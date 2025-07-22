Business Names: July 7-17, 2025
Published 5:20 am Tuesday, July 22, 2025
Assumed names filed July 7-17:
James Hooten doing business as Enjoy Your Universe
Michelle Lee Freeze doing business as Freeze Chiropractic
Melisa Ailleen McElroy abandonment of Kats Trendy Bow Tique
Darryl Terry doing business as Habitat Interiors
Jacob Ryan Smith doing business as LCPL Underground Installs
Virginia Lynn Lanham doing business as Double Down Graphics
Doyle Ray Jackson doing business as Anchor Storage & RV
Christofer Jakovi Cruz doing business as B&C Services
Rose Garza doing business as The Rose Room
Kenneth Ray Staples doing business as Armory Flea Market
Ischa Munai Jones doing business as Amaris Super Sips
Faisha Nicole Staples abandonment of Neat and Elite Cleaning Service
Caiden Clayton Taylor abandonment of K & T Landscaping
Gina Flores Pritchett doing business as Bowie Rd Berry Farm
P. Jason Davisson doing business as Face2Edge Development
Michael Jackson doing business as Mike Jacks BBQ
Richard Daniel Dean Jensen doing business as Daniel Richard Construction
Krista Diane Morrow doing business as Seas 2Morrow & Travel
Dennis Demarcus Warren doing business as True Texas Legendary BBQ & Smoke House
Timothy Mullings doing business as AAA Computer Repair
Angela R. Rossman doing business as Estate of Wesley D Rossman
Amy Elizabeth McKeethan doing business as Phoenix Photography
Felicia Michelle Wilson doing business as Echos of Elations
Elmer David Reyes Rubio doing business as Vision Concrete
Kay Devonne Lacy doing business as K D D Productions
Luis Humberto Vergara Acevedo doing business as La Chilanga Big Food
Daniel Granados abandonment of Chelitas Tacos
Josefina B. Villasenor de Cortes doing business as Guilt Free Goodies
Herman Ross Worely doing business as Pass It On Ministries
Gregory Alan Perek doing business as T Shirts & More
Andrea Freeney doing business as K & A Audio
Noah Royce Nute doing business as Nute Dirt Works
Kenadi Leigh Bentancourt doing business as Married a Mop I
Kyle Jacob Preston Ray doing business as Untamed Upholstery
Barry Potter Griffith doing business as Salon Trouve
David Matthew Strother doing business as TX Homes & Land Realty
Leslie N. Burge doing business as The Dancing Pine Studio
Carter Reece Renfro doing business as Birdie Thieves
Tiffany Larose Erwin doing business as East Texas Financial Solution
Julie Jean Powell doing business as Julie Baldwin Powell Oil & Gas Properties
Ricardo Vega doing business as One Stop Smoke Shop
Tamara Kaye Starks doing business as Curly Gurlz Blowout Bar
Helvetia Tessa Black doing business as A Timeless Touch Massage
Tobias Quentell High doing business as TQ Cutz
David Alexander Carrion doing business as ETX Entertainment