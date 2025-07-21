Astros avoid sweep with late 11-run outburst vs. Mariners Published 1:23 am Monday, July 21, 2025

The Houston Astros defeated the Seattle Mariners on Sunday in Seattle. (Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images)

SEATTLE — Christian Walker hit a tiebreaking home run in the sixth inning and the Houston Astros went on to rout the host Seattle Mariners 11-3 Sunday afternoon.

Former Mariner Taylor Trammell also hit a solo shot and added a two-run double for Houston, which avoided being swept in the three-game series and extended its lead over Seattle to four games in the American League West.

Astros reliever Kaleb Ort (2-1) earned the victory, striking out three in 1 2/3 scoreless innings.

The anticipated pitching duel between All-Stars Hunter Brown and Bryan Woo fell short of expectations.

The Astros’ Brown allowed three runs on six hits over four innings. The right-hander walked two and struck out seven.

Seattle’s Woo (8-5) opened with four scoreless innings before the Astros tied the score in the fifth and took the lead with the two homers in the sixth. The righty gave up five runs (four earned) in six innings, with one walk and six strikeouts.







Walker led off the sixth with a 400-foot shot over the Astros’ bullpen in left and, an out later, Trammell hit a blast to right-center.

The Astros blew the game open with four runs in the seventh off reliever Casey Legumina. Trammell capped the rally with his two-run double to center.

Victor Caratini added a two-run double in the eighth, giving him three hits and three RBIs.

The Mariners opened the scoring in the third. Miles Mastrobuoni grounded a leadoff single into right field and, an out later, Julio Rodriguez reached on an infield single. Following a double steal, Cal Raleigh walked to load the bases. With two outs, Jorge Polanco lined a two-run single to right.

Seattle added a run in the fourth as Mitch Garver was hit by a pitch and Mastrobuoni walked. With two outs, Rodriguez grounded an RBI single up the middle to make it 3-0.

The Astros tied the score in the fifth. Trammell drew a leadoff walk and Mauricio Dubon lined a single to left. After Cooper Hummel grounded into a forceout, Shay Whitcomb hit a flare to shallow left that went off the heel of shortstop J.P. Crawford’s glove for an error, allowing Trammell to score. Cam Smith lined a two-run double off the base of the wall in right to even it at 3-3.