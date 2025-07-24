TAAM to host Community Servant’s Roast honoring Tyler-area leaders Published 5:30 am Thursday, July 24, 2025

Guests cheers for a toast during a ceremony at the Veretta and Jesse Rider Fine and Performing Arts Center at the Texas African American Museum (TAAM) in Tyler on Dec. 12, 2023. (Tyler Morning Telegraph File)

The Texas African American Museum will host a Community Servant’s Roast on Saturday to honor five Tyler-area leaders for their service and impact on the community.

This summer’s honorees are Rosie “Bowie” Johnson, Charles “Earl” Booker, Norma “Arps” Kennedy, Petra Hawkins, and Judge Derrick C. Choice Sr.

The event will feature lighthearted tributes and good-natured jokes from friends, colleagues, and community members, offering both laughter and recognition. The roast celebrates the personal stories, accomplishments, and lasting contributions of those who have served the community in various roles.

Hosted by LaTonia Gaston-Bell and Michael Bell Jr., the event will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Veretta and Jesse E. Rider Fine and Performing Arts Centre, located inside the Texas African American Museum at 309 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in Tyler.

Printed tickets may be purchased in person during museum hours: Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Digital tickets are available at tinyurl.com/TAAM-community-roast.

A second Community Servant’s Roast is being planned for October.