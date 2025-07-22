MLB roundup: Phillies top Red Sox with walk-off catcher’s interference

A check swing by Edmundo Sosa resulted in catcher’s interference with the bases loaded, allowing the winning run to score in the Philadelphia Phillies’ 3-2, 10-inning victory over the visiting Boston Red Sox on Monday.

Philadelphia won without putting a ball in play in the 10th, as Otto Kemp walked against Jordan Hicks (1-6) to open the frame before a wild pitch moved Kemp and ghost runner Brandon Marsh into scoring position. Following an intentional walk to Max Kepler, Sosa’s bat ran into the glove of catcher Carlos Narvaez on a 1-2 pitch, ending the game.

According to Stathead, it marks just the second time a major league game ended on a catcher’s interference call.

Bryce Harper doubled twice and scored a run for the Phillies, who had lost six of their previous nine games. Jarren Duran homered for Boston, while Trevor Story and Ceddanne Rafaela each contributed two hits for the Red Sox.

Blue Jays 4, Yankees 1

Kevin Gausman threw seven strong innings and Bo Bichette cracked a two-run double as Toronto set a franchise record with its 11th straight home win.







Gausman (7-7) scattered four hits and two walks while striking out eight as the Blue Jays extended their American League East lead over the Yankees to four games. Toronto scored all four of its runs in the fourth, which featured two unearned runs on two throwing errors by Yankees infielders.

Giancarlo Stanton homered in the fourth to give New York a 1-0 lead. Carlos Rodon (10-7) surrendered four runs (two earned) on six hits and five walks over five innings.

Mets 7, Angels 5

Brett Baty hit a two-run homer to trigger a comeback and scored the tiebreaking run in the eighth inning as host New York beat Los Angeles.

The Mets, who tied a season high by overcoming a four-run deficit, have won two straight following a three-game losing streak. The Angels, who squandered a four-run lead in a loss for the fourth time, fell to 2-2 since the All-Star break.

New York’s Brooks Raley (1-0) threw a scoreless eighth inning before Edwin Diaz struck out all three batters in the ninth for his 20th save. Angels reliever Jose Fermin (2-1) got one out and was charged with two unearned runs.

Padres 2, Marlins 1

Four Padres relievers combined for 4 2/3 scoreless innings as San Diego defeated host Miami.

The Padres produced just five hits. However, they got enough pitching from starter Randy Vasquez (one run in 4 1/3 innings), Adrian Morejon (1 2/3 innings), Jeremiah Estrada (one inning), Jason Adam (one inning) and Robert Suarez (one inning). Morejon (8-4) retired all five batters he faced while Suarez picked up his 29th save.

Miami’s Kyle Stowers homered in the fourth inning, a 400-foot drive. Marlins starter Eury Perez (3-3) allowed five hits and two runs in five innings.

Pirates 3, Tigers 0

Paul Skenes struck out six and combined with three relievers on a five-hit shutout to lead Pittsburgh over visiting Detroit.

The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the Pirates and was only their second win in their past 13 games. It was the first time Skenes (5-8) picked up a win since May 28 at Arizona; he allowed three hits and walked one on 86 pitches against the Tigers, while Spencer Horwitz led the offense with three hits and an RBI.

The Tigers lost for the seventh time in their past eight games. Jack Flaherty (5-10) lasted only three innings and allowed all three Pirates runs on six hits.

Guardians 10, Orioles 5

Jose Ramirez had a three-run home run and Bo Naylor and Kyle Manzardo hit solo shots as host Cleveland rallied to defeat Baltimore in their series opener.

After falling behind 3-0 in the top of the first, Ramirez homered off Tomoyuki Sugano in the bottom half to join Pete Crow-Armstrong as the only players with 20 homers and 20 stolen bases this season. Naylor went deep in the fifth and Manzardo added a sixth-inning blast off Colin Selby (0-1). Guardians starter Tanner Bibee (6-9) surrendered five runs (three earned) on six hits in seven innings.

Former Guardian Ramon Laureano had a two-run homer and drove in a season-high four runs for the slumping Orioles. Sugano gave up four runs (three earned) on six hits.

Braves 9, Giants 5

Rookie Drake Baldwin drove in a career-high six runs and Atlanta overpowered visiting San Francisco, sending the Giants to their sixth straight loss.

Baldwin went 3-for-5 with two doubles and scored two runs to help the Braves end a two-game losing streak. He is the first Braves rookie with at least six RBIs in a game since Kelly Johnson did so on June 17, 2005, at Cincinnati. Atlanta’s Bryce Elder (4-6) pitched five innings and allowed three runs on eight hits.

Giants starter Hayden Birdsong (4-4) failed to retire any of the six batters he faced. He was lifted after throwing 25 pitches and was charged with five runs on one hit, four walks and a hit batter.

Nationals 10, Reds 8

Josh Bell had two hits, including a home run, and Washington jumped out to a 7-0 lead before holding on to beat visiting Cincinnati.

Brady House and Jacob Young had three hits apiece, Daylen Lile had two hits, including a three-run triple, and James Wood had two doubles for Washington, which won for just the second time in eight games. Staked to the 7-0 lead, Jake Irvin only made it through 3 2/3 innings, giving up five runs on six hits.

Gavin Lux and Noelvi Marte both had two hits and two RBIs for the Reds. Starter Brady Singer (7-8) lasted just 2 1/3 innings while surrendering seven runs on five hits.

Royals 12, Cubs 4

Salvador Perez hit a pair of two-run homers as Kansas City rallied from a 4-1 deficit to earn the win in Chicago.

Royals starter Noah Cameron (4-4) allowed four runs on seven hits while striking out seven over seven innings. Jac Caglianone and John Rave contributed solo homers and Kyle Isbel cracked three hits.

Carson Kelly opened the Cubs’ four-run second with a solo homer and Matt Shaw capped it with a three-run blast. Kelly finished 3-for-4. Ben Brown (4-7) gave up seven runs (six earned) and seven hits over four innings in relief.

Rangers 7, Athletics 2

Michael Helman hit his first MLB home run, a three-run shot, and drove in a run with a bunt as Texas defeated the Athletics in the opener of a three-game set in Arlington, Texas.

Josh Jung also homered and scored three runs for the Rangers, who got six-plus innings of two-run ball from Jack Leiter (6-6). The rookie right-hander allowed four hits and four walks while tying a career-high seven strikeouts.

Over five innings, A’s starter Jacob Lopez (3-6) surrendered five runs on four hits. Nick Kurtz homered and scored both runs for the A’s, who are 1-3 since the All-Star break.

Cardinals 6, Rockies 2

Willson Contreras finished a triple shy of the cycle and Michael McGreevy went seven solid innings as St. Louis snapped a three-game losing streak with the win in Denver.

McGreevy (2-1), called up from Triple-A Memphis, set down 11 batters in a row and finished with seven hits and two runs allowed over seven innings with one strikeout. Contreras and Masyn Wynn posted three hits apiece while Brendan Donovan, Nolan Arenado and Jordan Walker each had two.

Mickey Moniak, Brenton Doyle and Adael Adamor contributed two hits apiece for the Rockies. Starter Austin Gomber (0-4) was chased with two outs in the sixth after allowing 11 hits and five runs. He fanned a season-high six with no walks.

White Sox 8, Rays 3

Brooks Baldwin slugged a three-run homer as streaking Chicago scored six times in the first three innings and thumped host Tampa Bay.

Miguel Vargas added a two-run blast and Luis Robert Jr. had two hits and two RBIs as the White Sox won their season-high fourth straight game. Chase Meidroth went 4-for-5 with three doubles, and Tyler Gilbert (4-1) got the win in relief.

Rays starter Shane Baz (8-6) surrendered a season-high eight runs on eight hits in four-plus innings. Tampa Bay’s Yandy Diaz clubbed a home run and Taylor Walls hit a two-run double.