MLB roundup: Orioles avert 4-game sweep in Cleveland

Alex Jackson scored on Gunnar Henderson’s two-out single in the seventh inning, providing the decisive run for the visiting Baltimore Orioles in a 4-3 win over the Cleveland Guardians on Thursday.

Henderson delivered against Erik Sabrowski as Baltimore avoided a four-game sweep to the surging Guardians. Cleveland has won 11 of its 14 contests since July 7.

The Orioles’ Ramon Laureano hit his third home run of the series, a two-run shot in the first inning, and Ramon Urias added an RBI double. Charlie Morton (6-8) allowed three runs and five hits over 6 2/3 innings. Gregory Soto tossed a 1-2-3 ninth inning for his first save.

The Guardians’ Steven Kwan recorded his first career two-homer game, clearing the wall in right field in the third and fifth innings. Logan Allen (6-9) gave up four runs on seven hits in 6 1/3 innings.

Blue Jays 11, Tigers 4

Ernie Clement’s four-RBI game included a three-run homer during a five-run, sixth-inning outburst, and visiting Toronto blasted slumping Detroit. Nathan Lukes had a double and two-run homer in the opener of a four-game series between the division leaders.







Vladimir Guerrero Jr. supplied three hits, two runs and two RBIs for the Blue Jays. Addison Barger also drove in two runs, while Joey Loperfido added a solo homer. Eric Lauer (6-2) limited the Tigers to one run and five hits in eight innings as Toronto won for the sixth time in seven games since the All-Star break.

Jahmai Jones and Spencer Torkelson homered for the Tigers, who have lost 10 of their last 11 games. Reese Olson (4-4) was charged with five runs on six hits in 5 2/3 innings.

Cardinals 9, Padres 7

Brendan Donovan and Willson Contreras hit three-run homers to power St. Louis past visiting San Diego.

Ivan Herrera was 3-for-4 with a homer, two runs and two RBIs for the Cardinals, who won for just the second time in seven games since the All-Star break. Cardinals starter Sonny Gray (10-4) allowed seven runs (six earned) on 11 hits in five innings. Ryan Helsley logged his 20th save.

Manny Machado went 3-for-5 with a two-run homer for the Padres, who lost for the third time in four games. Fernando Tatis Jr. went 3-for-5 with a homer and two runs. Yu Darvish (0-3) allowed eight runs on eight hits in 3 1/3 innings.

Athletics 5, Astros 2

Rookie Nick Kurtz recorded his fourth career three-hit game while Luis Severino carried a shutout into the seventh inning as the visiting Athletics defeated Houston.

The A’s opened the four-game series by banging out 12 hits, as Gio Urshela went 3-for-4 and Luis Urias homered and singled. Severino (4-11) permitted two runs on four hits in seven innings.

Taylor Trammell collected three hits for the Astros. Jason Alexander (1-1) yielded five runs on 11 hits in six innings.