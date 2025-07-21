SFA second in preseason SLC grid poll Published 3:04 pm Monday, July 21, 2025

SFA is picked second in the Southland Conference football poll. (SFA Athletics)

SAN ANTONIO — The Southland Conference released its predicted order of finish on Monday morning in advance of the day’s Opening Drive media festivities from the Henry B. Gonzalez Center along the San Antonio Riverwalk. Landing at No. 2 in the preseason rankings of the 10-team league is Stephen F. Austin.

High expectations internally were projected externally in the annual rundown as the Lumberjacks received 137 total points highlighted by three first-place votes to edge out Southeastern Louisiana for the second spot and sit behind preseason favorite Incarnate Word.

The ‘Jacks were one of four teams to receive a first-place nod as UIW claimed 15 of the 20, split across the 10 head coaches and 10 sports information directors, with Southeastern and Lamar each earning one. Nicholls and McNeese rounded out the top six, while East Texas A&M and Houston Christian tied for seventh. Northwestern State placed ninth with first-year football program UTRGV ranking 10th.

SFA returns a plethora of talent on both sides of the football with the offensive side spotlighted by 2024 Walter Payton Award finalist and SLC Newcomer of the Year quarterback Sam Vidlak and Stats Perform FCS Preseason All-America second team wide receiver Kylon Harris. Defensively, SFA returns defensive back Charles Demmings, a third-team selection to the Stats Perform FCS Preseason All-America list, as well as outside linebacker Aaron Austin, the Lumberjacks’ top returning tackler who also led the unit in tackles for loss and quarterback hurries.

The ‘Jacks kickoff the 2025 campaign on Thursday, Aug. 28 at Houston. Two weeks later, SFA welcomes Sul Ross State to Nacogdoches on Sept. 13 for the first of a six-game home slate in year seven under head coach Colby Carthel.

East Texas A&M Picked Seventh







The Lions received 59 points in the preseason poll. HCU also received 59 points to tie East Texas A&M for seventh in the 10-team conference.

Last season, East Texas A&M went 3-9 overall and 2-4 against SLC opponents, picking up a road win over Northwestern State and edged out HCU at home in conference play.

For the first time in the Division I era, the Lions are eligible to make the NCAA FCS Playoffs this season.

The Lions look to replace 12 starters from last season and welcome a newcomer class of 42, which includes 27 transfers from NCAA Division I FBS (13), FCS (Four), Division II (One), Division III (One), and junior college (Eight) ranks.

The 2025 season begins on Aug. 30 at 8 p.m. for the Lions at SMU on the ACC Network. East Texas A&M’s first home game comes on Sept. 27 against NC Central at 6 p.m. in Commerce.