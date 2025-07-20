MLB Glance
Published 11:38 pm Sunday, July 20, 2025
American League
East Division
W L PCT GB
Toronto 58 41 .586 —
NY Yankees 55 44 .556 3
Boston 54 47 .535 5
Tampa Bay 52 48 .520 6.5
Baltimore 44 54 .449 13.5
Central Division
W L PCT GB
Detroit 60 40 .600 —
Cleveland 48 50 .490 11
Minnesota 48 51 .485 11.5
Kansas City 48 52 .480 12
ChicagoWS 35 65 .350 25
West Division
W L PCT GB
Houston 57 42 .576 —
Seattle 53 46 .535 4
Texas 50 50 .500 7.5
LA Angels 49 50 .495 8
Athletics 42 59 .416 16
National League
East Division
W L PCT GB
Philadelphia 56 43 .566 —
NY Mets 56 44 .560 .5
Miami 46 52 .469 9.5
Atlanta 43 55 .439 12.5
Washington 39 60 .394 17
Central Division
W L PCT GB
Chicago Cubs 59 40 .596 —
Milwaukee 59 40 .596 —
Cincinnati 52 48 .520 7.5
St. Louis 51 49 .510 8.5
Pittsburgh 39 61 .390 20.5
West Division
W L PCT GB
LA Dodgers 58 42 .580 —
San Diego 54 45 .545 3.5
San Francisco 52 48 .520 6
Arizona 50 50 .500 9
Colorado 24 75 .242 33.5
Thursday, July 17
No games scheduled
Friday, July 18
Chicago Cubs 4, Boston 1
Texas 2, Detroit 0
Chicago White Sox 10, Pittsburgh 1
L.A. Angels 6, Philadelphia 5
San Diego 7, Washington 2
Toronto 4, San Francisco 0
Cincinnati 8, New York Mets 4
Miami 8, Kansas City 7, 10 innings
Cleveland 8, Athletics 6
Atlanta 7, New York Yankees 3
Tampa Bay 11, Baltimore 1
Colorado 6, Minnesota 4
Arizona 7, St. Louis 3
Seattle 6, Houston 1
Milwaukee 2, Los Angeles Dodgers 0
Saturday, July 19
Toronto 6, San Francisco 3
Cincinnati 5, New York Mets 2
Miami 3, Kansas City 1
Philadelphia 9, L.A. Angels 5
Chicago White Sox 10, Pittsburgh 4
Washington 4, San Diego 2
Texas 4, Detroit 1
Tampa Bay 4, Baltimore 3
Athletics 8, Cleveland 2
New York Yankees 12, Atlanta 9
Chicago Cubs 6, Boston 0
Arizona 10, St. Louis 1
Colorado 10, Minnesota 6
Milwaukee 8, Los Angeles Dodgers 7
Seattle 7, Houston 6, 11 innings
Sunday, July 20
Toronto 8, San Francisco 6
Baltimore 5, Tampa Bay 3
L.A. Angels 8, Philadelphia 2
Chicago White Sox 7, Pittsburgh 2
New York Yankees 4, Atlanta 2
San Diego 8, Washington 1
New York Mets 3, Cincinnati 2
Kansas City 7, Miami 4
Cleveland 8, Athletics 2
Boston 6, Chicago Cubs 1
Minnesota 7, Colorado 1
Houston 11, Seattle 3
Milwaukee 6, Los Angeles Dodgers 5
Arizona 5, St. Louis 3
Detroit 2, Texas 1
Monday, July 21
Baltimore (undecided) at Cleveland (Bibee 5-9), 5:40 p.m.
Detroit (undecided) at Pittsburgh (undecided), 5:40 p.m.
San Diego (undecided) at Miami (undecided), 5:40 p.m.
Boston (Buehler 6-6) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 9-3), 5:45 p.m.
Cincinnati (Singer 7-7) at Washington (undecided), 5:45 p.m.
New York Yankees (Rodon 8-4) at Toronto (Guasman 6-7), 6:07 p.m.
Los Angeles Angels (undecided) at New York Mets (Senga 7-3), 6:10 p.m.
San Francisco (undecided) at Atlanta (undecided), 6:15 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Burke 4-8) at Tampa Bay (Baz 8-5), 6:35 p.m.
Athletics (Lopez 3-5) at Texas (undecided), 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City (undecided) at Chicago Cubs (undecided), 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis (undecided) at Colorado (undecided), 7:40 p.m.
Houston (undecided) at Arizona (Gallen 7-10), 8:40 p.m.
Milwaukee (undecided) at Seattle (undecided), 8:40 p.m.
Minnesota (undecided) at Los Angeles Dodgers (Ohtani 0-0), 9:10 p.m.
Tuesday, July 22
Cleveland at Baltimore, 5:40 p.m.
Detroit at Pittsburgh, 5:40 p.m.
San Diego at Miami, 5:40 p.m.
Boston at Philadelphia, 5:45 p.m.
Cincinnati at Washington, 5:45 p.m.
New York Yankees at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.
Los Angeles Angels at New York Mets, 6:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Atlanta, 6:15 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay, 6:35 p.m.
Athletics at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago Cubs, 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Colorado, 7:40 p.m.
Houston at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at Seattle, 8:40 p.m.
Minnesota at Los Angeles Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.