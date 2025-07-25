Overton baseball coach Chris Cook hugs player Brody Brown after the team’s loss in the Class 2A Division II state championship game against Collinsville on June 5 at Dell Diamond in Round Rock. (Audrey Blaschke/Henderson News)

Overton’s head coach Chris Cook holds up the runner-up trophy after the Class 2A Division II state championship game against Collinsville on June 5 at Dell Diamond in Round Rock. (Audrey Blaschke/Henderson News)

There were several standout performers on the diamond in the area for the 2025 high school baseball season.

To highlight those individuals for their efforts, we are announcing the Tyler Morning Telegraph All-Rose Country Baseball Team.

2025 TYLER MORNING TELEGRAPH ALL-ROSE COUNTRY BASEBALL TEAM

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Ben Reed, Whitehouse, junior: Reed hit .404 with 42 hits, three home runs, eight doubles, five triples, 46 RBIs, 19 stolen bases and 20 walks. He had a .950 fielding percentage. Reed led Class 5A in RBIs. Reed was the District 10-5A Co-Most Valuable Player. The Wildcats went 26-8.







PITCHER OF THE YEAR

Winn Harriss, Whitehouse, senior: Harriss went 9-2 with two saves, a 0.76 ERA, 71 strikeouts and 13 walks in 66.2 innings. He threw one no-hitter. The LeTourneau signee was the District 10-5A Co-Most Valuable Player.

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Landon Mayne, Grand Saline, senior: Mayne hit .486 with 52 hits, seven home runs, 12 doubles and six triples, 35 RBIs and 48 runs. On the mound, he was 8-2 with one save, a 1.20 ERA, 99 strikeouts and a 0.90 WHIP in 71 innings. Mayne was the District 15-3A Most Valuable Player.

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Reed Vannorsdel, Canton, senior: Vannorsdel was the District 14-4A Defensive Player of the Year for the second straight year and is the Tyler Morning Telegraph All-Rose Country Baseball Defensive Player of the Year for the second straight year. He had a .954 fielding percentage with seven double plays, playing second base, shortstop and pitcher. Vannorsdel also hit .325 with 31 hits, seven doubles, 18 RBIs, 27 runs and eight stolen bases.

NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR

Tate Wynne, Bullard, freshman: Wynne hit .304 with two doubles, a triple, 12 RBIs, four runs and three stolen bases while playing in the outfield for the 27-9 Panthers, who advanced to the regional semifinals.

COACHES OF THE YEAR

VJ Bunner, Tyler Legacy and Chris Cook, Overton: In his second year at Legacy, Bunner led the Red Raiders to 20 wins and a trip to the regional semifinals for the first time since 2010. Legacy fell to 2024 state champion Tomball in two games, including a 1-0 decision in Game 2. Tomball advanced to the Class 6A Division 2 championship game. Cook led Overton to 31 wins and to a state championship game for the first time since 2011. Overton fell to back-to-back state champion Collinsville in the Class 2A Division 2 championship game. Cook accepted a job as the head baseball coach at Jacksonville in the offseason.

FIRST TEAM

Pitcher: Ethan Foster, Bullard, junior: 9-1, 1.68 ERA, 91 strikeouts, 24 walks, 63 innings

Pitcher: Ben Braatz, Brook Hill, junior: 8-1, 0.96 ERA, 63 strikeouts, 15 walks, .163 batting average against, 51 innings; .300 average, 11 RBIs, 18 runs

Pitcher: Calvin Rippy, Tyler Legacy, sophomore: 5 wins, 2.40 ERA, 53 strikeouts, 59.2 innings

Catcher: Rylan Holleman, Overton, junior: .444 average, 8 home runs, 9 doubles, 1 triple, 42 RBIs, 33 runs, 23 stolen bases for Class 2A Division II runner-up; 10-1, 2.20 ERA, 58 strikeouts, 70 innings

First base: Simeon Garner, Tyler Legacy, senior: .326 average, 4 home runs, 7 doubles, 32 RBIs, 18 runs

Second base: JoJo Adams, Whitehouse, sophomore: .434 average, 36 hits, 2 home runs, 5 doubles, 4 triples, 30 RBIs, 25 stolen bases, 26 walks; .950 fielding

Third base: Rawly Hinch, Van, sophomore: .357 average, 30 hits, 5 doubles, 3 triples, 2 RBIs, 29 runs, 25 walks, 16 stolen bases

Shortstop: Asher Hawkins, Van, senior: .356 average, 32 hits, 6 doubles, 2 triples, 18 RBIs, 42 runs, 25 walks, 32 stolen bases

Outfield: Payne Hotman, Tyler Legacy, sophomore: .321 average, 1 home run, 5 doubles, 14 RBIs, 15 stolen bases, 29 runs

Outfield: JJ Idrogo, Whitehouse, senior: .305 average, 25 hits, 4 doubles, 1 triple, 11 RBIs, 23 stolen bases, 29 runs; .960 fielding; UT Tyler signee

Outfield: Nathan Parker, Canton, senior; .345 average, 29 hits, 1 home run, 10 doubles, two triples, 16 RBIs, 21 runs, 10 stolen bases; 5-3, 2.43 ERA, 57 strikeouts, 40.1 innings; returned from Tommy John surgery

Utility: Kage Korenek, Bullard, junior: 5-4, 2 saves, 1.61 ERA, 54 strikeouts, 13 walks, 61 innings; .394 average, 5 doubles, 1 triple, 23 RBIs, 17 runs, 14 walks

SECOND TEAM

Pitcher: Nolan Hable, Tyler Legacy, senior: 5 wins, 2.20 ERA, 45 strikeouts, 31.1 innings; .260 average, 20 runs, 18 RBIs, 5 stolen bases

Pitcher: Grady Baetz, Van, senior: 9-1, 1.89 ERA, 92 strikeouts, 21 walks, 59 innings; .374 average, 2 home runs, 6 doubles, 28 RBIs, 37 runs, 25 walks, 1 hit by pitch, 25 stolen bases; District 15-4A MVP

Pitcher: Jackson Parker, Lindale, junior: 7-2, 1.28 ERA, 57 strikeouts, 65.2 innings

Catcher: Tye Davis, Whitehouse, senior: .381 average, 40 hits, 4 doubles, 4 triples, 19 RBIs; 1.000 fielding

First base: Carson Brown, Grand Saline, senior: .330 average, 29 hits, 4 home runs, 13 doubles, 1 triple, 39 RBIs, 15 runs; 8-4, 1.95 ERA, 50 strikeouts, 61 innings

Second base: Ty McCoy, Lindale, senior: .355 average, 4 triples, 16 RBIs, 31 runs, 22 stolen bases

Third base: Logan Brown, Big Sandy, senior: .496 average, 20 hits, 15 RBIs, 17 runs, 8 walks, 23 stolen bases; .951 fielding

Shortstop: Nolee Caroll, Winnsboro, junior: .356 average, 31 hits, 26 RBIs, 22 runs, 14 stolen bases

Outfield: Jayden Edwards, Overton, senior: .321 average, 2 home runs, 10 doubles, 18 runs, 25 RBIs, 9 stolen bases

Outfield: Lawson Livingston, Grace Community, senior: .429 average, 7 doubles, 3 triples, 18 RBIs, 33 runs, 12 stolen bases; 2-2, 1 save, 21 stikeouts, 3.80 ERA, 25 innings

Outfield: Kayne Brantley, Henderson, senior: .417 average, 40 hits, 1 home run, 3 doubles, 4 triples, 23 RBIs, 28 runs, 18 walks, 16 stolen bases

Utility: Will Sanford, Arp, junior: .387 average, 4 home runs, 7 doubles, 1 triple, 28 RBIs, 18 runs

THIRD TEAM

Pitcher: Alex Martinez, Edgewood, senior: 6-2, 1 save, 0.84 ERA, 73 strikeouts, 18 walks, 58.1 innings; .413 average, 43 hits, 8 doubles, 1 triple, 37 runs, 26 RBIs, 10 stolen bases, 24 walks

Pitcher: Jackson LeGrow, Lindale, sophomore: 8-2, 1.57 ERA, 46 strikeouts, 53.2 innings

Pitcher: Gus Wilfong, Cayuga, junior: 5-4, 1 save, 1.02 ERA, 109 strikeouts, 24 walks, 54.2 innings; .969 fielding; .310 average, 1 home run, 5 doubles, 19 RBIs

Catcher: Garrett Smith, Grace Community, senior: .500 average, 7 doubles, 25 RBIs, 24 runs, 7 stolen bases; 6 runners caught stealing; 3-2, 2.65 ERA, 18 strikeouts, 18 innings

First base: Carson Davenport, Troup, senior: .333 average, 23 hits, 4 home runs, 18 RBIs, 17 walks; 6-3, 2.20 ERA, 53.1 innings

Second base: Dillon Marsh, Big Sandy, senior: .500 average, 18 hits, 16 RBIs, 14 runs, 6 walks, 10 stolen bases; 1.000 fielding

Third base: Ty Rigsby, Bullard, junior: .344 average, 1 home run, 12 doubles, 4 triples, 17 RBIs, 38 runs, 35 walks, 14 stolen bases

Shortstop: Jaylen Finley, Alto, sophomore: .377 average, 2 home runs, 33 stolen bases

Outfield: Colt Rogers, LaPoynor, senior: .439 average, 30 runs, 37 stolen bases; 6-3 on mound

Outfield: David Springer, Rains, senior: .437 average, 38 hits, 5 doubles, 2 triples, 27 RBIs, 22 runs, 9 walks, 6 stolen bases

Outfield: Bradlee Gould, Frankston, junior: .345 average, 30 hits, 29 runs, 2 doubles, 24 RBIs, 21 stolen bases, 17 walks; .914 fielding

Utility: Malachi DeLeon, Tyler, junior: .426 average, 11 runs, 11 walks, 11 stolen bases; played eight positions with a .903 fielding percentage

HONORABLE MENTION

Alto: Braydn Westbrook, Erick Olvera

Arp: Caden Cliborn, AB Martin, Matthew Lowe, Adan Ponce

Big Sandy: Kayden Smith, Jonathon Lawrence, Cole Orms, Malijah Francis

Brook Hill: Dallas Clements

Bullard: Dylan Fowler, Jackson Holt, Gage Alderman, Tannon Wynne

Canton: Kaden Smith, Brody Lewis, Judson Dyke

Eustace: Carter GoDair

Frankston: Carson Bizzell, Carson Allen, Brenson Bacon, Carter Stibbins, Tucker Palmer, Tristan McCoy, Aydan Lewis

Grace Community: JT Williams, Sam Reeves

Grand Saline: Mike Tull

Henderson: Brian Biggs, Macen Jones

LaPoynor: Kaden McKinley, Case Partridge

Lindale: Hudson LeGrow, Caleb Hart

Neches: Sergio Quistian, Brody Selman

Overton: Braxton Harper, Landon Hill

Rains: Franki Payne

Troup: Caden Graves, James Pierce, Kash Hardy

Tyler Legacy: Noah Felton, Owen Harrison, Cale Zips

Whitehouse: Tyler Keen, Saylor Wilcox, Jared Beaumont, Caleb Russell, Hunter Cook, Alex Rodriguez

Winnsboro: Ethan Arrington, Reed James, Ethan Young