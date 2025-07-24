Lance Phillips, son of Smith County clerk, sentenced to probation for assaulting officer in commissioners court

Published 5:15 am Thursday, July 24, 2025

By Zak Wellerman, CBS19

Lance Phillips

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — A judge on Wednesday sentenced Lance Phillips to seven years’ probation for assaulting an officer during a 2024 Smith County Commissioners Court meeting.

Following a roughly six-hour sentencing hearing filled with witness testimony, the judge announced he was giving Phillips a seven-year probation sentence. If he violates his probation, he could face up to 10 years in prison.

On May 27, Phillips was convicted of assault on a peace officer or judge in connection with an incident at the April 2, 2024, Smith County Commissioners Court meeting, during which he was being removed from the courtroom.

