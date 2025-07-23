Seager’s three-run homer backs deGrom as Rangers beat Athletics Published 12:46 am Wednesday, July 23, 2025

Texas' Adolis Garcia hits a home run during Tuesday's win over the Athletics in Arlington. (Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images)

ARLINGTON — Corey Seager’s three-run home run in the seventh broke open a close game and assured Texas ace Jacob deGrom the win as the Rangers outlasted the Athletics 6-2 on Tuesday in the second of a three-games series.

The Rangers have taken the first two games of this set to assure their third straight series win. Texas has won five of its past six contests and is 52-50 for the season, marking the first time since May 19 they have moved two games over the .500 mark.

deGrom (10-2) gave up three hits and a walk over six innings of work while striking out nine. He has won six consecutive decisions over his past nine starts, snapping a two-game streak without a decision. deGrom hasn’t lost a game since surrendering two runs on five hits in 5 1/3 innings against Toronto at home on May 26.

Athletics starter J.T. Ginn matched deGrom for his five-inning appearance, giving up one run and a walk while striking out two before leaving in favor of Sean Newcomb to start the sixth. Newcomb (2-5) took the loss when he served up a home run to Marcus Semien in his one frame on the mound.

Texas out-hit the Athletics 10-7, as eight of nine starters recorded hits. It was the third loss in a row for the Athletics.

The Athletics shook deGrom early on as Lawrence Butler homered to open the game. That run held up until the fourth when Texas tied the game on Adolis Garcia’s solo home run.







The Rangers then took the lead when Semien clanged a fly ball off the left field foul pole off Newcomb with one out in the sixth. Texas broke open the game in a four-run seventh, initiated by an RBI single by Josh Smith that plated Josh Jung. Seager followed with a booming three-run homer, his 14th of the season, over the right field fence.

The Athletics got one run back in the seventh when Shea Langeliers’ single off Texas reliever Robert Garcia plated Jacob Wilson, who had reached on an error.

But that’s a close as the visitors would get as Garcia got the final out of the eighth and Shawn Armstrong struck out the side for the Rangers in the ninth.