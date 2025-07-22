MLB Glance
Published 12:30 am Tuesday, July 22, 2025
American League
East Division
W L PCT GB
Toronto 59 41 .590 —
NY Yankees 55 45 .550 4
Boston 54 48 .520 6
Tampa Bay 52 49 .515 7.5
Baltimore 44 55 .444 14.5
Central Division
W L PCT GB
Detroit 60 41 .594 —
Cleveland 49 50 .495 10
Kansas City 49 52 .485 11
Minnesota 48 52 .480 11.5
ChicagoWS 36 65 .356 24
West Division
W L PCT GB
Houston 58 42 .580 —
Seattle 53 47 .530 5
Texas 51 50 .505 7.5
LA Angels 49 51 .490 9
Athletics 42 60 .412 17
National League
East Division
W L PCT GB
Philadelphia 57 43 .570 —
NY Mets 57 44 .564 .5
Miami 46 53 .463 10.5
Atlanta 44 55 .444 12.5
Washington 40 60 .400 17
Central Division
W L PCT GB
Milwaukee 60 40 .600 —
Chicago Cubs 59 41 .590 1
Cincinnati 52 49 .515 8.5
St. Louis 52 49 .515 8.5
Pittsburgh 40 61 .396 20.5
West Division
W L PCT GB
LA Dodgers 59 42 .584 —
San Diego 55 45 .550 3.5
San Francisco 52 49 .515 7
Arizona 50 51 .495 10
Colorado 24 76 .240 34.5
Thursday, July 17
No games scheduled
Friday, July 18
Chicago Cubs 4, Boston 1
Texas 2, Detroit 0
Chicago White Sox 10, Pittsburgh 1
L.A. Angels 6, Philadelphia 5
San Diego 7, Washington 2
Toronto 4, San Francisco 0
Cincinnati 8, New York Mets 4
Miami 8, Kansas City 7, 10 innings
Cleveland 8, Athletics 6
Atlanta 7, New York Yankees 3
Tampa Bay 11, Baltimore 1
Colorado 6, Minnesota 4
Arizona 7, St. Louis 3
Seattle 6, Houston 1
Milwaukee 2, Los Angeles Dodgers 0
Saturday, July 19
Toronto 6, San Francisco 3
Cincinnati 5, New York Mets 2
Miami 3, Kansas City 1
Philadelphia 9, L.A. Angels 5
Chicago White Sox 10, Pittsburgh 4
Washington 4, San Diego 2
Texas 4, Detroit 1
Tampa Bay 4, Baltimore 3
Athletics 8, Cleveland 2
New York Yankees 12, Atlanta 9
Chicago Cubs 6, Boston 0
Arizona 10, St. Louis 1
Colorado 10, Minnesota 6
Milwaukee 8, Los Angeles Dodgers 7
Seattle 7, Houston 6, 11 innings
Sunday, July 20
Toronto 8, San Francisco 6
Baltimore 5, Tampa Bay 3
L.A. Angels 8, Philadelphia 2
Chicago White Sox 7, Pittsburgh 2
New York Yankees 4, Atlanta 2
San Diego 8, Washington 1
New York Mets 3, Cincinnati 2
Kansas City 7, Miami 4
Cleveland 8, Athletics 2
Boston 6, Chicago Cubs 1
Minnesota 7, Colorado 1
Houston 11, Seattle 3
Milwaukee 6, Los Angeles Dodgers 5
Arizona 5, St. Louis 3
Detroit 2, Texas 1
Monday, July 21
Cleveland 10, Baltimore 5
Pittsburgh 3, Detroit 0
San Diego 2, Miami 1
Philadelphia 3, Boston 2, 11 innings
Washington 10, Cincinnati 8
Toronto 4, New York Yankees 1
New York Mets 7, Los Angeles Angels 5
Atlanta 9, San Francisco 5
Chicago White Sox 8, Tampa Bay 3
Texas 7, Athletics 2
Kansas City 12, Chicago Cubs 4
St. Louis 6, Colorado 2
Houston 6, Arizona 3
Milwaukee 6, Seattle 0
Los Angeles Dodgers 5, Minnesota 2
Tuesday, July 22
Cleveland (Young 0-4) at Baltimore (Cantillo 1-0), 5:40 p.m.
Detroit (Mize 9-3) at Pittsburgh (Keller 3-10), 5:40 p.m.
San Diego (undecided) at Miami (Cabrera 3-4), 5:40 p.m.
Boston (Fitts 1-3) at Philadelphia (Sanchez 8-2), 5:45 p.m.
Cincinnati (Burns 0-1) at Washington (Lord 2-5), 5:45 p.m.
New York Yankees (Schlittler 1-0) at Toronto (Scherzer 1-0), 6:07 p.m.
Los Angeles Angels (Hendricks 5-6) at New York Mets (Montas 2-1), 6:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Roupp 6-6) at Atlanta (Daniel 0-0), 6:15 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (undecided) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 7-5), 6:35 p.m.
Athletics (undecided) at Texas (deGrom 9-2), 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City (undecided) at Chicago Cubs (Boyd 10-3), 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis (Fedde 3-9) at Colorado (Blalock 0-2), 7:40 p.m.
Houston (Valdez 10-4) at Arizona (Rodriguez 3-6), 8:40 p.m.
Milwaukee (Misiorowski 4-1) at Seattle (Gilbert 2-3), 8:40 p.m.
Minnesota (Woods Richardson 5-4) at Los Angeles Dodgers (Yamamoto 8-7), 9:10 p.m.
Wednesday, July 23
Cincinnati (Lodolo 7-6) at Washington (Soroka 3-7), 11:05 a.m.
San Diego (Cease 3-9) at Miami (Alcantara 4-9), 11:10 a.m.
San Francisco (Verlander 0-8) at Atlanta (Strider 4-7), 11:15 a.m.
Detroit (Melton 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Falter 6-5), 11:35 a.m.
Los Angeles Angels (undecided) at New York Mets (Manaea 0-1), 12:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Lugo 6-5) at Chicago Cubs (Rea 8-3), 1:20 p.m.
St. Louis (Liberatore 6-7) at Colorado (Freeland 2-10), 2:10 p.m.
Houston (Walter 1-3) at Arizona (Pfaadt 10-6), 2:40 p.m.
Milwaukee (Priester 8-2) at Seattle (Castillo 7-5), 2:40 p.m.
Minnesota (Paddack 3-9) at Los Angeles Dodgers (Glasnow 1-1), 3:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Morton 5-8) at Cleveland (Cecconi 5-4), 5:40 p.m.
Boston (Giolito 6-2) at Philadelphia (Luzardo 8-5), 6:05 p.m.
New York Yankees (Fried 11-3) at Toronto (Bassitt 10-4), 6:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Cannon 4-7) at Tampa Bay (Bradley 6-6), 6:35 p.m.
Athletics (Sears 7-8) at Texas (Corbin 7-6), 7:05 p.m.
Thursday, July 24
Cleveland at Baltimore, 12:10 p.m.
Toronto at Detroit, 5:40 p.m.
San Diego at St. Louis, 6:45 p.m.
Athletics at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at Los Angeles Angels, 8:38 p.m.
Friday, July 25
Miami at Milwaukee, 3:10 p.m.
Arizona at Pittsburgh, 5:40 p.m.
Colorado at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at New York Yankees, 6:05 p.m.
Los Angeles Dodgers at Boston, 6:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Cincinnati, 6:10 p.m.
Toronto at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.
San Diego at St. Louis, 6:15 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 6:40 p.m.
Atlanta at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.
Athletics at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
Washington at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at Los Angeles Angels, 8:38 p.m.
New York Mets at San Francisco, 9:15 p.m.