 fielding
Shortstop: Neci Potts, Arp, junior: .564 average, 57 hits, 8 home runs, 11 doubles, 3 triples, 43 RBIs, 54 runs, 4 stolen bases; .915 fielding
Outfield: Madi Fugate, Grand Saline, freshman: .520 average, 61 hits, 6 doubles, 2 triples, 13 RBIs, 45 runs, 18 stolen bases
Outfield: Hava Hyatt, Rains, junior: .563 average, 53 hits, 38 stolen bases
Outfield: Ella Lively, Elkhart, junior: .532 average, 6 home runs, 42 RBIs, 22 stolen bases, 38 runs; 1.000 fielding
Utility: Chloe Howe, Canton, junior: .424 average, 4 home runs, 12 doubles, 6 triples, 39 runs, 35 runs, 6 stolen bases; .977 fielding; played shortstop and first base
THIRD TEAM
Pitcher: Chloe Ellis, Henderson, senior: 190 strikeouts, 2.00 ERA; .432 average, 16 doubles, 45 RBIs
Pitcher: Lacy Fletcher, Arp, junior: 2.93 ERA, 125 strikeouts, 100.1 innings; .462 average, 42 hits, 10 doubles, 1 triple, 5 home runs, 37 RBIs, 40 runs, 16 walks, 5 stolen bases; .980 fielding
Pitcher: Adielyn Smith, Alba-Golden, sophomore: 21-7, 2.95 ERA, 242 strikeouts; .447 average, 33 RBIs, 7 stolen bases
Catcher: Kara Pride, Canton, senior: .518 average, 3 home runs, 9 triples, 38 RBIs, 38 runs, 9 stolen bases; .990 fielding, 8 caught stealing; Stephen F. Austin signee
First base: Gracie Jo Currey, Grand Saline, junior: .518 average, 44 hits, 1 home run, 12 doubles, 3 triples, 27 RBIs, 36 runs, 2 stolen bases; .961 fielding
Second base: Zaylee Zahriniak, Bullard, senior: .294 average, 15 hits, 4 doubles, 11 RBIs, 17 runs; .945 fielding
Third base: Mahayla McKinney, Van, junior: .426 average, 29 hits, 2 home runs, 9 doubles, 1 triple, 19 RBIs, 27 runs; .911 fielding
Shortstop: Analee Becerra, Whitehouse, sophomore: .366 average, 34 hits, 9 home runs, 6 doubles, 2 triples, 41 RBIs, 44 runs, 13 stolen bases
Outfield: Emerson Swoape, Van, junior: .460 average, 39 hits, 1 home run, 10 doubles, 4 triples, 25 RBIs, 36 runs
Outfield: Kiyah Arterberry, Troup, freshman: .326 average, 28 hits, 9 home runs, 7 doubles, 27 RBIs, 37 runs, 15 walks, 13 stolen bases
Outfield: Vivian Eckerman, Palestine, junior: .510 average, 3 home runs, 6 doubles, 2 triples, 18 RBIs, 24 runs, 7 stolen bases
Utility: Marisa Denney, Elkhart, freshman: .597 average, 3 home runs, 33 RBIs, 28 stolen bases, 39 runs; .930 fielding; played left field and shortstop
HONORABLE MENTION
Alba-Golden: Averi Stevenson, Jayla Sitar
Arp: Hannah Martindale, Chloe Gerald, Kaitlynn Raymond
Brook Hill: Blair Brister, Menah Harley
Brownsboro: Cheyenne Cowart, Arabella Lowrance
Bullard: Kaitlyn Ramirez, Hudsen Walker, Baylie Walker, Denim Boles, Emery Baker, Kamyn Honzell, Dakota Payne, Karter Swanson
Chapel Hill: Aaliyah Shabaan
Cross Roads: Jaydynn Cook, Makayla Hughes, Brook Locke, Alanah Logan
Edgewood: Abigail Poynter, Hallie Erwin, Jackie Jackman, Taylor Thompson, Addison Kay
Elkhart: Rylee Lohmeyer
Frankston: Addison Loebig, Kinley Howie
Grace Community: Sadie Arriola, Macie Mathis
Grand Saline: McKennah Davis, Alissa Fugate
Hawkins: Kalyn Ellison
Henderson: Jacie Boothe, Addy Standley, Addy Davis
LaPoynor: Taylor Lovett
Lindale: Emma Watkins, Kenlee Keith, Makynli Zemer, Morgan Keenright
Martin’s Mill: Ruthie Mein, Teely Salazar
Mineola: Kaitlyn McMahon, Courtney Nguyen, Caroline Castleberry, Kali Chrietzberg
Neches: Kacie Trimble, Joely Jenkins
Overton: Kelsey Vaught, Bryleigh Nelson, Mason Fenter
Palestine: Adelyn Garcia
Sabine: Brenna Hill
Troup: Ava Hays
Van: Maylan Hale, Averi Crouch
Whitehouse: Kyndal Morris, Laney Crawford, Larkin Jones, Shilee Yutterman