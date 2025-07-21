Vierling’s RBI single in eighth lifts Tigers past Rangers Published 1:43 am Monday, July 21, 2025

Detroit’s Tarik Skubal throws to the plate during Sunday’s game in Arlington. (Tim Heitman-Imagn Images)

ARLINGTON — Matt Vierling’s two-out single in the eighth provided the deciding run as the offense-starved Detroit Tigers defeated the Texas Rangers 2-1 on Sunday night in the finale of a three-game series.

The Tigers did just enough to snap a season-high six-game losing skid while Texas had a three-game winning streak snapped.

Vierling’s game-winning hit off Rangers reliever Chris Martin (1-6) drove home Gleyber Torres, who has opened the eighth with an infield single and moved to second base on Riley Greene’s single.

Tyler Holton (5-3), who entered in the seventh inning in relief of ace Tarik Skubal, was the beneficiary of Vierling’s big hit, with Will Vest striking out two over the final 1 1/3 innings to earn his 16th save.

The Rangers took the first two games of this series 2-0 and 4-1 while limiting Detroit to just seven combined hits. The Tigers turned to Skubal to help break their losing streak but could not produce enough offense against the Rangers’ emergency starter Jacob Latz to allow him to earn the victory.

The Tigers lit the scoreboard in the second inning when Zach McKinstry’s single drove home Wenceel Perez, who had singled and advanced to second on single by Dillon Dingler. Those three hits matched Detroit’s total offensive output from Saturday’s loss and gave Skubal a small cushion with which to work.







Skubal retired eight batters in a row between Corey Seager’s double in the first inning and Seager’s single to open the fourth. He then set down the next 10 batters before Adolis Garcia’s double with one out in the seventh.

Kyle Higashioka followed Garcia with a soft single to put runners on the corners. Skubal struck out Jonah Heim with his 105th — and last — pitch of the game and was lifted in favor of Holton. The left-handed reliever then uncorked a wild pitch that allowed Garcia to scamper home with the tying run, which ultimately denied Skubal a win.

Skubal went 6 2/3 innings, allowing a run on four hits with no walks and 11 strikeouts.

Skubal was set to be opposed by Nathan Eovaldi in a matchup of team aces, but Eovaldi was scratched late Saturday night with a stiff back. Into the breach stepped Latz, who met the challenge of matching the reigning Cy Young Award winner in his spot start. Latz went five innings, surrendering a run on six hits and two walks while fanning three.