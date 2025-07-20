Shirley McKellar plans to run for mayor of Tyler Published 5:40 am Sunday, July 20, 2025

Dr. Shirley McKellar, a decorated U.S. Army veteran, small business owner, former educator, and former Tyler District 3 city councilwoman, has officially launched her campaign for mayor.

McKellar, who has served the East Texas community in various roles over several decades, said her campaign will focus on economic development, public safety, infrastructure, and equitable investment across neighborhoods. She served as councilwoman since 2019 until May when her final term ended due to term limits.

“I’m excited to bring forward a new vision for our city – one that uplifts every citizen,” McKellar said. “This campaign is about unity, progress, and service. Together, we rise.”

According to her campaign, her candidacy builds on a legacy of leadership as a retired Army officer, healthcare professional, and advocate for education, veterans, and small business growth.

McKellar has the support of community leaders and encourages residents to get involved in shaping the city’s future.

Current Tyler Mayor Don Warren’s final term expires in 2026. Other locals who have announced their intentions to run for mayor in May 2026 include current District 1 councilmember Stuart Hene and former city councilmember John Nix.