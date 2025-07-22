Tyler police looking for homicide suspect Published 3:00 pm Tuesday, July 22, 2025

A murder suspect is wanted in Tyler.

The Tyler Police Department released limited information Monday afternoon about the case, which includes a homicide investigation after a man was found dead at a Tyler home earlier this month.

In a statement to local media, Andy Erbaugh, public information officer for the police department, said officers responded on July 13 to a residence in the 1700 block of North Fannin Avenue in reference to a reported homicide.

A person was found dead at the home. The victim has been identified as 39-year-old Juan Ramon Meza. Crime scene units responded to the home. No further information was released about the circumstances of his death, other than it being investigated as a homicide.

As Tyler police detectives began investigating the case, they were able to identify a suspect in the murder. The person police believe is responsible for Meza’s death is 49-year-old Rodrigo Jaimes Vega, who remains at large and has not been apprehended.

Meza’s murder was not a random act of violence, according to statements from police.

Police and detectives welcome the public to submit any information they may have about the murder or the suspect. Additionally, if anyone sees Vega or becomes aware of his possible location, they are urged to immediately contact the Tyler Police Department at 903-531-1000

Vega should be considered armed and dangerous. Police advise not to approach him if you see him, but rather call 911 or the police department right away.

This case remains under investigation. More information will be released as it is made available.