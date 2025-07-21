92nd Texas Rose Festival court gathers for summer kickoff event at Willow Brook Published 5:00 am Monday, July 21, 2025

With October on the horizon, the Texas Rose Festival court gathered Friday evening at Willow Brook Country Club to kick off the 92nd season — reconnecting with out-of-town participants and celebrating this year’s literary-inspired “Tapestry of Tales” theme.

“I’m just honored,” Rose Queen Avery Armstrong said at the July kickoff party. “It’s such an amazing opportunity, and not many people get to do it. I’m grateful they thought I was a good candidate.”

The 92nd festival theme draws inspiration from classical and contemporary literary works, promising a celebration of imagination, elegance and community tradition.

Friday night’s kickoff marks the start of the countdown to October’s coronation, parade, Queen’s Tea and other festivities set for Oct. 16-19, when the Rose City will welcome participants from near and far.

“Since January, these ladies have served as incredible ambassadors for our community,” said Michael Young, president of the Texas Rose Festival Association. “They are kind, poised and come from families deeply committed to this festival.”

Young said he chose Armstrong and Princess Mary-Michael Dial for their poise, community service and family involvement.







“I knew Avery would be Queen and Mary-Michael would be Princess,” Young said. “They’re wonderful ambassadors from great families.”

Now in its 92nd year, the festival honors Tyler’s historic role in the rose-growing industry while drawing thousands of visitors for a weekend of celebration.

“We’re going strong and looking forward to our 93rd — and all the way to 100 and beyond,” Young added.

Dial recalls being an attendant to Queen Madeline Wynne in 2015.

“I remember looking up to all the beautiful women and their escorts and all of these figures in Tyler that just had such poise and grace and all supported each other,” she said. “And now I’ve been able to reflect that I am the very role model that I always aspired to be.”

The kickoff capped several days of summer rehearsals where the Queen, Princess, out-of-town duchesses, Tyler’s Ladies in Waiting and Court members practiced choreography, curtsies and entrances for October’s coronation.

Dial said the summer rehearsals deepened her appreciation, especially watching how attendants support the Queen and how connections form. “I think I’ve made some friends I’ll have for a long time,” she said.

Armstrong said the sense of tradition and support runs deep among those preparing behind the scenes.

“It’s a lot of pressure, but I’m trying to take it in stride,” she said. “I remember being young and thinking the girls in the Rose Festival were the most amazing people I’d ever met. To be that person for the little ones now is a great honor.”

Friday evening’s event concluded with a reception for festival participants, family and community supporters.

The 92nd Texas Rose Festival will be held Oct. 16-19. For tickets and information, visit https://www.texasrosefestival.org.