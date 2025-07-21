Tyler police looking for homicide suspect Published 3:00 pm Monday, July 21, 2025

A murder suspect is wanted in Tyler.

On July 13, Tyler police responded to a residence on the 1700 block of North Fannin Avenue in reference to a reported homicide. The victim has been identified as Juan Ramon Meza, 39.

Tyler police detectives began investigating the case and identified a suspect — 49-year-old Rodrigo Jaimes Vega. Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for murder, a first-degree felony, with bond set at $1 million.

Police said this was not a random act of violence.

Anyone with information about the location of Vega is urged to contact the Tyler Police Department at 903-531-1000. He should be considered armed and dangerous.