MLB roundup: Brewers beat Dodgers again, win 9th straight Published 2:07 am Sunday, July 20, 2025

Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Isaac Collins and Joey Ortiz hit home runs, William Contreras added a two-run double, and the visiting Milwaukee Brewers extended their winning streak to a season-best nine games while remaining perfect against the Los Angeles Dodgers with an 8-7 victory on Saturday.

The Brewers won even as All-Star right-hander Freddy Peralta (12-4) tied a season high by allowing four runs in five innings. Trevor Megill pitched the ninth inning for his 23rd save as Milwaukee improved to 5-0 against Los Angeles with the finale of the season series Sunday.

Neither team has swept the other in a season series since the Brewers moved to the National League in 1998.

Shohei Ohtani hit one of three home runs for the Dodgers, who have lost nine of their last 11 games. With a struggling Mookie Betts getting the night off for Los Angeles, Will Smith had two hits out of the No. 2 spot of the lineup.

Yankees 12, Braves 9

Trent Grisham hit his third career grand slam in the ninth inning to propel visiting New York to a come-from-behind win over Atlanta.







Grisham hit a slider from Raisel Iglesias into the right field seats to give the Yankees their first lead of the game and help end their three-game losing streak. It was Grisham’s 17th homer, tying his career high. Luke Weaver pitched 1 2/3 scoreless innings and earned the win. Anthony Volpe sparked the New York offense with a pair of home runs, his 11th and 12th, and a sacrifice fly.

The Braves had built a 5-0 lead thanks in part to a 438-foot solo homer by Michael Harris II, his first since June 13, and a three-run homer by Ozzie Albies. Albies added a two-run single in the fifth to give Atlanta a 7-2 lead before New York’s rally.

Cubs 6, Red Sox 0

Shota Imanaga threw seven scoreless innings, and Michael Busch and Kyle Tucker slugged back-to-back home runs in the first as Chicago blanked visiting Boston.

Imanaga (7-3) allowed just five hits while striking out five and walking one, helping the Cubs take the weekend series and win their fourth straight game. Matt Shaw, Pete Crow-Armstrong and Ian Happ each added solo homers for Chicago, which now holds the majors’ best record (59-39).

Boston starter Brayan Bello (6-4) allowed three runs on six hits in the loss, striking out four and walking one. The Red Sox have lost two straight after posting a 10-game winning streak to end the first half.

Reds 5, Mets 2

Jake Fraley matched a season high with three hits, including a go-ahead RBI single, as Cincinnati rallied from an early two-run deficit to win in New York.

Fraley had two doubles and Spencer Steer added two hits for the Reds, who won for the sixth time in seven games to improve to a season-high five games over .500.

Brett Baty homered and singled for New York, while Luis Torrens added two hits. Mark Vientos also singled and drove in a run.

Marlins 3, Royals 1

Shortstop Otto Lopez drove in all three runs as host Miami defeated Kansas City.

Lopez’s two-run double in the eighth inning snapped a 1-1 score. Xavier Edwards added a triple, a double and two runs scored as the Marlins improved to 21-10 over their past 31 games. Miami’s Cal Quantrill pitched a season-high six innings, allowing two hits (both singles), no walks and no runs while striking out three. Ronny Henriquez (6-1) earned the win, and Anthony Bender pitched a scoreless ninth, earning his third save.

Reliever Lucas Erceg (4-3) took the loss for the Royals after Michael Wacha pitched six innings, allowing three hits, one walk and one run with one strikeout. Salvador Perez led the Royals at the plate with a homer.

Blue Jays 6, Giants 3

Eric Lauer pitched six strong innings, Tyler Heineman had a homer and three RBIs and host Toronto defeated San Francisco.

Lauer (5-2) allowed two runs, two hits and no walks with seven strikeouts. Addison Barger was 4-for-4 for the Blue Jays, who have won the first of two games of the three-game series. Will Wagner had a two-run double for the second game in a row for Toronto, which had a 14-4 advantage in hits on Saturday.

Willy Adames hit two solo home runs for the Giants. Starter Logan Webb (9-7) completed six innings, allowing four runs, 11 hits and one walk with one strikeout.

Phillies 9, Angels 5

Kyle Schwarber belted a go-ahead grand slam in the sixth inning to vault Philadelphia to a home win over Los Angeles.

Bryce Harper also homered for the Phillies after hitting two bombs in Friday’s 6-5 defeat in the series opener. Nick Castellanos, Trea Turner and Johan Rojas drove in the other runs for Philadelphia. Phillies starter Taijuan Walker allowed three runs and nine hits over four innings before handing the ball over to the bullpen.

Taylor Ward, Jo Adell and Yoan Moncada hit home runs for the Angels. Yusei Kikuchi allowed two runs and five hits over five innings before the Los Angeles bullpen scuffled to the finish line.

Rays 4, Orioles 3

Tampa Bay came from behind with a three-run eighth inning — sparked by excellent baserunning — to beat visiting Baltimore.

After tying the game with a single, Chandler Simpson stole his 27th base and went to third on a wild pitch as Jose Caballero walked. Caballero promptly stole his league-leading 32nd base — and the Rays’ third steal of the inning — to put runners at second and third with one out, and both runners would come in to score.

Seranthony Dominguez (2-3) took the loss after giving up three runs (two earned) in 1/3 of an inning in the eighth. Edwin Uceta (6-2) picked up the win with two innings of scoreless relief. Pete Fairbanks earned his 16th save despite giving up a run in the ninth.

White Sox 10, Pirates 4

Mike Tauchman’s go-ahead, bases-clearing double highlighted a six-run sixth inning that propelled Chicago to a comeback win over host Pittsburgh.

Tauchman and Lenyn Sosa each had three RBIs to lead the White Sox to their second win in a row following the All-Star break and their third win in the past five games. After Chicago starter Adrian Houser gave up four runs (three earned) in 4 1/3 innings, the White Sox bullpen held the Pirates scoreless the rest of the way.

The Pirates, who lost their second in a row and have lost 10 of their last 11 games, led 3-0 and rookie starter Mike Burrows took a no-hitter into the fifth inning. After Burrows left the game following the fifth, Caleb Ferguson (2-2) gave up four runs on four hits and recorded only one out.

Rangers 4, Tigers 1

Rowdy Tellez hit a three-run home run to back a strong start by Kumar Rocker as Texas defeated struggling Detroit in the second of three-game series in Arlington, Texas.

Tellez’s homer was a boon for Rocker (4-4), who allowed one hit, walked three and struck out six over 6 1/3 innings of work. Tellez, who was signed to a minor league contract on July 5 by the Rangers a week after being released by Seattle, wasn’t on the team until Friday, when he went 0-for-3.

The Tigers did not get a runner past second base until a Riley Greene home run to open the ninth inning. Detroit starter Keider Montero (4-2) went 4 1/3 innings, giving up four runs on four hits with three walks and five strikeouts.

Diamondbacks 10, Cardinals 1

Eugenio Suarez hit two home runs and drove in three and Corbin Carroll had three hits, including two triples, as host Arizona topped St. Louis to win its third straight game.

Geraldo Perdomo had three singles and four RBIs and Ryne Nelson gave up one run in six innings for the D-backs, who have outscored the Cardinals 17-4 in the first two games of the series. Nelson (6-2) gave up four hits, with Alec Burleson’s homer in the sixth the only damage. Nelson is 4-0 with a 2.29 ERA in his last seven starts. Suarez has 33 homers and leads the NL with 81 RBIs. Carroll leads the majors with 12 triples.

Masyn Winn had three hits for the Cardinals, who have lost 10 of 14. Sonny Gray (9-4) gave up 11 hits and a career-high nine runs (eight earned) before leaving in the fourth.

Athletics 8, Guardians 2

Shea Langeliers and Jacob Wilson both hit two-run home runs and Luis Severino earned his first win in more than a month as the Athletics scored the final eight runs of the game to win in Cleveland.

Severino (3-11) went five innings, allowing two runs on three hits in snapping a five-start losing streak. The right-hander struck out three and walked two in an 86-pitch outing. Jack Perkins and Justin Sterner combined for four hitless innings to wrap up the three-hitter.

Rookie first baseman Kurtz went 3-for-5 and drove in two runs, and speedy center fielder Denzel Clarke fell a homer shy of hitting for the cycle for the Athletics. The Guardians lost for just the second time in nine games.

Rockies 10, Twins 6

Ryan McMahon, Ezequiel Tovar and Hunter Goodman homered as host Colorado rallied to beat Minnesota in Denver to clinch the Rockies’ first home series win of the season.

Tovar was 3-for-4 with two runs scored and three RBIs, and Goodman also drove in three runs. Kody Clemens was 2-for-4 (double, triple) with three RBIs in the loss, the Twins’ third straight.

Rockies starter Antonio Senzatela (4-13) earned the win after allowing three runs and six hits in seven innings with a walk and three strikeouts. Minnesota starter Zebby Matthews (1-2) gave up five runs and eight hits in four-plus innings with a walk and six strikeouts in taking the loss.

Nationals 4, Padres 2

Mitchell Parker tossed six solid innings and Nathaniel Lowe homered to help host Washington double up San Diego and snap a five-game losing streak.

Drew Millas added a two-run single for Washington, which won for just the second time in its past 11 contests. Parker (6-10) allowed two runs on five hits over six innings. He struck out four and walked one while winning for the first time since beating the Padres in San Diego on June 23.

Luis Arraez and Jose Iglesias each had two hits for San Diego, which lost for just the second time in the past six games. Padres starter Yu Darvish (0-2) gave up three runs on five hits over five innings. He struck out one and walked one.

Mariners 7, Astros 6 (11 inn.)

Rookie Cole Young singled home the winning run in the bottom of the 11th inning as Seattle defeated visiting Houston for the Mariners’ fifth straight win.

With Dominic Canzone the runner at second to start the inning, Miles Mastrobuoni put down a sacrifice bunt to move Canzone to third. Young lined a single down the right field line off Houston’s Hector Neris (3-2) to win it.

Both teams scored in the 10th. Houston pinch hitter Taylor Trammell’s sacrifice fly brought home the go-ahead run in the top of the inning. The Mariners tied it in the bottom half as Cal Raleigh scored from third on a fluke groundout off the knob of Dylan Moore’s bat.