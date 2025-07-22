Business Names: July 7-17, 2025 Published 5:20 am Tuesday, July 22, 2025

Assumed names filed July 7-17:

James Hooten doing business as Enjoy Your Universe

Michelle Lee Freeze doing business as Freeze Chiropractic

Melisa Ailleen McElroy abandonment of Kats Trendy Bow Tique

Darryl Terry doing business as Habitat Interiors

Jacob Ryan Smith doing business as LCPL Underground Installs







Virginia Lynn Lanham doing business as Double Down Graphics

Doyle Ray Jackson doing business as Anchor Storage & RV

Christofer Jakovi Cruz doing business as B&C Services

Rose Garza doing business as The Rose Room

Kenneth Ray Staples doing business as Armory Flea Market

Ischa Munai Jones doing business as Amaris Super Sips

Faisha Nicole Staples abandonment of Neat and Elite Cleaning Service

Caiden Clayton Taylor abandonment of K & T Landscaping

Gina Flores Pritchett doing business as Bowie Rd Berry Farm

P. Jason Davisson doing business as Face2Edge Development

Michael Jackson doing business as Mike Jacks BBQ

Richard Daniel Dean Jensen doing business as Daniel Richard Construction

Krista Diane Morrow doing business as Seas 2Morrow & Travel

Dennis Demarcus Warren doing business as True Texas Legendary BBQ & Smoke House

Timothy Mullings doing business as AAA Computer Repair

Angela R. Rossman doing business as Estate of Wesley D Rossman

Amy Elizabeth McKeethan doing business as Phoenix Photography

Felicia Michelle Wilson doing business as Echos of Elations

Elmer David Reyes Rubio doing business as Vision Concrete

Kay Devonne Lacy doing business as K D D Productions

Luis Humberto Vergara Acevedo doing business as La Chilanga Big Food

Daniel Granados abandonment of Chelitas Tacos

Josefina B. Villasenor de Cortes doing business as Guilt Free Goodies

Herman Ross Worely doing business as Pass It On Ministries

Gregory Alan Perek doing business as T Shirts & More

Andrea Freeney doing business as K & A Audio

Noah Royce Nute doing business as Nute Dirt Works

Kenadi Leigh Bentancourt doing business as Married a Mop I

Kyle Jacob Preston Ray doing business as Untamed Upholstery

Barry Potter Griffith doing business as Salon Trouve

David Matthew Strother doing business as TX Homes & Land Realty

Leslie N. Burge doing business as The Dancing Pine Studio

Carter Reece Renfro doing business as Birdie Thieves

Tiffany Larose Erwin doing business as East Texas Financial Solution

Julie Jean Powell doing business as Julie Baldwin Powell Oil & Gas Properties

Ricardo Vega doing business as One Stop Smoke Shop

Tamara Kaye Starks doing business as Curly Gurlz Blowout Bar

Helvetia Tessa Black doing business as A Timeless Touch Massage

Tobias Quentell High doing business as TQ Cutz

David Alexander Carrion doing business as ETX Entertainment