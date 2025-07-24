Bricks fall from Carlton Hotel, prompting street closure

Swipe or click to see more

Officials cordon off Elm Street near the Carlton Hotel after bricks fell from the parking garage Thursday afternoon. (Jennifer Scott/Tyler Morning Telegraph)

Where bricks may have detached from the side of the Carlton Hotel parking garage, causing debris to fall onto Elm Street. (Jennifer Scott/Tyler Morning Telegraph)

A section of Elm Street showing bricks fallen from the Carlton Hotel parking garage above. (Jennifer Scott/Tyler Morning Telegraph)

The area on the Carlton Hotel parking garage where bricks detached and fell onto Elm Street, with most of the debris now crushed. (Jennifer Scott/Tyler Morning Telegraph)

Workers move a traffic barricade near the Carlton Hotel following the brick fall incident. (Jennifer Scott/Tyler Morning Telegraph)

Bricks from the side of the old Carlton Hotel parking garage fell onto Elm Street on Thursday afternoon, prompting a street closure as officials assessed the area for additional hazards.

“They’re gonna look at the age of the building, the damage that was done, the structural stability, the steel, the components of the building itself, and then they’ll assess the situation,” Tyler Fire Marshal Joey Hooten said.

According to Hooten, fire personnel initially responded but have since left the scene. Only administrative staff remained on site to coordinate with other departments.

The incident at the 15-story historic, vacant hotel was reported around 1:20 p.m., when a passerby noticed the debris and alerted authorities. By the time officials arrived, some of the bricks had already been crushed by passing vehicles.

At this time, an eyewitness to the actual fall of the bricks hasn’t come forward, so authorities say it’s still unclear when the debris came loose or what caused it.

Spring Street is partially closed near the hotel, and drivers are being asked to detour around a short stretch of Elm Street.







As of Thursday afternoon, there wasn’t a timeline for when the assessment will be completed or when the street will fully reopen.

NORF Companies, which owns the Carlton Hotel and the surrounding property, said it is working closely with the city to address the safety concerns.

“Public safety is our priority,” said Ilse Stough, director of development at NORF. “… This is just another obstacle to figure out along the way.”

The Carlton Hotel, a long-standing but deteriorating structure located at 106 E. Elm St. in downtown Tyler, has been the focus of multiple preservation efforts over the years, though financial challenges and market conditions have repeatedly stalled progress.

In its prime, the Carlton was a 115,000-square-foot, upscale hotel with a three-story parking garage, rooftop swimming pool and a cabana.

NORF purchased the Carlton in September 2021 and previously said it intended to invest more than $30 million in the property. NORF’s plans include turning the building into an apartment complex with 100 units, ground-floor commercial space and a connected parking garage.