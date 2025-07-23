MLB roundup: Yankees halt Jays’ 11-game home win streak Published 1:07 am Wednesday, July 23, 2025

(Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images)

Ben Rice blasted a tie-breaking home run in the ninth inning and the visiting New York Yankees defeated the Toronto Blue Jays 5-4 on Tuesday night.

Rice launched a first-pitch fastball over the wall in right center against Jeff Hoffman (6-3) with one out.

The loss ended the Blue Jays’ 11-game home winning streak and cut their lead over the Yankees to three games in the American League East.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. hit a three-run home run for the Yankees. Cody Bellinger added two doubles and a solo homer. Addison Barger had two RBI singles for Toronto.

Nationals 6, Reds 1

Konnor Pilkington threw two perfect innings in relief to earn his first major league win since 2022 and Josh Bell homered for the second game in a row as host Washington defeated Cincinnati.







After Nationals starter Brad Lord allowed one run in four innings, Pilkington (1-0) capped his two-inning stint by striking out the side in the sixth. Riley Adams contributed a two-run single in the sixth to blow open the game.

Gavin Lux went 4-for-4 and drove in the Reds’ run. Rookie starter Chase Burns (0-2) struck out 10 for the second straight start, but he surrendered seven hits and six runs (five earned) over 5 2/3 innings.

Guardians 6, Orioles 3

Jose Ramirez homered for the second straight game and Kyle Manzardo and Brayan Rocchio drove in two runs apiece as surging Cleveland beat visiting Baltimore.

The Guardians have won 10 of their last 12 games to move back into the American League wild-card hunt. Ramirez hit a solo shot in the first inning while Manzardo singled home Angel Martinez in the third and had a sacrifice fly in the fifth. Joey Cantillo (2-0) earned his first win as a starter this season, giving up one run on two hits over five innings.

Ramon Laureano homered for the second evening in a row for Baltimore, giving him five RBIs in the series. Ramon Urias had a pair of hits and scored on Jacob Stallings’ second double-play grounder in two at-bats. Brandon Young (0-5) worked 4 1/3 innings and allowed three runs on four hits.

Pirates 8, Tigers 5

Spencer Horwitz, Tommy Pham and Bryan Reynolds had three hits and two RBIs apiece as host Pittsburgh knocked off Detroit for the second night in a row.

Ke’Bryan Hayes and Oneil Cruz added two hits apiece for the Pirates, who racked up 14 hits. Pirates starter Mitch Keller (4-10) allowed three runs and six hits while fanning five over six innings.

Jake Rogers and Jahmai Jones homered for the Tigers while Spencer Torkelson and Gleyber Torres notched three hits apiece. Starter Casey Mize (9-4) surrendered 10 hits and five runs (four earned) over four innings.

Phillies 4, Red Sox 1

Cristopher Sanchez matched his career high with 12 strikeouts and scattered four hits in a complete-game win for host Philadelphia over Boston.

Sanchez (9-2) needed just 106 pitches to wrap up his first complete game of the season. Max Kepler and Kyle Schwarber cracked homers in the second while Trea Turner went 2-for-4 with a run.

Rob Refsnyder poked a homer leading off the fourth to account for Boston’s run. Starter Richard Fitts (1-4) allowed six hits and four runs before departing with one out in the fourth.

Marlins 4, Padres 3

Rookie Agustin Ramirez singled, doubled and scored twice, leading host Miami past San Diego.

The Marlins scored all four of their runs with two outs as they improved to 22-12 over their past 34 games. Miami starter Edward Cabrera (4-4) lasted 5 2/3 innings, allowing one run on five hits. Ronny Henriquez allowed two runs in the ninth but was able to collect his sixth save.

Padres starter Stephen Kolek (3-5) lasted 5 2/3 innings and allowed three runs on eight hits. Luis Arraez had two hits and an RBI for San Diego.

Rays 4, White Sox 3

Jose Caballero slapped a two-run single to highlight a four-run second inning, fueling host Tampa Bay to a victory over Chicago.

Caballero had two of his team’s five hits and rookie Chandler Simpson stole three bases for the Rays, who snapped a modest two-game skid and evened their three-game series against Chicago at one victory apiece. Edwin Uceta (7-2) relieved starter Drew Rasmussen and allowed one hit and fanned four over two scoreless innings.

Colson Montgomery belted his first career homer to lead off the seventh inning for Chicago, which saw its season-high four-game winning streak come to a halt.

Mets 3, Angels 2

Francisco Alvarez hit a game-tying two-run homer in the fifth inning and Brandon Nimmo delivered an RBI single two batters later as host New York earned another comeback win, edging Los Angeles.

The Angels’ Jorge Soler homered in the second inning off Frankie Montas (3-1). Nolan Schanuel’s RBI double down the first base line in the fifth gave Los Angeles a 2-0 lead before the Mets mounted a two-out rally against Kyle Hendricks (5-7) in the bottom of the frame.

Ryne Stanek gave up singles to Logan O’Hoppe and Schanuel in the ninth before closing out his third save. Schanuel finished with a career-high four hits.

Giants 9, Braves 0

Landen Roupp threw five scoreless innings and Rafael Devers made his major league debut at first base as visiting San Francisco rolled over Atlanta.

Casey Schmitt and Wilmer Flores (4 RBIs) popped homers for the Giants. Devers went 2-for-5 with two runs and one RBI while playing the entire game at first. Roupp (7-6) scattered four hits and one walk with six strikeouts before Sean Hjelle, Joey Lucchesi and Carson Seymour completed the Giants’ fifth shutout.

Matt Olson went 3-for-4 for the Braves. Starter Davis Daniel (0-1) surrendered seven hits, four walks and five runs during his five-inning stint.

Rangers 6, Athletics 2

Corey Seager’s three-run home run in the seventh broke open a close game and assured Texas ace Jacob deGrom the win as the Rangers outlasted the Athletics in Arlington, Texas.

deGrom (10-2) gave up one run on three hits and a walk over six innings while striking out nine. Adolis Garcia and Marcus Semien also homered for the Rangers.

Lawrence Butler homered to open the game off deGrom. Sean Newcomb (2-5) took the loss in relief of J.T. Ginn, who threw five innings of one-run ball.

Cubs 6, Royals 0

Matthew Boyd pitched seven scoreless innings as Chicago spoiled 45-year-old Rich Hill’s return to the major leagues with a shutout win over the visiting Kansas City.

Boyd (11-3) extended his scoreless streak to 23 innings while allowing four hits with one walk and six strikeouts. Nico Hoerner, Dansby Swanson and Matt Shaw each had two hits for the Cubs, who bounced back after losing the opener of the three-game series on Monday.

Hill (0-1) began his 21st season in the majors by giving up three runs (one earned) on six hits over five innings. The oldest active player in the major leagues, Hill walked two and had one strikeout. The Royals managed six hits — all singles — fanned eight times and committed three errors.

Rockies 8, Cardinals 4

Mickey Moniak and Ryan McMahon homered as Colorado never trailed St. Louis in Denver to pick up their third win in five games since the All-Star break.

Rockies starter Bradley Blalock (1-2) scattered eight hits and one walk while allowing two runs over 5 1/3 innings. Brenton Doyle recorded three hits while McMahon drove in three.

Cardinals starter Erick Fedde (3-10) gave up seven runs and six runs in three innings. Brendan Donovan, Alec Burleson, Willson Contreras and Jordan Walker posted two hits apiece.