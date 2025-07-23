Advocates call on Tyler ISD for clarity on immigration policy Published 5:40 am Wednesday, July 23, 2025

Emily Pinal of Este Poder speaks at Tyler ISD's Feb. 17, 2025 meeting about clearer communication about immigration policies. (File photo)
Matthew Bailey of East Texas Monarchs speaks at Tyler ISD's Feb. 17, 2025 meeting about clearer communication about immigration policies. (File photo)

Advocates called on Tyler ISD during its Monday night school board meeting to provide greater transparency and support regarding how immigration enforcement could impact undocumented students. They emphasized the need for clear, consistent communication as families prepare for the upcoming school year.

“It’s been five months since the initial request was made and three additional requests have been made since then,” said Carolyn Davis, a lifelong Tyler resident. “Some neighboring school districts have done so, why not Tyler? Why keep students and parents wondering in fear?”

School districts such as Longview and Marshall have issued statements assuring parents that they intend to support undocumented students.

Tyler-based groups like the East Texas Monarchs and Este Poder say immigrant families have a right to understand how local schools are responding to changing state and federal policies and what protections are in place for vulnerable students.

Matthew Bailey, speaking on behalf of the East Texas Monarchs, urged the board to clarify how it plans to support students whose families face immigration detention.

“Who will pick up that child at the end of the work day?” Bailey said. “Who will be trusted and who will be a trusted and authorized contact? How and where do parents update their existing list of authorized contacts for handling their child? All the while, the child is left alone at the school wondering where everyone they trust has gone.”







He also questioned whether the district would share or protect confidential student records if approached by federal immigration authorities. Bailey raised concerns about addressing the mental health impact of immigration crackdowns, citing the suicide of 11-year-old Jocelynn Carranza, who faced bullying and fear over her family’s immigration status.

“We simply demand for transparency in these obviously trying times to help quell much of the anxiety and the fears spreading throughout our communities,” Bailey said, “A statement answering these burning questions would only be reasonable, respectful, and justified.”

As a parent herself, Emily Pinal of Este Poder expressed frustration, saying repeated requests for clear communication from the district have gone unanswered.

“This is not an optional responsibility,” she said. “It is a core function that builds trust and support in families in order for them to plan for their futures, just as the superintendent provides legislative updates directly to the board, the communications team should be providing the same updates to families and staff.”

Pinal said effective communication keeps families informed about how state and federal decisions affect their schools and fosters trust through consistent, transparent updates — not just emergency messages.

“This is especially true for our immigrant families who often face additional barriers to information and rely heavily on the district for timely, accurate, and culturally responsive communication,” she added.

Advocates urged the board to demonstrate its commitment to families through communication, proactive planning, and transparency — principles many board members campaigned on and that constituents continue to expect.

“We shouldn’t have to tell you how to do y’all’s jobs as elected officials,” Pinal said. “That’s the sad part.”