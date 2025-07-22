Tim McDonald announces campaign for Justice of the Peace Published 5:40 am Tuesday, July 22, 2025

Conservative law enforcement officer Tim McDonald has announced his campaign for Smith County Justice of the Peace, Precinct 3. With more than 15 years of experience serving and protecting the community, McDonald said he is eager to continue Judge James Meredith’s legacy of thoughtful and dedicated stewardship on the bench.

McDonald began his public service with the Jacksonville Police Department and has served as a detective with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office since 2013. Over the years, he has worked in every division of the Criminal Investigation Division, including crimes against persons, crimes against children, and crimes against property. To date, McDonald has served as lead investigator on more than 1,500 criminal cases.

In addition to his investigative duties, McDonald serves as a firearms instructor for fellow law enforcement officers and as an active shooter response instructor for the community.

“Protecting and serving East Texans for over 15 years, I know that justice must be guided by impartiality, delivered with fairness and grounded in the rule of law,” McDonald said. “As your Justice of the Peace, I will apply the law as written, ensure our citizens are treated with respect and fight to keep our communities safe.”

Committed to lifelong learning, McDonald earned a bachelor’s degree from Dallas Baptist University and later received a master’s degree in public administration from the University of Texas at Tyler.

Outside of law enforcement, McDonald is a husband, father, neighbor and friend. This year, he and his wife, Keri—who homeschools their three boys in Tyler—will celebrate 14 years of marriage. Active in both faith and community, McDonald volunteers at South Spring Baptist Church, serves as an ordained minister, and coaches Little League baseball in Tyler.







McDonald is launching his campaign with the support of more than 500 committed backers, including Sheriff Larry Smith, former state Rep. Matt Schaefer, the Tyler Patrolman’s Association and more than 100 law enforcement colleagues.

Precinct 3 includes all or parts of Arp, Chapel Hill, Troup, Tyler, Whitehouse and Overton.

For more information about the campaign, visit mcdonaldforjudge.com.