Donna Lee to headline at Rose City Comedy Club Published 5:40 am Thursday, July 24, 2025

Comedian Donna Lee, who blends stories from her Thai and Irish heritage with observations on parenting and everyday life, will headline at Rose City Comedy Club in Tyler on July 31. (Contributed Photo)

Comedian Donna Lee, left, is pictured with fellow comedian Jo Koy during an early-career performance weekend at Cap City Comedy Club in Austin. (Contributed Photo)

For Donna Lee, comedy isn’t just about laughs — it’s about turning everyday struggles into moments of connection. She plans to bring that energy to Tyler’s Rose City Comedy Club on July 31.

“It’s going to be a super fun show and I’m stacking it with some of the best,” Lee said. “I can’t wait. The owner and booker, Kristopher Blakeman, has been so wonderful and engaging, and I’m super excited to finally meet him in person. I’ve talked to other comedians who have performed at his club and every one of them has told me the club is outstanding.”

From Thailand to Texas

Born in Thailand and now a Texas transplant, Lee launched her stand-up career in 2006 as a finalist on the second season of Nick@Nite’s “Search for the Funniest Mom in America,” hosted by Katey Segal. The show not only boosted her career but also introduced her to fellow comedian Leanne Morgan, who appeared in the first season.

“She and I were both moms,” Lee said. “We had a lot in common and she reminded me several times that there’s an audience for us (parents) who weren’t being catered to very much in comedy, especially back then.”

At the time, Lee was still new to the stage, having only performed a handful of open mic nights.

“I was super green as a comedian and cherished every moment of that TV experience,” she said. “I enjoyed using that credit to get me in the door at some comedy clubs, and I became a really good opener.”

Learning the ropes







Lee has worked with comedy giants such as DL Hughley, Bill Engvall and Jo Koy. She opened for Hughley at Houston Improv.

“He came in for the first of five shows that weekend and saw me as I was coming off of the stage to a standing ovation,” Lee said. “He was a little surprised and I told him I did that without dropping the F bomb.”

According to Lee, Hughley didn’t believe her, so she bet him $100 that she could do it again during the second show that evening. She earned another standing ovation without vulgar language, and Hughley invited her to a steakhouse dinner where they bonded over comedy and family.

“He was so wonderful, professional, kind and engaging, as was his fantastic group of friends and managers,” Lee said. “I might not have gotten my 100 bucks but I’m sure I ate $100 in food that night. Fair trade.”

When Lee opened for Koy at Cap City Comedy Club in Austin, it was a rough start. At the time, Koy was a touring headliner but had not yet reached the global fame he enjoys today. Lee said she was unfamiliar with his work when she performed her set, which included stories about her Asian mother. Afterward, Koy reportedly questioned why she was chosen as his opener, noting that he also centers much of his comedy on his own Asian mother.

“It wasn’t a super fun moment for either of us,” Lee said. “After the weekend of shows though, he thanked me for doing a good job and said that because of me, he did more comedy that wasn’t about his mom. Now, he’s selling out massive venues all over the world.”

Being an opener is about much more than delivering a solid 10-minute set. It involves warming up an often “cold” crowd, preparing them for the headliners, reminding audiences to be respectful, discouraging heckling, encouraging tips for waitstaff, memorizing comedians’ credits and preferred introductions, keeping energy high with quick jokes between sets, and sharing club information and upcoming shows.

“I don’t think people know how hard it is to be a good opener or host for a standup comedy show,” Lee said. “It’s a hard job.”

Taking pause – and a comeback

Lee blends her Thai and Irish heritage into her comedy, balancing motherhood, tours and a thriving medical sales career. She eventually paused comedy to focus on family and professional growth. However, after her son’s birth, she faced a difficult battle with postpartum depression.

“I had never been that depressed in my life and it lasted for many months,” Lee said. “I wasn’t sure how to get out of it or how to navigate it until I finally saw a doctor who didn’t make me feel like I was crazy and diagnosed me correctly.”

She credits humor with helping her pull through.

“I swore that if and when I pulled myself out of that dark period, I would do the things I wanted to do because that sort of depression forced me to realize how incredibly precious life is every single day,” Lee said.

The first step back was attending an open mic night in Austin. “It was terrifying,” Lee said. “I bombed… and at the same time, fell in love with comedy.”

She also tours with Moms Unhinged, a comedy group of funny moms, usually performing at larger venues. “It usually fills up because moms need a night out,” Lee said. “Moms Unhinged is… the funniest support group ever. We’re obviously all moms and working toward the same goal — to make people happy.”

Life at home

When not on stage, Lee enjoys family time — especially with her four wiener dogs: Frankie the Frankfurter, Bella Weenie, Minnie Winnie the Mini Weenie and Oscar Meyer the Wiener, aka “Floppy.” Lee’s three sons are grown and “adulting,” which partly motivated her return to comedy.

“Just like my wiener dogs, my husband is also potty trained and he can even cook his own meals now,” Lee said. “So I’m good to do some traveling to amazing places like Tyler.”

Coming to Tyler

The Rose City Comedy Club is located at 7428 Old Jacksonville Hwy, Suite 10. Donna Lee’s stand-up show starts at 7:30 p.m. July 31. For tickets and more information, visit rosecitycomedy.club.

“Donna’s comedy is clean-ish, warm, and delightfully sharp,” said Kristopher “Shy” Blakeman, manager of Rose City Comedy Club. “She’s the kind of comic who can shift a room with a single line — equal parts charming and smart with just the right edge. Her stage presence feels like catching up with a hilarious friend who sees the humor in everything from family life to cultural quirks.”

Blakeman said Lee’s clips immediately caught their attention, highlighting her distinctive mix of Thai-Irish heritage and engaging storytelling that resonates with a wide audience.

“Her knack for turning everyday chaos into comedy gold fits perfectly with Rose City’s vibe,” he said. “She’s witty, heartfelt, and undeniably funny — exactly the kind of talent we love bringing to Tyler.”

Lee hopes to make a ‘mini-vacay’ out of her trip, especially visiting the Tyler Rose Garden.

“I have a super green thumb and I’m a bit of a plant hoarder with over 100 potted plants in and around my house that I love nurturing,” she said. “I definitely want to check out some gardens and see the sights.”

According to Blakeman, Lee’s comedy resonates with anyone who has faced chaos and challenges, blending humor and honesty in a way that feels authentic and relatable.

“She’s great with a crowd that wants laugh-out-loud fun, but also appreciates clever observations,” he said. “Her shows attract a diverse audience who come for the laughs and stay for the heart — and they leave wanting more.”