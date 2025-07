Published 1:00 am Wednesday, July 23, 2025

A graveside service for Mary Ousley, 92, is scheduled for 10 a.m., Thursday, July 24, 2025, at Jarratt Cemetery in Jacksonville. Visitation will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Wednesday, July 23, 2025, at Autry Funeral Home, Jacksonville. Mary was born April 17, 1933, and passed away July 19, 2025.