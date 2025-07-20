Published 1:00 am Sunday, July 20, 2025

Memorial services for Patricia Chapman, 92, of Tyler will be held on Monday, July 21, 2025, at 2:00 p.m. at Christ Episcopal Church with Rev. M. L. Agnew officiating. A private family interment will be held at Rose Hill Cemetery in Tyler under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home.

Mrs. Chapman passed away Monday, July 14, 2025, in Tyler.

She was born April 18, 1933, in Dallas to the late Charles Barrett and Eloise Hollingsworth Seidenglanz of Dallas. She graduated in 1951 from The Hockaday School in Dallas and attended Fairfax Hall in Waynesboro, Virginia and The University of Texas in Austin.

Patricia was a member of Christ Episcopal Church, Pi Beta Phi sorority, Women’s Symphony League of Tyler, Junior League of Tyler, and served on committees during the early years for All Saints Episcopal School. She was an associate with Southside Bank in Tyler in the late 1980’s.

Patricia was preceded in death by her husband George W. (Bill) Chapman, daughter-in-law Janet Chapman, wife of Robert and daughter-in-law Kieran Chapman, wife of George, sister Ann Seidenglanz Mason and husband George. She is survived by her loving family including son, Robert L. Chapman of Blytheville, Ar, grandchildren Brooke, Heather and Amber; daughter, Laura Chapman Anderson and husband, Gary of Tyler, Tx, grandchildren Kelly and Stephen; daughter, Susan Chapman Tomlinson and husband, Rob of Fayetteville, Ar, grandchildren Sidney, Garrett and Bryant; son, George W. Chapman III of Westminster, Md, grandchildren William, Victoria Elizabeth, Lance and Evan; son, Michael C. Chapman and wife, Elizabeth of The Woodlands, Tx; 11 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild.

If desired, memorials may be made to Hospice of East Texas, 4111 University Blvd., Tyler, Tx 75701.