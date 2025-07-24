Bible verse of the day July 24, 2025
Published 4:35 am Thursday, July 24, 2025
About Santana Wood
Managing editor of the Tyler Morning Telegraph and ETX View Magazine. Alabama native and Troy University alumna who moved to East Texas in late 2020. While my main role is to lead our newsroom, I often find myself reporting on crime, business and breaking news, and I write for ETX View on a regular basis. I love what I do and strongly believe in the mission of local journalism. Story ideas, questions, etc. are always welcome at santana.wood@tylerpaper.com or 903-237-7749.
More by Santana