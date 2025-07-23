Major crash on I-20 causes traffic delays in Smith County Published 2:33 pm Wednesday, July 23, 2025

First responders are on the scene of a major traffic crash on Interstate 20 in Smith County.

The crash, which occurred earlier Wednesday afternoon, is just west of State Highway 155.

All westbound traffic on I-20 is shut down due to an 18-wheeler blocking all lanes, according to the Smith County Sheriff’s Office. Traffic is being diverted onto Highway 155, which has caused westbound traffic to back up all the way to U.S. Highway 271.

Motorists are urged to avoid the area, if possible.

Texas Department of Public Safety is handling the scene.