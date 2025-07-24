Get up close with canines, go to the theater and more this weekend Published 5:25 am Thursday, July 24, 2025

If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, check out this list of events and activities around East Texas.

Treasures on Canvas exhibition, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 26 and 27, Goodman-LeGrand Museum, 624 North Broadway Ave., Tyler. Third annual exhibition features artwork inspired by the house and grounds at the museum. Admission is free. Information: Debbie Isham at (903) 531-1286 or email at disham@tylertexas.com.

“9 to 5 The Musical,” 7:30 p.m. July 25 and 26 and 2:30 p.m. July 27, Tyler Civic Theatre, 400 Rose Park Drive. Tickets: tinyurl.com/mr2b3229 .

Rose City Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to noon July 26, 221 S. Broadway Ave., Tyler. Vendors selling produce, plants, proteins, herbal apothecary, goat milk products, baked goods and more. Pets are welcome. Admission is free.

Longview Kennel Club AKC Dog Show, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 25-27, Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center, 100 Grand Blvd. Admission is free.

Tyler Kennel Club Dog Obedience Trials, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 25 and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 26 and 27, Longview Exhibit Building, 1123 Jaycee Drive. Admission is free.







SouthCentral Mobile Dock Dog Dock Diving competitions, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 25-27, Longview Convention Center Agricultural Pavilion, 100 Grand Blvd. Admission is free.

Chemistry Roadshow with Dr. Jim Pennington, 9 a.m. July 25, Longview World of Wonders, 112 E. Tyler St. Pennington will bring his “high-energy” science show with “explosions, color-changing potions and science that wows.” Admission is free.Historic Longview Farmers Market, 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. July 26, corner of High and Cotton streets, downtown Longview. The market, a project of Preservation Longview, provides residents and visitors the opportunity to buy locally grown produce and other products directly from farmers and other merchants. Admission is free.

Back-to-School Bash hosted by Christus Good Shepherd Health System, 9 to 11 a.m. July 26, 3133 Good Shepherd Way, Longview. Backpack giveaway, complimentary food trucks, games, education activities and more. Admission is free.

“Mary Poppins,” 7 p.m. July 25 and 26 and 2 p.m. July 26 and 27, ArtsView Children’s Theater, 313 W. Tyler St., Longview. Tickets are $15 at artsviewchildrenstheatre.com/