O’Brien: It’s a Christmas Cactus — or is it? Published 5:00 am Monday, July 21, 2025

I’ve had a Christmas Cactus in my house nearly all my life. My mother had a huge one, as did her mother before her.

Now, I haven’t had the same Christmas Cactus this whole time. I admit to killing a few over the years either by kindness (too much water) or by sheer neglect. I’ve received some as gifts and I’ve given a few as gifts as well. I’ve had different colors — red, pink, orangish, white. I’ve had some that bloomed early, some right around Christmas, and some didn’t bloom until early spring. I really thought the Christmas Cactus was really a pretty messed up plant that didn’t know when to bloom or what color it was supposed to be. What I’ve recently learned is that I may have never had a Christmas Cactus at all.

There are three different Holiday Cacti — Thanksgiving Cactus, Christmas Cactus, and Easter Cactus, all which are often mistakenly called a Christmas Cactus. One of the ways to tell them apart is when they bloom (surprise, surprise). But if the plant is not blooming, a more reliable way to differentiate between the three is by the shape of their leaves (which aren’t actually leaves but types of stems called cladodes).

The Thanksgiving Cactus (Schlumbergera Truncata) has flat cladodes with sharp looking edges that resemble a claw. Another common name for this cactus is the Crab Cactus for that very reason. The blooms on this cactus are usually more perky and stand erect. The flowers are in shades of either pink, orange or white.

The true Christmas Cactus is the Schlumbergera x buckleyi or Schlumbergera bridgesii. Its cladodes are flat with a scalloped, teardrop shape, and the edges are lightly serrated. It blooms later than the Thanksgiving Cactus with elongated blooms that are droopy and hang downwards. Its flowers are in shades of either pink, orange, red/burgundy, or white.

The Easter Cactus (Rhipsalidopsis gaertneri) is less common than the other Holiday Cacti, probably because it is a little more finicky. Its cladodes are flat with a more rounded, slightly scalloped shape. It blooms in the spring with scarlet red flowers.







There are many hybrids of the Holiday Cactus as many are cross bred to produce different colors. Probably the most common Holiday Cactus sold is the Thanksgiving Cactus, which is the type I currently have. No matter which type of cactus you choose to grow, being one of only a few winter-blooming houseplants, the Holiday Cactus is sure to add a touch of color to your home.

— The Smith County Master Gardener program is a volunteer organization in connection with the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service.