Major League Glance

American League

East Division

W L PCT GB

Toronto 59 42 .584 —

NY Yankees 56 45 .554 3

Boston 54 49 .524 6



Tampa Bay 53 49 .520 6.5

Baltimore 44 56 .440 14.5

Central Division

W L PCT GB

Detroit 60 42 .588 —

Cleveland 50 50 .500 9

Minnesota 49 52 .485 10.5

Kansas City 49 53 .480 11

ChicagoWS 36 66 .353 24

West Division

W L PCT GB

Houston 59 42 .584 —

Seattle 54 47 .535 5

Texas 52 50 .510 7.5

LA Angels 49 52 .485 10

Athletics 42 61 .408 18

National League

East Division

W L PCT GB

Philadelphia 58 43 .574 —

NY Mets 58 44 .569 .5

Miami 47 53 .470 10.5

Atlanta 44 55 .440 13.5

Washington 41 60 .406 17

Central Division

W L PCT GB

Milwaukee 60 41 .594 —

Chicago Cubs 60 41 .594 1

Cincinnati 52 50 .510 8.5

St. Louis 52 50 .510  8.5

Pittsburgh 41 61 .402 19.5

West Division

W L PCT GB

LA Dodgers 59 43 .578 —

San Diego 55 46 .545 3.5

San Francisco 53 49 .520 6

Arizona 50 52 .490 9

Colorado 25 76 .248 33.5

Tuesday, July 22

Cleveland 6, Baltimore 3

Pittsburgh 8, Detroit 5

Miami 4, San Diego 3

Philadelphia 4, Boston 1

Washington 6, Cincinnati 1

New York Yankees 5, Toronto 4

New York Mets 3, Los Angeles Angels 2

San Francisco 9, Atlanta 0

Tampa Bay 4, Chicago White Sox 3

Texas 6, Athletics 2

Chicago Cubs 6, Kansas City 0

Colorado 8, St. Louis 4

Houston 3, Arizona 1

Seattle 1, Milwaukee 0

Minnesota 10, Los Angeles Dodgers 7

Wednesday, July 23

Cincinnati (Lodolo 7-6) at Washington (Soroka 3-7), 11:05 a.m.

San Diego (Cease 3-9) at Miami (Alcantara 4-9), 11:10 a.m.

San Francisco (Verlander 0-8) at Atlanta (Strider 4-7), 11:15 a.m.

Detroit (Melton 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Falter 6-5), 11:35 a.m.

Los Angeles Angels (undecided) at New York Mets (Manaea 0-1), 12:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Lugo 6-5) at Chicago Cubs (Rea 8-3), 1:20 p.m.

St. Louis (Liberatore 6-7) at Colorado (Freeland 2-10), 2:10 p.m.

Houston (Walter 1-3) at Arizona (Pfaadt 10-6), 2:40 p.m.

Milwaukee (Priester 8-2) at Seattle (Castillo 7-5), 2:40 p.m.

Minnesota (Paddack 3-9) at Los Angeles Dodgers (Glasnow 1-1), 3:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Morton 5-8) at Cleveland (Cecconi 5-4), 5:40 p.m.

Boston (Giolito 6-2) at Philadelphia (Luzardo 8-5), 6:05 p.m.

New York Yankees (Fried 11-3) at Toronto (Bassitt 10-4), 6:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cannon 4-7) at Tampa Bay (Bradley 6-6), 6:35 p.m.

Athletics (Sears 7-8) at Texas (Corbin 7-6), 7:05 p.m.

Thursday, July 24

Baltimore (Morton 5-8) at Cleveland (Allen 6-8), 12:10 p.m.

Toronto (Lauer 5-2) at Detroit (Olson 4-3), 5:40 p.m.

San Diego (Darvish 0-2) at St. Louis (Gray 9-4), 6:45 p.m.

Athletics (Severino 3-11) at Houston (undecided), 7:10 p.m.

Seattle (Evans 3-3) at Los Angeles Angels (Kikuchi 4-6), 8:38 p.m.

Friday, July 25

Miami at Milwaukee, 3:10 p.m.

Arizona at Pittsburgh, 5:40 p.m.

Colorado at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers at Boston, 6:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Cincinnati, 6:10 p.m.

Toronto at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.

San Diego at St. Louis, 6:15 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

Athletics at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Los Angeles Angels, 8:38 p.m.

New York Mets at San Francisco, 9:15 p.m.

Saturday, July 26

Philadelphia at New York Yankees, 12:05 p.m.

Toronto at Detroit, 5:10 p.m.

Arizona at Pittsburgh, 5:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Cincinnati, 5:40 p.m.

Atlanta at Texas, 6:05 p.m.

Colorado at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 6:10 p.m.

Miami at Milwaukee, 6:10 p.m.

Athletics at Houston, 6:10 p.m.

Washington at Minnesota, 6:10 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers at Boston, 6:15 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 6:15 p.m.

San Diego at St. Louis, 6:15 p.m.

New York Mets at San Francisco, 8:05 p.m.

Seattle at Los Angeles Angels, 8:38 p.m.

