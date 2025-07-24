Officials: Man accused of murdering Tyler taqueria owner found without ankle monitor during most recent arrest Published 10:12 am Thursday, July 24, 2025

Prosecutors revealed in a Thursday hearing that a man accused of murdering a Tyler business owner was charged with tampering with his electronic monitoring device during his most recent arrest.

Scotty Lee Goble, of Corsicana, is accused of murdering Heriberto “Eddie” Ramirez, 38, of Tyler. Ramirez was shot and killed in the parking lot of Junior’s Taqueria, located at 3815 S SW Loop 323, on Oct. 11, 2024. Ramirez was the co-owner of the business.