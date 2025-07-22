MLB Glance

Published 12:30 am Tuesday, July 22, 2025

By Phil Hicks

American League

East Division

W L PCT GB

Toronto 59 41 .590 —

NY Yankees 55 45 .550 4

Boston 54 48 .520 6



Tampa Bay 52 49 .515 7.5

Baltimore 44 55 .444 14.5

Central Division

W L PCT GB

Detroit 60 41 .594 —

Cleveland 49 50 .495 10

Kansas City 49 52 .485 11

Minnesota 48 52 .480 11.5

ChicagoWS 36 65 .356 24

West Division

W L PCT GB

Houston 58 42 .580 —

Seattle 53 47 .530 5

Texas 51 50 .505 7.5

LA Angels 49 51 .490 9

Athletics 42 60 .412 17

National League

East Division

W L PCT GB

Philadelphia 57 43 .570 —

NY Mets 57 44 .564 .5

Miami 46 53 .463 10.5

Atlanta 44 55 .444 12.5

Washington 40 60 .400 17

Central Division

W L PCT GB

Milwaukee 60 40 .600 —

Chicago Cubs 59 41 .590 1

Cincinnati 52 49 .515 8.5

St. Louis 52 49 .515  8.5

Pittsburgh 40 61 .396 20.5

West Division

W L PCT GB

LA Dodgers 59 42 .584 —

San Diego 55 45 .550 3.5

San Francisco 52 49 .515 7

Arizona 50 51 .495 10

Colorado 24 76 .240 34.5

Thursday, July 17

No games scheduled

Friday, July 18

Chicago Cubs 4, Boston 1

Texas 2, Detroit 0

Chicago White Sox 10, Pittsburgh 1

L.A. Angels 6, Philadelphia 5

San Diego 7, Washington 2

Toronto 4, San Francisco 0

Cincinnati 8, New York Mets 4

Miami 8, Kansas City 7, 10 innings

Cleveland 8, Athletics 6

Atlanta 7, New York Yankees 3

Tampa Bay 11, Baltimore 1

Colorado 6, Minnesota 4

Arizona 7, St. Louis 3

Seattle 6, Houston 1

Milwaukee 2, Los Angeles Dodgers 0

Saturday, July 19

Toronto 6, San Francisco 3

Cincinnati 5, New York Mets 2

Miami 3, Kansas City 1

Philadelphia 9, L.A. Angels 5

Chicago White Sox 10, Pittsburgh 4

Washington 4, San Diego 2

Texas 4, Detroit 1

Tampa Bay 4, Baltimore 3

Athletics 8, Cleveland 2

New York Yankees 12, Atlanta 9

Chicago Cubs  6, Boston 0

Arizona 10, St. Louis 1

Colorado 10, Minnesota 6

Milwaukee 8, Los Angeles Dodgers 7

Seattle 7, Houston 6, 11 innings

Sunday, July 20

Toronto 8, San Francisco 6

Baltimore 5, Tampa Bay 3

L.A. Angels 8, Philadelphia 2

Chicago White Sox 7, Pittsburgh 2

New York Yankees 4, Atlanta 2

San Diego 8, Washington 1

New York Mets 3, Cincinnati 2

Kansas City 7, Miami 4

Cleveland 8, Athletics 2

Boston 6, Chicago Cubs 1

Minnesota 7, Colorado 1

Houston 11, Seattle 3

Milwaukee 6, Los Angeles Dodgers 5

Arizona 5, St. Louis 3

Detroit 2, Texas 1

Monday, July 21

Cleveland 10, Baltimore 5

Pittsburgh 3, Detroit 0

San Diego 2, Miami 1

Philadelphia 3, Boston 2, 11 innings

Washington 10, Cincinnati 8

Toronto 4, New York Yankees 1

New York Mets 7, Los Angeles Angels 5

Atlanta 9, San Francisco 5

Chicago White Sox 8, Tampa Bay 3

Texas 7, Athletics 2

Kansas City 12, Chicago Cubs 4

St. Louis 6, Colorado 2

Houston 6, Arizona 3

Milwaukee 6, Seattle 0

Los Angeles Dodgers 5, Minnesota 2

Tuesday, July 22

Cleveland (Young 0-4) at Baltimore (Cantillo 1-0), 5:40 p.m.

Detroit (Mize 9-3) at Pittsburgh (Keller 3-10), 5:40 p.m.

San Diego (undecided) at Miami (Cabrera 3-4), 5:40 p.m.

Boston (Fitts 1-3) at Philadelphia (Sanchez 8-2), 5:45 p.m.

Cincinnati (Burns 0-1) at Washington (Lord 2-5), 5:45 p.m.

New York Yankees (Schlittler 1-0) at Toronto (Scherzer 1-0), 6:07 p.m.

Los Angeles Angels (Hendricks 5-6) at New York Mets (Montas 2-1), 6:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Roupp 6-6) at Atlanta (Daniel 0-0), 6:15 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (undecided) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 7-5), 6:35 p.m.

Athletics (undecided) at Texas (deGrom 9-2), 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City (undecided) at Chicago Cubs (Boyd 10-3), 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Fedde 3-9) at Colorado (Blalock 0-2), 7:40 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 10-4) at Arizona (Rodriguez 3-6), 8:40 p.m.

Milwaukee (Misiorowski 4-1) at Seattle (Gilbert 2-3), 8:40 p.m.

Minnesota (Woods Richardson 5-4) at Los Angeles Dodgers (Yamamoto 8-7), 9:10 p.m.

 

Wednesday, July 23

Cincinnati (Lodolo 7-6) at Washington (Soroka 3-7), 11:05 a.m.

San Diego (Cease 3-9) at Miami (Alcantara 4-9), 11:10 a.m.

San Francisco (Verlander 0-8) at Atlanta (Strider 4-7), 11:15 a.m.

Detroit (Melton 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Falter 6-5), 11:35 a.m.

Los Angeles Angels (undecided) at New York Mets (Manaea 0-1), 12:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Lugo 6-5) at Chicago Cubs (Rea 8-3), 1:20 p.m.

St. Louis (Liberatore 6-7) at Colorado (Freeland 2-10), 2:10 p.m.

Houston (Walter 1-3) at Arizona (Pfaadt 10-6), 2:40 p.m.

Milwaukee (Priester 8-2) at Seattle (Castillo 7-5), 2:40 p.m.

Minnesota (Paddack 3-9) at Los Angeles Dodgers (Glasnow 1-1), 3:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Morton 5-8) at Cleveland (Cecconi 5-4), 5:40 p.m.

Boston (Giolito 6-2) at Philadelphia (Luzardo 8-5), 6:05 p.m.

New York Yankees (Fried 11-3) at Toronto (Bassitt 10-4), 6:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cannon 4-7) at Tampa Bay (Bradley 6-6), 6:35 p.m.

Athletics (Sears 7-8) at Texas (Corbin 7-6), 7:05 p.m.

Thursday, July 24

Cleveland at Baltimore, 12:10 p.m.

Toronto at Detroit, 5:40 p.m.

San Diego at St. Louis, 6:45 p.m.

Athletics at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Los Angeles Angels, 8:38 p.m.

Friday, July 25

Miami at Milwaukee, 3:10 p.m.

Arizona at Pittsburgh, 5:40 p.m.

Colorado at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at New York Yankees, 6:05 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers at Boston, 6:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Cincinnati, 6:10 p.m.

Toronto at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.

San Diego at St. Louis, 6:15 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

Athletics at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Los Angeles Angels, 8:38 p.m.

New York Mets at San Francisco, 9:15 p.m.

 

 

 

 

