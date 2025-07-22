UT Tyler & UT Health East Texas hosting Youth Sports Camp benefiting Texas flood relief Published 6:57 pm Tuesday, July 22, 2025

UT Tyler athletics, in partnership with UT Health East Texas, is hosting Patriot Sports Camp for a Cause on Aug. 5 and 6 with all the proceeds from the full-day camp directly benefiting the Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country’s Kerr County Flood Relief Fund.

Campers are encouraged to pre-register for the camp (https://uttylercoedathleticcamps.totalcamps.com/shop/EVENT).

The concept of the camp was born during a recent head coaches meeting, where the UT Tyler Patriots staff gathered to discuss ways to make a difference for fellow Texans from the devastating July 4 floods that hit the Texas Hill Country. Knowing that the real community need in Central Texas is financial resources, the UT Tyler head coaches developed the Patriots Sports Camp for a Cause concept. The UT Tyler coaching staff will offer their talents, teaching sport skills to encourage donations that will directly impact those who have been affected by the flood.

“I couldn’t be prouder of our coaches and staff for wanting to step up and make a difference in this way,” said Dr. Sam Ferguson, Director of Athletics. “While our Central Texas neighbors are recovering, rebuilding, and grieving, we want them to know they’re not alone. This is a way for us to love our neighbors and play a small role in their recovery process, while our coaches do what they do best!”

Activities for the camp are scheduled from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Drop-off for the camp will begin at 7:30 a.m. and pickup will end at 5:30 p.m. Ages 6-12 are welcome, and there will be a limit of 100 campers per day. Drop off is at the entrance to the Herrington Patriot Center.

Admission is a minimum $50 donation per camper to the Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country’s Kerr County Relief Fund (







https://cftexashillcountry.fcsuite.com/erp/donate/create/fund?funit_id=4201). Pre-registration is STRONGLY encouraged. Once you have donated, please email your gift receipt to ad@uttyler.edu or bring it with you to registration at the camp.

“This initiative is a powerful example of what happens when passion and purpose come together — UT Tyler’s coaching staff is using their unique gifts to serve families in need, and we’re honored to support that mission,” said Don McKay, UT Health East Texas Market Director of Orthopedics and Sports Medicine. “We also extend our heartfelt thanks to everyone who has contributed time, goods or resources to this cause. In challenging times, Texans always rise to the occasion, and this effort is no exception.”

Activities will include baseball/softball, basketball, soccer, volleyball, racket sports, swimming, and more. Lunch for the campers will be provided by Raisin’ Canes and Hawaiian Brothers. Additionally, athletic trainers and other healthcare providers will be on-site throughout the day for the campers’ safety. UT Tyler head coaches, assistant coaches, administrative staff, and student-athletes will be on hand to lead the campers through their sport’s respective drills.

“We are grateful for the partnership with UT Health, Hawaiian Bros Island Grill, and Raising Cane’s,” Ferguson said. “These partners will ensure our campers have a safe environment and are well fed. I continue to be amazed by the generosity of this incredible city!”

Campers will need to bring at minimum shoes, swimsuit, sunscreen, towel, and a water bottle, but are more than welcome to bring their own baseball/softball glove or tennis racket.

For more information, you can call UT Tyler Athletics at 903-566-7212.