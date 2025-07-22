UT Tyler teams, netters earn ITA All-Academic Published 11:44 pm Tuesday, July 22, 2025

Not only did UT Tyler’s netters hit winners on the court, but also in the classroom.

Both the men’s and women’s squads were honored as an Intercollegiate Tennis Association All-Academic Team for NCAA Division II.

Also, the Patriots team had eight members of each team honored as ITA Scholar-Athletes.

To be named an all-academic team, programs must have a 3.2 GPA or higher on a 4.0 scale, all athletes must be on the institutional eligibility form, and all varsity letter winners should be factored in.

To be a scholar-athlete, athletes must have a GPA of at least 3.5 and be on the institutional eligibility form.

The Patriots men were represented by freshman Artiom Dorofeev (Paris, France), junior Daniil Felker (Almaty, Kazakhstan/Lewis and Clark State), freshman Arthur Miquelard (Paris, France), junior Amir Sanaei (Yazd, Iran), freshman Trevor Short (Abilene), junior Jordi Garcia Portell (Barcelona, Spain), sophomore Job Japelj (Vrhnika, Slovenia), and freshman Carlo Kern (Aachen, Germany).







Chris Bizot is head coach of the Patriots with Chris Wootton his assistant.

The Patriots women were represented by senior Kanika Sivaraman (Chennai, India), freshman Carla Rodier (Valfaunes, France), sophomore Elisa Buhagiar (Balzan, Malta), junior Allison Schwartz (League City), freshman Yona Bancarel (Toulouse, France ), freshman Paula Castellanos (Toulouse, France), sophomore Luisa Moraes (Ipatinga, Brazil), and Natalia Gorzny (freshman, Leander).

The UT Tyler men were 24-3 on the season, winning the Lone Star Conference regular season championship and advancing to the NCAA Division II National Tournament for the fourth straight year. UT Tyler made the Final Four at the national championships.

The UT Tyler women were 18-10, finishing runner-up in the Lone Star Conference.

In total, 577 men’s student-athletes earned the scholar-athlete distinction, as well as 76 men’s programs. On the women’s side, they also had 577 athletes named scholar-athletes, as well as 76 programs earning the All-Academic Team distinction.