Many Henderson residents not pleased with new mural proposed by EDC Published 5:35 am Monday, July 21, 2025

Tempers have flared and citizens of Henderson have come together, united by a shared disdain for the design of the Henderson Economic Development Corporation’s new mural, set to cover the faded and outdated, but much-loved, artwork currently occupying the 101 N. Jackson St. space.

Citizens are taking to social media to express their displeasure with the proposed artistic update, calling it obnoxious, gaudy, and even disrespectful, as the mural features an American flag draped downward with its field of stars replaced by the EDC’s upward arrow placed inappropriately, according to common flag etiquette.

Many outspoken opponents of the mural also stated that they don’t understand the EDC’s new slogan, ‘Proudly Tomorrow’s Texas” and fail to see the historical significance of the design or its relation to the city of Henderson.

According to approved minutes from the Historic Landmark Preservation Committee’s May 27 meeting, which were previously posted on the City of Henderson website, the design was approved with three favorable votes to one vote against, with two members abstaining. A second version of those minutes appeared later showing the vote to have been unanimous. While the minutes read as though voting was done regarding the design aspect of the mural, some committee members allege design options were neither viewed nor voted on.

As of Thursday afternoon no minutes from that meeting were available. Even as the early stages of work to cover the original artwork are ongoing, concerned residents are calling on the community to reach out to Henderson EDC board members and officials, as well as members of the Historic Landmark Preservation Committee and the Henderson Main Street Advisory Committee to protest the highly-contested art installment.

Henderson EDC Director, Bret Gardella is scheduled to meet with The Henderson News this week to discuss the project and address the unexpectedly controversial decision.