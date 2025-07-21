TV/Radio for Tuesday, July 22

Published 2:10 pm Monday, July 21, 2025

By Phil Hicks

Tuesday, July 22

TV

Major League Baseball

Boston at Philadelphia 5:30 p.m. TBS

Boston at Philadelphia 5:30 p.m. truTV

Athletics at Texas 7:05 p.m. RSN



Athletics at Texas 7:05 p.m. Victory+

Houston at Arizona 8:30 p.m. SCHN

Minnesota at L.A. Dodgers 9:10 p.m. MLBN

Minor League Baseball

Triple-A International League: Norfolk at Lehigh Valley 11 a.m. MLBN

Basketball: Men’s The Basketball Tournament

Round of 16: Eberlein Drive vs. La Familia, Lexington, Ky. 5 p.m. FS2

Round of 16: TBD, Indianapolis 7 p.m. FS2

Pro Basketball: WNBA

Indiana at New York 7 p.m. ESPN

Atlanta at Las Vegas 9 p.m. ESPN

Cycling: Tour de France

Stage 16: Montpellier/Mont Ventoux 5 a.m. Peacock

Soccer: Women

UEFA Euro Championship Semifinal: England vs. Italy 2 p.m. FOX

Conmebol Copa America Group B: Colombia vs. Bolivia 3:55 p.m. FS1

Conmebol Copa America Group B: Paraguay vs. Brazil 6:55 p.m. FS1

Softball: Athletes Unlimited

Volts vs. Talons, Tuscaloosa, Ala. 6 p.m. ESPN2

Tennis

ATP: Kitzbuhel, WTA: Prague Early Rounds 5 a.m. TENNIS

ATP/WTA: Washington Early Rounds 10 a.m. TENNIS

ATP: Kitzbuhel, WTA: Prague Early Rounds 4 a.m. (Wed) TENNIS

ATP: Kitzbuhel, WTA: Prague Early Rounds 5 a.m. (Wed) TENNIS

Radio

Variety: SportsTalk with Bill Coates & Kevin Simon, 4 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)

Major League Baseball: Athletics at Texas Rangers, 6:30 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)

