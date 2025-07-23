Cooling stations open across Tyler to help people beat summer heat Published 5:45 am Wednesday, July 23, 2025

Glass Recreation Center is open Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Jennifer Scott/Tyler Morning Telegraph)

Tyler Public Library is open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m. (Jennifer Scott/Tyler Morning Telegraph File)

Water is available at The Salvation Army of Tyler which serves as a warming station and shelter. (Raquel Villatoro/Tyler Morning Telegraph)

Amid heat advisories and high temperatures, cooling stations are open throughout Smith County and the city of Tyler to offer a place for people to beat the heat.

With children out of school, higher utility bills, and relentless heat, summer is a difficult season for many — especially those experiencing homelessness, working outdoors, or living in homes without adequate cooling. In response, The Salvation Army is activating its cooling station at 633 N. Broadway Ave., Tyler. The station is open weekdays from 9 a.m. to noon, with water available all day upon request at the lodge entry whenever temperatures reach 95 degrees or above.

“The Salvation Army is here for the Smith County community every day of the year,” said Capt. Robert Coriston with The Salvation Army. “During the summer, that commitment means providing shade, hydration, and a place to recharge. Our doors are open to anyone in need.”

The City of Tyler also offers cooling stations throughout the community, including:

Various Fire Department locations

Glass Recreation Center

Tyler Public Library

Tyler Senior Citizen Center

Rose Garden Center

Fun Forest Pool (pool entry fee applies)

Cooling stations provide two critical services that help reduce heat-related illness:

Hydration — Drinking water regularly throughout the day, not just when thirsty, is essential.

Cool-down time — Spending time in air-conditioned environments helps regulate body temperature.

The Salvation Army encourages the public to check on neighbors — especially seniors, the homebound, and others without reliable cooling. Box fans are available free of charge to those in need. This summer, The Salvation Army of Tyler has partnered with Ace Home Services to collect box fans for distribution.







Community support makes these services possible.

“The most effective way to help is through financial donations,” Coriston said. “We also gladly accept bottled water for distribution and new box fans for local families. Your generosity helps keep our neighbors safe and cared for.”

Exposure to excessive heat poses serious health risks, causing thousands of deaths annually in the United States. Between 1999 and 2010, over 7,400 heat-related deaths were recorded, mostly affecting males and adults 65 and older.

Heat waves, especially during summer months like July and August, can overwhelm the body’s natural cooling mechanisms, leading to dangerously high body temperatures that can damage vital organs and result in death. High humidity further reduces the effectiveness of fans and other cooling methods.

Air conditioning remains the most effective protection against heat-related illness and fatalities. Those at greatest risk include the elderly, young children, people with chronic medical conditions, socially isolated individuals, and those taking certain medications. Awareness and early preventive measures are crucial to reduce heat-related health impacts.

For more information on how to stay informed of the risks, visit Smith County’s Heat Plan: www.smith-county.com/government/departments/emergency-management.

For more information about the cooling station or other programs offered by The Salvation Army, visit 633 N. Broadway Ave. or call 903-592-4361. Donations for summer relief efforts can be made online at www.southernusa.salvationarmy.org/tyler.