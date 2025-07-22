New budget brings big salary bumps for Tyler ISD educators Published 5:45 am Tuesday, July 22, 2025

Tyler ISD teachers and staff will be receiving a pay bump.

During its regularly scheduled meeting on Monday, the Tyler ISD Board of Trustees approved the 2025–26 budget and compensation structure, reflecting significant investments in staff salaries following the passage of House Bill 2 by the Texas Legislature.

House Bill 2, which allocates $8.5 billion in public education funding statewide, includes provisions for teacher pay raises and additional formula increases aimed at supporting educators across Texas.

“We’re incredibly appreciative that the Legislature was able to get House Bill 2 across the finish line,” said Superintendent Dr. Marty Crawford in a press release. “This means a $2,500 or even $5,000 raise for many of our teachers in Tyler ISD, which is a major step forward in valuing their work and commitment.”

Under the new plan:

The starting salary for certified teachers will increase by $1,500 to $52,000

Teachers with one year of experience, though not funded by House Bill 2, will receive a $1,500 raise.

Teachers with two years of experience, also not funded by House Bill 2 or included in previous pay scale increases, will receive a $1,000 raise.

Teachers with three to four years of experience will receive a $2,500 raise, funded through House Bill 2.

Teachers with five or more years of experience will receive a $5,000 raise, also funded through House Bill 2.

In addition to the raises funded by House Bill 2, Tyler ISD approved the following compensation increases:

A 3% increase of the midpoint of the pay grade for professional employees.

A 5% increase of the midpoint for clerical and manual trades employees.







Employees previously included in the teacher pay scale but not classified as certified teachers under House Bill 2 will receive raises according to the district’s existing compensation structure.