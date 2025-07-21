Derrek Cooper, No. 1 RB in 2026, commits to Texas Published 12:52 am Monday, July 21, 2025

Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Derrek Cooper, the top-ranked running in the Class of 2026 by ESPN, committed to Texas on Sunday night.

Cooper, a native of Hollywood, Florida, chose the Longhorns over finalists Florida State, Georgia, Miami and Ohio State.

A two-way player for Chaminade-Madonna Prep listed at 6-foot-2 and 205 pounds, Cooper is listed in the athlete category by the 247Sports Composite, where he is a five-star ranked No. 29 overall in the class and No. 2 in Florida.

Cooper joins a star-studded freshman class for Steve Sarkisian and the Longhorns next year. They already had signed three other ESPN five-stars: quarterback Dia Bell, defensive end Richard Wesley and linebacker Tyler Atkinson.