Major renovations coming to Bulldog Stadium in Chapel Hill Published 5:40 am Monday, July 21, 2025

The renovated Bulldog Stadium will feature an updated track surface surrounding the field. New press box and home side improvements are funded through the district's excess fund balance and designed to enhance the experience for coaches, media, and fans. A conceptual rendering of the renovated Bulldog Stadium shows the updated design, part of Chapel Hill ISD's long-range facility master plan. The redesigned main entrance of Bulldog Stadium will feature improved accessibility and updated signage to welcome fans on game day. The new Bulldog Stadium was approved unanimously by the Chapel Hill ISD Board of Trustees on June 16 as part of the district's long-range facility plan.

Big changes are coming for Bulldog Stadium in Chapel Hill.

In a unanimous decision at the June 16 board meeting, the Chapel Hill ISD Board of Trustees approved the recommendation of the Long-Range Facility Planning Committee to renovate and reconfigure the district’s 50-year-old football stadium.

The upgrades — fully funded through the district’s excess fund balance rather than the 2023 Bond — are part of the district’s broader facility master plan, which was developed through a multi-year, community-engaged process. The renovations include swapping the home and visitor sides, installing a state-of-the-art press box, constructing new concession stands, and updating restrooms to better serve athletes, students, and fans.

“This is more than a renovation — this is a re-commitment to the pride we have in our school and our students,” said Cindy Gaddis, a 1975 graduate of Chapel Hill High School. “Our students are proud to be a Bulldog now, but when they step on the field in 2026, I think this will make them shed a few tears… I know I will.”

Gaddis, who has remained active in supporting Chapel Hill ISD through the decades, said she is thrilled to see improvements that honor the community’s past while investing in its future.

“I have always been proud to say I am from Chapel Hill and that I am a Bulldog,” she said. “I am so excited for the students and faculty, but also for the community, because our community deserves this.”







The stadium renovation is part of the district’s facility master plan, which was created in response to the 2021 Strategic Plan and approved by the board in January 2022. The 50-member committee — made up of staff, students, and community members — studied campus needs and facility data to develop the multi-phase plan.

Head Football Coach and Executive Director of Athletics Jeff Riordan said the stadium transformation will be felt far beyond the sidelines.

“The changes will bring a sense of pride for our student-athletes and will also accommodate our community and fans,” Riordan said. “The renovations currently taking place will also make for a great atmosphere on Friday nights for all the organizations involved — Cheer, Highlighters, and the Bulldog Band. It was much needed.”

Construction has begun and alternative plans have been made to not disrupt the 2025 football season.

“I am most excited for the first home game when all the upgrades are completed — our players storming the field with pride and our entire community there to support them. The atmosphere will be unbelievable, and it fires me up just thinking about it,” Riordan said. “I’m extremely excited for our kids and our community.”

Chapel Hill ISD students are excited for the new upgrades and what it means for them to get to play in the stadium, specifically the incoming juniors who play their senior season at the renovated stadium.

“I’m very excited about the new renovations coming to Bulldog Stadium. I am grateful for the outgrowing support from the community of Chapel Hill,” said Maliek Brown, junior at Chapel Hill High School.

Lemuel Stinson, also a junior, said, “I can’t wait for the support from the community in our new stadium. The support our community has in us makes us want to go even harder for the city.”

— The author of this story, Elissa Thompson, is director of communications at Chapel Hill ISD.