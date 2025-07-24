Speaking the same language: Deaf woman travels from Massachusetts to Tyler to adopt two Deaf dogs Published 5:45 am Thursday, July 24, 2025

1/7 Swipe or click to see more Nozomi Tomita, who is Deaf, traveled from Massachusetts to East Texas to adopt two Deaf puppies from Smith County Animal Control to add to her family, which is also Deaf. (Jennifer Scott/Tyler Morning Telegraph) 2/7 Swipe or click to see more Nozomi Tomita made a 1,700-mile journey from Massachusetts to Tyler to adopt two Deaf puppies to take back home. (Jennifer Scott/Tyler Morning Telegraph) 3/7 Swipe or click to see more Nozomi Tomita greets one of the Deaf puppies she adopted from Smith County Animal Control on Tuesday. Fluent in American and Japanese Sign Language, Tomita plans to use visual cues to teach the dogs how to communicate. (Jennifer Scott/Tyler Morning Telegraph) 4/7 Swipe or click to see more A staff member holds one of the Deaf puppies as they are loaded into a vehicle at Smith County Animal Control, preparing for their trip to Massachusetts with a loving family who is Deaf. (Jennifer Scott/Tyler Morning Telegraph) 5/7 Swipe or click to see more Nozomi Tomita holds one of the Deaf puppies as it’s placed into a vehicle at Smith County Animal Control before the journey home. (Jennifer Scott/Tyler Morning Telegraph) 6/7 Swipe or click to see more Local businesses and community members donated welcome gifts and supplies to support Nozomi Tomita and the two Deaf puppies she adopted. Contributions included items from Stanley’s Famous Pit Bar-B-Q, Kool Kakes by Dylan, and Nicholas Pet Haven. (Jennifer Scott/Tyler Morning Telegraph) 7/7 Swipe or click to see more From left: Desiree Stokes of Pawsitive Place Rescue; Kim Hunt, American Sign Language interpreter from Tyler Junior College; Josephina Larson, lead coordinator at Pawsitive Place Rescue; and Nozomi Tomita, who traveled from Massachusetts to East Texas to adopt two Deaf puppies to add to her family - who are also Deaf. The group enjoyed lunch at Stanley’s Famous Pit Bar-B-Q on Tuesday before Tomita made the journey back home. (Contributed Photo)

For Nozomi Tomita, silence is not a barrier — it’s a bond. It’s what inspired her to make a 1,700-mile journey from Massachusetts to Tyler to adopt two Deaf dogs who fit perfectly into her world. Deaf herself, Tomita saw the dogs up for adoption at Smith County Animal Control and immediately fell in love.

“I just recently lost my dog; he was 19 years old and he was Deaf and blind,” she signed. “And I was pretty grieved about that, and I had to go through that grieving process, but I felt ready for some new puppies, and I wanted them to be Deaf for sure.”

Finding Deaf dogs is no easy task, but for Tomita it was important — especially for her and her family members, who are also Deaf.

“I know that sounds selfish of me,” Tomita signed. “I want to save all the animals, but I… found a good fit with us would be for a Deaf dog.”

Tomita reached out to Smith County Animal Control, which informed her they do not adopt to out-of-state locations or provide transport, but provided a list of recommended rescues. One of those organizations was Pawsitive Place Rescue, which was eager to help.

“I took custody of the dogs by tagging them, and then I was able to facilitate every part of the event — from helping her understand how the whole process works to making sure everything was put into place for it to happen,” said Desiree Stokes, director of Pawsitive Place Rescue. “I still have to follow up (with Smith County Animal Control), even though they were adopted by her. I have to make sure they get spayed, make sure they’re vetted — everything else.”







Amid flight delays, Tomita traveled from Massachusetts to Shreveport, Louisiana, where she discovered that despite having a reservation, no rental cars were available. She eventually took an Uber to another location to secure a vehicle before driving to the animal shelter. Tomita will also be driving back from Tyler to her home in Massachusetts with the puppies in tow.

“She went way above and beyond what anybody else would to save these animals,” Stokes said. “This is what she wanted for her family. It’s amazing and I’m glad to have been a part of it.”

The community came together to welcome Tomita with true Southern hospitality. When she arrived Tuesday afternoon at Smith County Animal Control, she was greeted by Judge

Neal Franklin, Alanna Husband of the Tyler Deaf and Hard of Hearing Center, and several other community members. Kim Hunt, an American Sign Language interpreter from Tyler Junior College, was on hand to assist with communication.

Local businesses, including Kool Kakes by Dylan, Everything Floral by Dylan, and Stanley’s Famous Pit Bar-B-Q, donated welcome gifts, while organizations like Nicholas’ Pet Haven contributed supplies to help the family get started with the puppies.

“The people are very warm and inviting, it’s just been great,” Tomita signed. “I feel so overwhelmed, but I also feel welcomed here and I felt that immediately and I’m very impressed with that.”

The puppies were picked up off County 1142 on June 11. It didn’t take Smith County Animal Control staff long to realize the puppies were Deaf.

“They were completely knocked out, just sleeping in their kennels… people were coming and going,” said Amber Greene, supervisor of Smith County Animal Control. “One of them is right there by our back door where our engine is… they were not disturbed at all.”



When staff brought the puppies into the lobby to play with squeaky toys, they noticed the pups didn’t respond — confirming suspicions that they were Deaf.

“We’ve had several Deaf dogs in our shelter before,” Greene said. “We’ve actually had some that were blind and Deaf. They’re a little bit harder to place because we have to make sure that [adopters] understand the extra steps they have to take — making sure the animal is familiar with its surroundings and things like that.”

Staff also recommend that Deaf dogs wear a harness or collar indicating their condition when out on walks, in case they become separated from their owner or someone approaches them unexpectedly and startles them.

Tomita, who was born in Japan, is fluent in both American and Japanese Sign Language. She plans to use mostly American Sign Language, with some Japanese Sign Language, to teach the puppies how to communicate.

“Deaf dogs are a life like any other dogs; (being) Deaf doesn’t mean that they can’t learn,” Tomita signed. “They can learn commands using visual cues — a visual way of communicating. If you expose them to sign language and sign to them, they’ll actually learn that, too.”

The puppies’ father, Balu, is hard of hearing and is currently up for adoption at Smith County Animal Control.

“I encourage people in the community to keep this in mind: if you see a Deaf dog, don’t be afraid or say, ‘No, no, no — let’s euthanize them, we don’t need them here.’ That’s just not the case,” Tomita signed. “They are precious. They’re just Deaf — and Deaf dogs’ lives matter, too.”