17-year-old dead after high speed pursuit, rollover crash in Smith County Published 5:25 am Thursday, July 24, 2025

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — A 17-year-old was pronounced dead after he was ejected from his car following a high speed pursuit that ended in a rollover crash.

Smith County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Larry Christian said the crash occurred on Sunday, July 20, around 1:36 a.m. in the 97 blk. of Pleasant Hollow Rd.

Christian said a high speed chase preceded the crash, with deputies pursuing a vehicle that was clocked speeding at 124 mph.

Read more from our news partners at CBS19.