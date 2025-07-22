Building Permits: July 7-17, 2025 Published 5:20 am Tuesday, July 22, 2025

Building permits issued by the City of Tyler from July 7-17:

Norman Contracting LLC, 2475 Three Lakes Pkwy, Commercial educational building, $1,500,000

Amy Bass, 3393 W Grande Blvd, Commercial interior-only remodel/renovation, $45,000

Felipe Cornelio, 3021 Chandler St, New single-family residential

Carrus Facility Services LLC, 1015 Pruitt Pl, Commercial remodel/renovation, $45,000

Sherrill Construction, 501 Shelley Dr, Commercial interior-only remodel/renovation, $42,000







Heartwood Homes of Texas LLC, 4475 Keechi Creek Rd, New single-family residential

Hunt Custom Homes Inc, 2265 Dogwood Park Blvd, New single-family residential

Hunt Custom Homes Inc, 2269 Dogwood Park Blvd, New single-family residential

McKinney Homes LLC, 488 Preston Ridge Dr, New single-family residential

McKinney Homes LLC, 492 Preston Ridge Dr, New single-family residential

McKinney Homes LLC, 496 Preston Ridge Dr, New single-family residential

Angie Reed Construction & Design, 1418 Canopy Cove Ct, New single-family residential, $1,500,000