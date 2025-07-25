2025 Tyler Morning Telegraph All-Rose Country Baseball Team
Published 5:00 pm Friday, July 25, 2025
There were several standout performers on the diamond in the area for the 2025 high school baseball season.
To highlight those individuals for their efforts, we are announcing the Tyler Morning Telegraph All-Rose Country Baseball Team.
2025 TYLER MORNING TELEGRAPH ALL-ROSE COUNTRY BASEBALL TEAM
PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Ben Reed, Whitehouse, junior: Reed hit .404 with 42 hits, three home runs, eight doubles, five triples, 46 RBIs, 19 stolen bases and 20 walks. He had a .950 fielding percentage. Reed led Class 5A in RBIs. Reed was the District 10-5A Co-Most Valuable Player. The Wildcats went 26-8.
PITCHER OF THE YEAR
Winn Harriss, Whitehouse, senior: Harriss went 9-2 with two saves, a 0.76 ERA, 71 strikeouts and 13 walks in 66.2 innings. He threw one no-hitter. The LeTourneau signee was the District 10-5A Co-Most Valuable Player.
OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Landon Mayne, Grand Saline, senior: Mayne hit .486 with 52 hits, seven home runs, 12 doubles and six triples, 35 RBIs and 48 runs. On the mound, he was 8-2 with one save, a 1.20 ERA, 99 strikeouts and a 0.90 WHIP in 71 innings. Mayne was the District 15-3A Most Valuable Player.
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Reed Vannorsdel, Canton, senior: Vannorsdel was the District 14-4A Defensive Player of the Year for the second straight year and is the Tyler Morning Telegraph All-Rose Country Baseball Defensive Player of the Year for the second straight year. He had a .954 fielding percentage with seven double plays, playing second base, shortstop and pitcher. Vannorsdel also hit .325 with 31 hits, seven doubles, 18 RBIs, 27 runs and eight stolen bases.
NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR
Tate Wynne, Bullard, freshman: Wynne hit .304 with two doubles, a triple, 12 RBIs, four runs and three stolen bases while playing in the outfield for the 27-9 Panthers, who advanced to the regional semifinals.
COACHES OF THE YEAR
VJ Bunner, Tyler Legacy and Chris Cook, Overton: In his second year at Legacy, Bunner led the Red Raiders to 20 wins and a trip to the regional semifinals for the first time since 2010. Legacy fell to 2024 state champion Tomball in two games, including a 1-0 decision in Game 2. Tomball advanced to the Class 6A Division 2 championship game. Cook led Overton to 31 wins and to a state championship game for the first time since 2011. Overton fell to back-to-back state champion Collinsville in the Class 2A Division 2 championship game. Cook accepted a job as the head baseball coach at Jacksonville in the offseason.
FIRST TEAM
Pitcher: Ethan Foster, Bullard, junior: 9-1, 1.68 ERA, 91 strikeouts, 24 walks, 63 innings
Pitcher: Ben Braatz, Brook Hill, junior: 8-1, 0.96 ERA, 63 strikeouts, 15 walks, .163 batting average against, 51 innings; .300 average, 11 RBIs, 18 runs
Pitcher: Calvin Rippy, Tyler Legacy, sophomore: 5 wins, 2.40 ERA, 53 strikeouts, 59.2 innings
Catcher: Rylan Holleman, Overton, junior: .444 average, 8 home runs, 9 doubles, 1 triple, 42 RBIs, 33 runs, 23 stolen bases for Class 2A Division II runner-up; 10-1, 2.20 ERA, 58 strikeouts, 70 innings
First base: Simeon Garner, Tyler Legacy, senior: .326 average, 4 home runs, 7 doubles, 32 RBIs, 18 runs
Second base: JoJo Adams, Whitehouse, sophomore: .434 average, 36 hits, 2 home runs, 5 doubles, 4 triples, 30 RBIs, 25 stolen bases, 26 walks; .950 fielding
Third base: Rawly Hinch, Van, sophomore: .357 average, 30 hits, 5 doubles, 3 triples, 2 RBIs, 29 runs, 25 walks, 16 stolen bases
Shortstop: Asher Hawkins, Van, senior: .356 average, 32 hits, 6 doubles, 2 triples, 18 RBIs, 42 runs, 25 walks, 32 stolen bases
Outfield: Payne Hotman, Tyler Legacy, sophomore: .321 average, 1 home run, 5 doubles, 14 RBIs, 15 stolen bases, 29 runs
Outfield: JJ Idrogo, Whitehouse, senior: .305 average, 25 hits, 4 doubles, 1 triple, 11 RBIs, 23 stolen bases, 29 runs; .960 fielding; UT Tyler signee
Outfield: Nathan Parker, Canton, senior; .345 average, 29 hits, 1 home run, 10 doubles, two triples, 16 RBIs, 21 runs, 10 stolen bases; 5-3, 2.43 ERA, 57 strikeouts, 40.1 innings; returned from Tommy John surgery
Utility: Kage Korenek, Bullard, junior: 5-4, 2 saves, 1.61 ERA, 54 strikeouts, 13 walks, 61 innings; .394 average, 5 doubles, 1 triple, 23 RBIs, 17 runs, 14 walks
SECOND TEAM
Pitcher: Nolan Hable, Tyler Legacy, senior: 5 wins, 2.20 ERA, 45 strikeouts, 31.1 innings; .260 average, 20 runs, 18 RBIs, 5 stolen bases
Pitcher: Grady Baetz, Van, senior: 9-1, 1.89 ERA, 92 strikeouts, 21 walks, 59 innings; .374 average, 2 home runs, 6 doubles, 28 RBIs, 37 runs, 25 walks, 1 hit by pitch, 25 stolen bases; District 15-4A MVP
Pitcher: Jackson Parker, Lindale, junior: 7-2, 1.28 ERA, 57 strikeouts, 65.2 innings
Catcher: Tye Davis, Whitehouse, senior: .381 average, 40 hits, 4 doubles, 4 triples, 19 RBIs; 1.000 fielding
First base: Carson Brown, Grand Saline, senior: .330 average, 29 hits, 4 home runs, 13 doubles, 1 triple, 39 RBIs, 15 runs; 8-4, 1.95 ERA, 50 strikeouts, 61 innings
Second base: Ty McCoy, Lindale, senior: .355 average, 4 triples, 16 RBIs, 31 runs, 22 stolen bases
Third base: Logan Brown, Big Sandy, senior: .496 average, 20 hits, 15 RBIs, 17 runs, 8 walks, 23 stolen bases; .951 fielding
Shortstop: Nolee Caroll, Winnsboro, junior: .356 average, 31 hits, 26 RBIs, 22 runs, 14 stolen bases
Outfield: Jayden Edwards, Overton, senior: .321 average, 2 home runs, 10 doubles, 18 runs, 25 RBIs, 9 stolen bases
Outfield: Lawson Livingston, Grace Community, senior: .429 average, 7 doubles, 3 triples, 18 RBIs, 33 runs, 12 stolen bases; 2-2, 1 save, 21 stikeouts, 3.80 ERA, 25 innings
Outfield: Kayne Brantley, Henderson, senior: .417 average, 40 hits, 1 home run, 3 doubles, 4 triples, 23 RBIs, 28 runs, 18 walks, 16 stolen bases
Utility: Will Sanford, Arp, junior: .387 average, 4 home runs, 7 doubles, 1 triple, 28 RBIs, 18 runs
THIRD TEAM
Pitcher: Alex Martinez, Edgewood, senior: 6-2, 1 save, 0.84 ERA, 73 strikeouts, 18 walks, 58.1 innings; .413 average, 43 hits, 8 doubles, 1 triple, 37 runs, 26 RBIs, 10 stolen bases, 24 walks
Pitcher: Jackson LeGrow, Lindale, sophomore: 8-2, 1.57 ERA, 46 strikeouts, 53.2 innings
Pitcher: Gus Wilfong, Cayuga, junior: 5-4, 1 save, 1.02 ERA, 109 strikeouts, 24 walks, 54.2 innings; .969 fielding; .310 average, 1 home run, 5 doubles, 19 RBIs
Catcher: Garrett Smith, Grace Community, senior: .500 average, 7 doubles, 25 RBIs, 24 runs, 7 stolen bases; 6 runners caught stealing; 3-2, 2.65 ERA, 18 strikeouts, 18 innings
First base: Carson Davenport, Troup, senior: .333 average, 23 hits, 4 home runs, 18 RBIs, 17 walks; 6-3, 2.20 ERA, 53.1 innings
Second base: Dillon Marsh, Big Sandy, senior: .500 average, 18 hits, 16 RBIs, 14 runs, 6 walks, 10 stolen bases; 1.000 fielding
Third base: Ty Rigsby, Bullard, junior: .344 average, 1 home run, 12 doubles, 4 triples, 17 RBIs, 38 runs, 35 walks, 14 stolen bases
Shortstop: Jaylen Finley, Alto, sophomore: .377 average, 2 home runs, 33 stolen bases
Outfield: Colt Rogers, LaPoynor, senior: .439 average, 30 runs, 37 stolen bases; 6-3 on mound
Outfield: David Springer, Rains, senior: .437 average, 38 hits, 5 doubles, 2 triples, 27 RBIs, 22 runs, 9 walks, 6 stolen bases
Outfield: Bradlee Gould, Frankston, junior: .345 average, 30 hits, 29 runs, 2 doubles, 24 RBIs, 21 stolen bases, 17 walks; .914 fielding
Utility: Malachi DeLeon, Tyler, junior: .426 average, 11 runs, 11 walks, 11 stolen bases; played eight positions with a .903 fielding percentage
HONORABLE MENTION
Alto: Braydn Westbrook, Erick Olvera
Arp: Caden Cliborn, AB Martin, Matthew Lowe, Adan Ponce
Big Sandy: Kayden Smith, Jonathon Lawrence, Cole Orms, Malijah Francis
Brook Hill: Dallas Clements
Bullard: Dylan Fowler, Jackson Holt, Gage Alderman, Tannon Wynne
Canton: Kaden Smith, Brody Lewis, Judson Dyke
Eustace: Carter GoDair
Frankston: Carson Bizzell, Carson Allen, Brenson Bacon, Carter Stibbins, Tucker Palmer, Tristan McCoy, Aydan Lewis
Grace Community: JT Williams, Sam Reeves
Grand Saline: Mike Tull
Henderson: Brian Biggs, Macen Jones
LaPoynor: Kaden McKinley, Case Partridge
Lindale: Hudson LeGrow, Caleb Hart
Neches: Sergio Quistian, Brody Selman
Overton: Braxton Harper, Landon Hill
Rains: Franki Payne
Troup: Caden Graves, James Pierce, Kash Hardy
Tyler Legacy: Noah Felton, Owen Harrison, Cale Zips
Whitehouse: Tyler Keen, Saylor Wilcox, Jared Beaumont, Caleb Russell, Hunter Cook, Alex Rodriguez
Winnsboro: Ethan Arrington, Reed James, Ethan Young