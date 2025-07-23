Stabbing death being investigated as homicide, Smith County Sheriff’s Office says

Published 10:47 am Wednesday, July 23, 2025

By Santana Wood

A person was stabbed to death early Wednesday morning in Smith County.

The victim, whose identity has not yet been released, was found dead around 2 a.m. Wednesday morning inside a home in the 4500 block of Lucky Avenue, according to the Smith County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to the home after a reported stabbing was called in to the dispatch center.

Deputies began to preliminary investigate and secure the crime scene as they awaited the arrival of Smith County investigators and the crime scene unit, who arrived shortly after and began to investigate the case as a homicide.

The sheriff’s office said a suspect has been identified in the fatal stabbing. An arrest is expected later Wednesday, according to the sheriff’s office.

The victim’s family is still being notified, and their identity will be released once that is complete.

This continues to be an active investigation. More information will be released as it is made available.



 

