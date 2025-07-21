TV/Radio for Tuesday, July 22
Published 2:10 pm Monday, July 21, 2025
Tuesday, July 22
TV
Major League Baseball
Boston at Philadelphia 5:30 p.m. TBS
Boston at Philadelphia 5:30 p.m. truTV
Athletics at Texas 7:05 p.m. RSN
Athletics at Texas 7:05 p.m. Victory+
Houston at Arizona 8:30 p.m. SCHN
Minnesota at L.A. Dodgers 9:10 p.m. MLBN
Minor League Baseball
Triple-A International League: Norfolk at Lehigh Valley 11 a.m. MLBN
Basketball: Men’s The Basketball Tournament
Round of 16: Eberlein Drive vs. La Familia, Lexington, Ky. 5 p.m. FS2
Round of 16: TBD, Indianapolis 7 p.m. FS2
Pro Basketball: WNBA
Indiana at New York 7 p.m. ESPN
Atlanta at Las Vegas 9 p.m. ESPN
Cycling: Tour de France
Stage 16: Montpellier/Mont Ventoux 5 a.m. Peacock
Soccer: Women
UEFA Euro Championship Semifinal: England vs. Italy 2 p.m. FOX
Conmebol Copa America Group B: Colombia vs. Bolivia 3:55 p.m. FS1
Conmebol Copa America Group B: Paraguay vs. Brazil 6:55 p.m. FS1
Softball: Athletes Unlimited
Volts vs. Talons, Tuscaloosa, Ala. 6 p.m. ESPN2
Tennis
ATP: Kitzbuhel, WTA: Prague Early Rounds 5 a.m. TENNIS
ATP/WTA: Washington Early Rounds 10 a.m. TENNIS
ATP: Kitzbuhel, WTA: Prague Early Rounds 4 a.m. (Wed) TENNIS
ATP: Kitzbuhel, WTA: Prague Early Rounds 5 a.m. (Wed) TENNIS
Radio
Variety: SportsTalk with Bill Coates & Kevin Simon, 4 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)
Major League Baseball: Athletics at Texas Rangers, 6:30 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)