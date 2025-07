Published 1:00 am Wednesday, July 23, 2025

Mr. Ennis Rowan Trimble, 92, of Tyler, passed away Sunday, July 20, 2025. He was born March 11, 1933 in Lufkin, TX. Graveside Service, 10:00 AM, Friday, July 25, 2025, at Tyler Memorial Park Cemetery, 12053 State Highway 64, Tyler, Texas with Rev. Larry Wickham officiating. Directed by Brosang Family Funeral & Cremation Services.