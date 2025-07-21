Meet featured adoptable pets at SPCA of East Texas July 21-27, 2025 Published 5:30 am Monday, July 21, 2025

1/5 Swipe or click to see more Dash 2/5 Swipe or click to see more Violet 3/5 Swipe or click to see more Chopper 4/5 Swipe or click to see more Nemo 5/5 Swipe or click to see more Horton

Horton is a sweet 6-year-old Domestic Long Hair mix who weighs in at a cuddly 18 pounds and is ready to find his forever home. Horton is neutered, front declawed, microchipped, and fully litterbox trained. He is an easy-going, friendly boy who loves attention. He’ll happily roll over for you—whether you’re offering belly rubs or just admiring his fluff. Horton is an indoor-only cat, and he’ll thrive in a calm, loving home where he can stretch out and soak up affection. If you’re looking for a laid-back, affectionate companion, Horton may be your perfect match.

Dash was found abandoned with four other cats in December 2023. Though shy at first, he’s made incredible progress with patience and care. This 3-year-old Domestic Shorthair mix is calm, quiet, and fully litter box trained. Dash isn’t a lap cat, but he thrives with other cats and would do best in a cat-friendly, indoor-only home where he can continue to build trust at his own pace. If you believe in second chances, Dash is ready for his forever home with you.

Born around April 8, Nemo is a handsome Domestic Shorthair mix who’s already shown incredible resilience. After starting life outdoors, he’s now healthy, vaccinated, microchipped, and will be neutered when old enough. Nemo is playful, gentle, and shares a special bond with his sister Dory. He’s looking for a safe, indoor-only home where he can continue to thrive.

Chopper is a sweet 10-year-old Dachshund mix, weighing 17 pounds. This lovable senior pup is in search of a new home, not because of anything he’s done, but due to changes in his previous owner’s life. With his calm nature and gentle heart, Chopper is ready to spend his golden years soaking up love and snuggles in a quiet, caring home. He gets along beautifully with other dogs and would make a wonderful companion for anyone seeking a mellow and devoted friend. If your heart has room for a senior sweetheart, Chopper might be the perfect fit.

Meet Violet, a sweet and spirited young Shepherd mix with an estimated birthdate of Feb. 15. Full of playful energy and affection, Violet lights up every room she enters. She loves people, gets along great with other dogs, and always has a wagging tail ready to greet you. Violet is not only fun-loving but also incredibly smart and eager to learn. Whether she’s out exploring or cuddled up by your side, she’ll be a loyal and loving companion every step of the way. If you’re looking for a playful, affectionate, and intelligent best friend, Violet could be the perfect match for you.

To adopt one of these animals, visit www.spcaeasttx.com. For more information, email adopt@spcaeasttx.com for dogs or rescue@spcaeasttx.com for cats, or call 903-596-7722. The SPCA adoption center is located at 3245 W. Grande Blvd. in Tyler.