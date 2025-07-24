MLB roundup: Shohei Ohtani extends HR streak as Dodgers edge Twins Published 12:29 am Thursday, July 24, 2025

hohei Ohtani hit a home run in his fifth consecutive game. (Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images)

Freddie Freeman hit a game-ending two-run single with two outs in the ninth inning, Shohei Ohtani hit a home run in his fifth consecutive game and the Los Angeles Dodgers pulled out a 4-3 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday.

The Dodgers’ ninth-inning rally started with two outs on an infield single from Mookie Betts against right-hander Griffin Jax (1-5). Ohtani was walked intentionally to move the tying run to second base and Esteury Ruiz walked to load the bases. Freeman’s sinking line drive to left just eluded the glove of a diving Harrison Bader.

Ohtani gave the Dodgers a 1-0 lead with a home run to left-center field in the first. It was his National League-leading 37th of the season. He became the first MLB player to hit home runs in five consecutive games since the New York Yankees’ Aaron Judge last season. He also tied the Dodgers franchise record, done five previous times, most recently by Max Muncy in 2019. Los Angeles southpaw Anthony Banda (5-1) fanned three in a scoreless ninth inning.

Royce Lewis hit a home run in the third to match Ohtani’s blast. Harrison Bader contributed a pinch-hit single just over the mound to give the Twins a 3-2 lead in the eighth inning.

Giants 9, Braves 3

Justin Verlander threw five scoreless innings to earn his first win as a Giant and Rafael Devers hit a pair of home runs to help visiting San Francisco beat Atlanta in the deciding game of a three-game series.







Verlander, who signed with San Francisco as a free agent in the offseason, had made 16 starts without a win, the longest streak in a single season by a starter in club history. Verlander (1-8) allowed his only hit to start the fifth inning, walked five, hit a batter and struck out three.

Braves starter Spencer Strider (4-8) threw five innings and allowed three runs on five hits.

Reds 5, Nationals 0

Nick Lodolo tossed a four-hit shutout and visiting Cincinnati averted a series sweep in beating Washington.

The Reds were on the verge of being swept in a three-game series for the first time this season. Jake Fraley and Santiago Espinal had two hits each for Cincinnati. Lodolo (8-6) struck out eight without a walk and threw 105 pitches in his first career shutout. The Nationals didn’t put a runner in scoring position until the eighth inning.

Washington starter Michael Soroka allowed a run on two hits and three walks over 5 2/3 innings, striking out six. James Wood singled with one out in the bottom of the first but was caught stealing, and Lodolo dominated from that point.

Marlins 3, Padres 2

Sandy Alcantara pitched his best game since returning from elbow surgery, and Jesus Sanchez slugged a go-ahead, two-run homer, leading host Miami to a 3-2 win over San Diego.

The Marlins are 8-2-1 over its past 11 series and took two of three games from the Padres in this series. Miami is also 23-12 over its past 35 games.

Padres third baseman Manny Machado — playing in his hometown of Miami — went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI. But he also had a throwing error that cost San Diego a run. It was his second straight game with a throwing error.

Pirates 6, Tigers 1

Spencer Horwitz’s grand slam backed up a quality start from Bailey Falter and helped host Pittsburgh finish off a three-game sweep of front-running Detroit.

Horwitz belted his third home run of the season and first career grand slam in the second inning off Detroit prospect Troy Melton (0-1), who made his major league debut. The 416-foot blast, which came with two outs, gave the Pirates a 5-0 lead and put them on course for their fourth series sweep of the season.

Falter (7-5) struck out eight with no walks, and allowed the lone run on four hits in seven innings. The Tigers lost their third in a row and for the ninth time in their past 10 games.

Mets 6, Angels 3

Pete Alonso clubbed a three-run homer and Edwin Diaz shut down an eighth-inning rally as New York wrapped up a sweep of visiting Los Angeles.

Sean Manaea (1-1), making his second start since coming off the injured list, allowed two hits and one run over five innings. Brandon Nimmo stroked a leadoff homer in the first and Francisco Lindor snapped an 0-for-31 slump with a pair of RBI singles.

Mike Trout homered for the Angels, who brought the tying run to the plate with two outs in the eighth before Diaz caught Luis Rengifo looking. Jake Eder (0-1) hurled the final six innings and surrendered five runs and seven hits while fanning a career-high seven.

Rockies 6, Cardinals 0

Tanner Gordon tossed six strong innings in his first start since May 28, Ezequiel Tovar homered, and host Colorado shut out St. Louis.

Jordan Beck, Hunter Goodman, Kyle Farmer and Austin Nola had two hits each for Colorado, which has won two straight home series after dropping the first 15 to begin the year.

Willson Contreras and Jordan Walker doubled for the Cardinals, who totaled five hits and have started the second half of the season 1-5.

Astros 4, Diamondbacks 3

Christian Walker singled in the go-ahead run in the ninth inning to punctuate his return to Phoenix as Houston beat Arizona 4-3 on Wednesday to complete a three-game sweep.

Yainer Diaz had three hits and scored twice and Brandon Walter pitched seven strong innings for the Astros, who won their first series since sweeping the Los Angeles Dodgers July 4-6. Bennett Sousa (4-0) in the win, despite allowing two eighth-inning runs.

Geraldo Perdomo tied a career high with four hits, including two doubles, and Ketel Marte drilled his 20th homer for the D-Backs, who lost their third straight after a four-game winning streak. Kevin Ginkle (1-4) allowed the game-winning run in the ninth.

Guardians 3, Orioles 2

Steven Kwan’s RBI single with two outs in the eighth lifted Cleveland to victory over visiting Baltimore for the third straight day.

Kyle Manzardo poked a two-run single for the Guardians, who won for the 11th time in 13 games. Slade Cecconi allowed two runs and five hits over six innings before Hunter Gaddis (1-1) threw a perfect eighth and Emmanuel Clase (23rd save) struck out two in the ninth.

Orioles starter Zach Eflin scattered two runs and two hits over five innings in his first appearance since June 28. Jackson Holliday forged a 2-2 tie in the sixth with a solo homer, but reliever Colin Selby (0-2) allowed the go-ahead run in the eighth.

Blue Jays 8, Yankees 4

Chris Bassitt struck out eight, Bo Bichette hit a two-run homer and host Toronto defeated a sloppy New York squad.

The Yankees committed four errors and other uncredited misplays in the rubber match of a three-game series as the Blue Jays rebuilt their lead over the Yankees in the American League East to four games.

Bassitt (11-4) allowed four runs (three earned), three hits and no walks in 7 1/3 innings. Max Fried (11-4) permitted six runs (four earned) in 5 1/3 innings for New York.

Brewers 10, Mariners 2

Quinn Priester pitched seven solid innings and Milwaukee amassed 17 hits to defeat host Seattle in the finale of a three-game series.

Leadoff hitter Brice Turang went 3-for-5 with a double and three RBIs for the Brewers, who bounced back after managing just two hits in a 1-0 loss Tuesday that snapped their 11-game winning streak. Priester (9-2) allowed two runs on six hits. The right-hander walked two and struck out six.

Mariners starter Luis Castillo (7-6) went five innings and allowed six runs (three earned) on 10 hits. Major League home run leader Cal Raleigh had the afternoon off.

Red Sox 9, Phillies 8 (11 innings)

Carlos Narvaez hit a two-run homer in extras to lift Boston over host Philadelphia.

After both teams scored a run in the 10th, Narvaez’s shot off Seth Johnson (1-1) helped the Red Sox salvage the series finale. Brennan Bernardino came on with a runner on base and two outs in the bottom of the 11th and retired Max Kepler on a called third strike for his first career save. Greg Weissert (3-3) allowed an unearned run in the 10th. Boston overcame an early 5-0 deficit, taking the lead in the fifth on Romy Gonzalez’s grand slam.

The Phillies lost despite hitting five home runs, including a clutch shot by J.T. Realmuto in the eighth to tie the game at 6-6. Kyle Schwarber also homered for Philadelphia, hitting his team-leading 34th homer off Lucas Giolito in the first inning. On the next pitch, Harper slammed a fastball over the right-field wall for his 14th homer. Nick Castellanos homered in the third and Bryson Stott added one of his own in the fourth.

Royals 8, Cubs 4

Vinnie Pasquantino hit two homers and drove in four runs to help Kansas City beat host Chicago.

The first baseman hit a two-run homer in the first inning, doubled and scored in the third and hit a second two-run blast in the fifth as the Royals posted their second four-homer game of the series. Kansas City starter Seth Lugo (7-5) went six innings, giving up four hits and two runs on 95 pitches.

Cubs starter Colin Rea (8-4) took the loss, giving up six hits and six runs (five earned) in five innings. Matt Shaw hit his fifth home run for Chicago in the seventh inning, and All-Star outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong went deep in the eighth for his 27th home run.

Rangers 2, Athletics 1

Jonah Heim’s bloop double in the seventh drove in the winning run as host Texas completed a three-game sweep of the Athletics.

Corey Seager poked a solo homer in the third to reach base for the 24th game in a row. Jon Gray (1-0), activated from the 60-day injured list before the game, threw two scoreless innings to win his season debut. Starter Patrick Corbin allowed one run and five hits in 5 2/3 innings while fanning seven.

Nick Kurtz’s RBI double drove in Brent Rooker with the Athletics’ fifth and final run of the series. Starter JP Sears gave up one run and struck out seven over five innings before turning it over to Jack Perkins (0-1).

White Sox 11, Rays 9

Rookie Colson Montgomery hit a three-run homer and a go-ahead, two-run double, helping Chicago rally for an 11-9 win against the host Tampa Bay.

Reliever Jordan Leasure (3-5) tossed a scoreless seventh for the White Sox, who took two of three in the series and have won five of six. Kyle Teel hit his first major league home run in the top of the sixth. Trailing 7-5 in the eighth, Chicago rallied for six runs against reliever Kevin Kelly (0-2).

The Rays opened the scoring in the first with a pair of two-run homers. Yandy Diaz put a sinker over the right field wall, and Junior Caminero sent one to right-center for a 4-0 lead.