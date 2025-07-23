Major League Glance
American League
East Division
W L PCT GB
Toronto 59 42 .584 —
NY Yankees 56 45 .554 3
Boston 54 49 .524 6
Tampa Bay 53 49 .520 6.5
Baltimore 44 56 .440 14.5
Central Division
W L PCT GB
Detroit 60 42 .588 —
Cleveland 50 50 .500 9
Minnesota 49 52 .485 10.5
Kansas City 49 53 .480 11
ChicagoWS 36 66 .353 24
West Division
W L PCT GB
Houston 59 42 .584 —
Seattle 54 47 .535 5
Texas 52 50 .510 7.5
LA Angels 49 52 .485 10
Athletics 42 61 .408 18
National League
East Division
W L PCT GB
Philadelphia 58 43 .574 —
NY Mets 58 44 .569 .5
Miami 47 53 .470 10.5
Atlanta 44 55 .440 13.5
Washington 41 60 .406 17
Central Division
W L PCT GB
Milwaukee 60 41 .594 —
Chicago Cubs 60 41 .594 1
Cincinnati 52 50 .510 8.5
St. Louis 52 50 .510 8.5
Pittsburgh 41 61 .402 19.5
West Division
W L PCT GB
LA Dodgers 59 43 .578 —
San Diego 55 46 .545 3.5
San Francisco 53 49 .520 6
Arizona 50 52 .490 9
Colorado 25 76 .248 33.5
Tuesday, July 22
Cleveland 6, Baltimore 3
Pittsburgh 8, Detroit 5
Miami 4, San Diego 3
Philadelphia 4, Boston 1
Washington 6, Cincinnati 1
New York Yankees 5, Toronto 4
New York Mets 3, Los Angeles Angels 2
San Francisco 9, Atlanta 0
Tampa Bay 4, Chicago White Sox 3
Texas 6, Athletics 2
Chicago Cubs 6, Kansas City 0
Colorado 8, St. Louis 4
Houston 3, Arizona 1
Seattle 1, Milwaukee 0
Minnesota 10, Los Angeles Dodgers 7
Wednesday, July 23
Cincinnati (Lodolo 7-6) at Washington (Soroka 3-7), 11:05 a.m.
San Diego (Cease 3-9) at Miami (Alcantara 4-9), 11:10 a.m.
San Francisco (Verlander 0-8) at Atlanta (Strider 4-7), 11:15 a.m.
Detroit (Melton 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Falter 6-5), 11:35 a.m.
Los Angeles Angels (undecided) at New York Mets (Manaea 0-1), 12:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Lugo 6-5) at Chicago Cubs (Rea 8-3), 1:20 p.m.
St. Louis (Liberatore 6-7) at Colorado (Freeland 2-10), 2:10 p.m.
Houston (Walter 1-3) at Arizona (Pfaadt 10-6), 2:40 p.m.
Milwaukee (Priester 8-2) at Seattle (Castillo 7-5), 2:40 p.m.
Minnesota (Paddack 3-9) at Los Angeles Dodgers (Glasnow 1-1), 3:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Morton 5-8) at Cleveland (Cecconi 5-4), 5:40 p.m.
Boston (Giolito 6-2) at Philadelphia (Luzardo 8-5), 6:05 p.m.
New York Yankees (Fried 11-3) at Toronto (Bassitt 10-4), 6:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Cannon 4-7) at Tampa Bay (Bradley 6-6), 6:35 p.m.
Athletics (Sears 7-8) at Texas (Corbin 7-6), 7:05 p.m.
Thursday, July 24
Baltimore (Morton 5-8) at Cleveland (Allen 6-8), 12:10 p.m.
Toronto (Lauer 5-2) at Detroit (Olson 4-3), 5:40 p.m.
San Diego (Darvish 0-2) at St. Louis (Gray 9-4), 6:45 p.m.
Athletics (Severino 3-11) at Houston (undecided), 7:10 p.m.
Seattle (Evans 3-3) at Los Angeles Angels (Kikuchi 4-6), 8:38 p.m.
Friday, July 25
Miami at Milwaukee, 3:10 p.m.
Arizona at Pittsburgh, 5:40 p.m.
Colorado at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.
Los Angeles Dodgers at Boston, 6:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Cincinnati, 6:10 p.m.
Toronto at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.
San Diego at St. Louis, 6:15 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 6:40 p.m.
Atlanta at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.
Athletics at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
Washington at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at Los Angeles Angels, 8:38 p.m.
New York Mets at San Francisco, 9:15 p.m.
Saturday, July 26
Philadelphia at New York Yankees, 12:05 p.m.
Toronto at Detroit, 5:10 p.m.
Arizona at Pittsburgh, 5:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Cincinnati, 5:40 p.m.
Atlanta at Texas, 6:05 p.m.
Colorado at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 6:10 p.m.
Miami at Milwaukee, 6:10 p.m.
Athletics at Houston, 6:10 p.m.
Washington at Minnesota, 6:10 p.m.
Los Angeles Dodgers at Boston, 6:15 p.m.
Cleveland at Kansas City, 6:15 p.m.
San Diego at St. Louis, 6:15 p.m.
New York Mets at San Francisco, 8:05 p.m.
Seattle at Los Angeles Angels, 8:38 p.m.