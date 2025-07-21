Longview’s King nominated for Allstate Good Works Team Published 3:13 pm Monday, July 21, 2025

Georgia Tech QB Haynes King (Georgia Tech Athletics)

ATLANTA, Ga. — Senior quarterback and former Longview Lobo Haynes King is Georgia Tech’s nominee for the 2025 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team, the American Football Coaches Association announced this week.

The Allstate AFCA Good Works Team recognizes players from all levels of college football for their commitment to community service and leadership beyond the gridiron.

Voted a permanent team captain by his teammates in each of his first two seasons at Georgia Tech, King has volunteered his time to a number of community service initiatives in Atlanta, including:

Children’s Hospital of Atlanta, where he is a regular visitor to spend time with patients; the 2023 and 2024 Georgia Tech Student-Athlete Advisory Board Michael Isenhour Toy Drives, helping collect and deliver donations to Atlanta Children’s Shelter; the 2024 and 2025 404 Day of Service in Atlanta, helping lead the efforts behind Georgia Tech football’s involvement in community service projects throughout the city;Centennial Academy Charter School, where he has served as a celebrity book reader; as a volunteer youth football camp counselor.

Additionally, he is a published children’s book author, having penned Haynes King: A Helluva Quarterback, which chronicles his journey to becoming one of the nation’s top quarterbacks and encourages young people to follow their dreams.

On the field, King enters the season ranked as one of the nation’s top 10 quarterbacks by ESPN.com. In just two seasons as a Yellow Jacket, he has moved into the top 10 in school history in passing yards (4,956 – sixth), total offense (6,280 yards – fifth), touchdown passes (41 – t-fourth) and touchdowns responsible for (62 – t-fourth).







Last season, he became the first NCAA Division I FBS player in at least 69 years (dating back to 1956) with no less than 2,000 passing yards, 10 touchdown passes and a 70% completion percentage, as well as two or fewer interceptions in a season. His 72.9% completion rate in 2024 and 37 touchdowns responsible for in 2023 are both single-season school records.

In his first season as a Yellow Jacket in 2023, King was one of only two Power Five conference players with at least 2,800 passing yards (2,842), 25 touchdown passes (27), 700 rushing yards (737) and 10 touchdown runs (10), joining Heisman Trophy winner and No. 2 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, Jayden Daniels of LSU.

King, who was named the starting quarterback at Texas A&M prior to both the 2021 and 2022 seasons, suffered a season-ending injury early in the 2021 season and split time with two other quarterbacks — LSU transfer Max Johnson and true freshman Conner Weigman — in 2022.

King finished his Aggie career completing 128 of 226 passes for 1,579 yards, 10 touchdowns and 10 interceptions to go along with 41 carries for 150 yards and one touchdown in 10 games played.

At Longview, King compiled a 37-2 record as a starting quarterback. In 39 games, he completed 436 of 726 passes for 7,726 yards, 86 touchdowns and 20 interceptions while rushing for 1,311 yards and 20 touchdowns on 148 attempts. He also caught one touchdown pass.

As a junior in 2018, King helped lead the Lobos to the program’s first state championship in 81 years. King passed for 3,667 yards, 41 touchdowns and four interceptions and went 16 of 27 for 423 yards and two touchdowns to go along with 65 rushing yards and one TD in the Lobos’ 35-34 win over Beaumont West Brook in the Class 6A Division II state championship game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

The Lobos were 16-0 in 2018, and King passed for 1,926 yards, 20 touchdowns and eight interceptions as a senior in an 11-1 season for Longview.

One hundred and 97 student-athletes across all levels of college football were nominated to the 2025 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team. A voting panel of former Good Works Team members, head coaches and journalists will select 11 FBS players to the team this fall.

King and the Yellow Jackets open the 2025 season on Friday, Aug. 29 with an intersectional matchup at Colorado (7 p.m. CT – ESPN), before beginning their home slate against Gardner-Webb on Saturday, Sept. 6 (2:30 p.m. – ACC Network Extra).