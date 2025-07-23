Published 1:00 am Wednesday, July 23, 2025

Cecilia Joan Kamel passed away peacefully on the morning of July 17, 2025, in Dallas at the age of 95.

Born in Tyler, Texas, on December 5, 1929, to Tom and Melvina (Zwain), Joan moved to Dallas to begin her career at Continental Insurance Company. Joan was a long-time parishioner of St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, where she was a member of Our Lady’s Altar Society. Her faith was always a significant part of her life.

Joan will be remembered for her kindness, loyalty, independence, and sense of humor. She had an extraordinary way of making everyone around her feel special, sometimes even at her own expense.

Joan was preceded in death by her sister Lena and brothers George, Maurice, and Mitchell. She is survived by her niece, Joyce Mangel (Fred), two grandnieces, Katie and Emily Morrow, and two grandnephews, Andrew (Tracey) and Jason (Angie) Morrow.

The family will receive friends during a visitation at Sparkman/Hillcrest Funeral Home on Sunday, July 27, 2025, from 4:00-6:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held at St. Thomas Aquinas on Monday, July 28, 2025, with a Rosary beginning at 10:00 a.m. and a Funeral Mass immediately following. Burial will be at Rose Hill Cemetery in Tyler, Texas.