Major League Baseball Glance

Published 1:28 am Thursday, July 24, 2025

By Phil Hicks

Texas Rangers outfielder Michael Helman (24) makes a leaping catch on a ball off the bat of Athletics pinch-hitter Tyler Soderstrom during the sixth inning of baseball game at Globe Life Field on Wednesday, July 23, 2025.

American League

East Division

W L PCT GB

Toronto 60 42 .588 —

NY Yankees 56 46 .549 4

Boston 55 49 .529 6



Tampa Bay 53 50 .515 7.5

Baltimore 44 57 .436 15.5

Central Division

W L PCT GB

Detroit 60 43 .583 —

Cleveland 51 50 .505 8

Kansas City 50 53 .485 10

Minnesota 49 53 .480 10.5

ChicagoWS 37 66 .359 23

West Division

W L PCT GB

Houston 60 42 .588 —

Seattle 54 48 .529 6

Texas 53 50 .515 7.5

LA Angels 49 53 .480 11

Athletics 42 62 .404 19

National League

East Division

W L PCT GB

NY Mets 59 44 .573 —

Philadelphia 58 44 .569 .5

Miami 48 53 .475 10

Atlanta 44 57 .436 14

Washington 41 61 .402 17.5

Central Division

W L PCT GB

Milwaukee 61 41 .598 —

Chicago Cubs 60 42 .588 1

Cincinnati 53 50 .515 8.5

St. Louis 52 51 .505  9.5

Pittsburgh 42 61 .408 19.5

West Division

W L PCT GB

LA Dodgers 60 43 .583 —

San Diego 55 47 .539 4.5

San Francisco 54 49 .524 6

Arizona 50 53 .485 10

Colorado 26 76 .255 33.5

Tuesday, July 22

Cleveland 6, Baltimore 3

Pittsburgh 8, Detroit 5

Miami 4, San Diego 3

Philadelphia 4, Boston 1

Washington 6, Cincinnati 1

New York Yankees 5, Toronto 4

New York Mets 3, Los Angeles Angels 2

San Francisco 9, Atlanta 0

Tampa Bay 4, Chicago White Sox 3

Texas 6, Athletics 2

Chicago Cubs 6, Kansas City 0

Colorado 8, St. Louis 4

Houston 3, Arizona 1

Seattle 1, Milwaukee 0

Minnesota 10, Los Angeles Dodgers 7

Wednesday, July 23

Cincinnati 5, Washington 0

Miami 3, San Diego 2

San Francisco 9, Atlanta 3

Pittsburgh 6, Detroit 1

New York Mets 6, Los Angeles Angels 3

Kansas City 8, Chicago Cubs 4

Colorado 6, St. Louis 0

Houston 4, Arizona 3

Milwaukee 10, Seattle 2

Los Angeles Dodgers 4, Minnesota 3

Cleveland 3, Baltimore 2

Boston 9, Philadelphia 8 11 innings

Toronto 8, New York Yankees 4

Chicago White Sox 11, Tampa Bay 9

Texas 2, Athletics 1

Thursday, July 24

Baltimore (Morton 5-8) at Cleveland (Allen 6-8), 12:10 p.m.

Toronto (Lauer 5-2) at Detroit (Olson 4-3), 5:40 p.m.

San Diego (Darvish 0-2) at St. Louis (Gray 9-4), 6:45 p.m.

Athletics (Severino 3-11) at Houston (Alexander 1-0), 7:10 p.m.

Seattle (Evans 3-3) at Los Angeles Angels (Kikuchi 4-6), 8:38 p.m.

Friday, July 25

Miami (Quantrill 3-8) at Milwaukee (Peralta 12-4), 3:10 p.m.

Arizona (Nelson 6-2) at Pittsburgh (Burrows 1-3), 5:40 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 2-10) at Baltimore (Kremer 8-7), 6:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Walker 3-5) at New York Yankees (Warren 6-5), 6:05 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers (Sheeland 1-1) at Boston (Bello 6-4), 6:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Littell 8-7) at Cincinnati (Martinez 8-9), 6:10 p.m.

Toronto (Berrios 6-4) at Detroit (Montero 4-2), 6:10 p.m.

San Diego (Pivetta 10-2) at St. Louis (Mikolas 5-7), 6:15 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Imanaga 7-3) at Chicago White Sox (Houser 5-2), 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta (Wentz 2-1) at Texas (Eovaldi 7-3), 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Williams 6-3) at Kansas City (Wacha 4-9), 7:10 p.m.

Athletics (Springs 8-7) at Houston (undecided), 7:10 p.m.

Washington (Gore 4-9) at Minnesota (Matthews 1-2), 7:10 p.m.

Seattle (Woo 8-5) at Los Angeles Angels (Soriano 7-7), 8:38 p.m.

New York Mets (Holmes 8-5) at San Francisco (Webb 9-7), 9:15 p.m.

Saturday, July 26

Philadelphia at New York Yankees, 12:05 p.m.

Toronto at Detroit, 5:10 p.m.

Arizona at Pittsburgh, 5:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Cincinnati, 5:40 p.m.

Atlanta at Texas, 6:05 p.m.

Colorado at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 6:10 p.m.

Miami at Milwaukee, 6:10 p.m.

Athletics at Houston, 6:10 p.m.

Washington at Minnesota, 6:10 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers at Boston, 6:15 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 6:15 p.m.

San Diego at St. Louis, 6:15 p.m.

New York Mets at San Francisco, 8:05 p.m.

Seattle at Los Angeles Angels, 8:38 p.m.

Sunday, July 27

Arizona at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

Colorado at Baltimore, 12:35 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers at Boston, 12:35 p.m.

Philadelphia at New York Yankees, 12:35 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Cincinnati, 12:40 p.m.

Toronto at Detroit, 12:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 1:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 1:10 p.m.

Miami at Milwaukee, 1:10 p.m.

Athletics at Houston, 1:10 p.m.

Washington at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

San Diego at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.

Atlanta at Texas, 1:35 p.m.

Seattle at Los Angeles Angels, 3:07 p.m.

New York Mets at San Francisco, 6:10 p.m.

