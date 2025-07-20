MLB Glance

American League

East Division

W L PCT GB

Toronto 58 41 .586 —

NY Yankees 55 44 .556 3

Boston 54 47 .535 5

Tampa Bay 52 48 .520 6.5

Baltimore 44 54 .449 13.5

Central Division

W L PCT GB

Detroit 60 40 .600 —

Cleveland 48 50 .490 11

Minnesota 48 51 .485 11.5

Kansas City 48 52 .480 12

ChicagoWS 35 65 .350 25

West Division

W L PCT GB

Houston 57 42 .576 —

Seattle 53 46 .535 4

Texas 50 50 .500 7.5

LA Angels 49 50 .495 8

Athletics 42 59 .416 16

National League

East Division

W L PCT GB

Philadelphia 56 43 .566 —

NY Mets 56 44 .560 .5

Miami 46 52 .469 9.5

Atlanta 43 55 .439 12.5

Washington 39 60 .394 17

Central Division

W L PCT GB

Chicago Cubs 59 40 .596 —

Milwaukee 59 40 .596 —

Cincinnati 52 48 .520 7.5

St. Louis 51 49 .510 8.5

Pittsburgh 39 61 .390 20.5

West Division

W L PCT GB

LA Dodgers 58 42 .580 —

San Diego 54 45 .545 3.5

San Francisco 52 48 .520 6

Arizona 50 50 .500 9

Colorado 24 75 .242 33.5

Thursday, July 17

No games scheduled

Friday, July 18

Chicago Cubs 4, Boston 1

Texas 2, Detroit 0

Chicago White Sox 10, Pittsburgh 1

L.A. Angels 6, Philadelphia 5

San Diego 7, Washington 2

Toronto 4, San Francisco 0

Cincinnati 8, New York Mets 4

Miami 8, Kansas City 7, 10 innings

Cleveland 8, Athletics 6

Atlanta 7, New York Yankees 3

Tampa Bay 11, Baltimore 1

Colorado 6, Minnesota 4

Arizona 7, St. Louis 3

Seattle 6, Houston 1

Milwaukee 2, Los Angeles Dodgers 0

Saturday, July 19

Toronto 6, San Francisco 3

Cincinnati 5, New York Mets 2

Miami 3, Kansas City 1

Philadelphia 9, L.A. Angels 5

Chicago White Sox 10, Pittsburgh 4

Washington 4, San Diego 2

Texas 4, Detroit 1

Tampa Bay 4, Baltimore 3

Athletics 8, Cleveland 2

New York Yankees 12, Atlanta 9

Chicago Cubs 6, Boston 0

Arizona 10, St. Louis 1

Colorado 10, Minnesota 6

Milwaukee 8, Los Angeles Dodgers 7

Seattle 7, Houston 6, 11 innings

Sunday, July 20

Toronto 8, San Francisco 6

Baltimore 5, Tampa Bay 3

L.A. Angels 8, Philadelphia 2

Chicago White Sox 7, Pittsburgh 2

New York Yankees 4, Atlanta 2

San Diego 8, Washington 1

New York Mets 3, Cincinnati 2

Kansas City 7, Miami 4

Cleveland 8, Athletics 2

Boston 6, Chicago Cubs 1

Minnesota 7, Colorado 1

Houston 11, Seattle 3

Milwaukee 6, Los Angeles Dodgers 5

Arizona 5, St. Louis 3

Detroit 2, Texas 1

Monday, July 21

Baltimore (undecided) at Cleveland (Bibee 5-9), 5:40 p.m.

Detroit (undecided) at Pittsburgh (undecided), 5:40 p.m.

San Diego (undecided) at Miami (undecided), 5:40 p.m.

Boston (Buehler 6-6) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 9-3), 5:45 p.m.

Cincinnati (Singer 7-7) at Washington (undecided), 5:45 p.m.

New York Yankees (Rodon 8-4) at Toronto (Guasman 6-7), 6:07 p.m.

Los Angeles Angels (undecided) at New York Mets (Senga 7-3), 6:10 p.m.

San Francisco (undecided) at Atlanta (undecided), 6:15 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Burke 4-8) at Tampa Bay (Baz 8-5), 6:35 p.m.

Athletics (Lopez 3-5) at Texas (undecided), 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City (undecided) at Chicago Cubs (undecided), 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis (undecided) at Colorado (undecided), 7:40 p.m.

Houston (undecided) at Arizona (Gallen 7-10), 8:40 p.m.

Milwaukee (undecided) at Seattle (undecided), 8:40 p.m.

Minnesota (undecided) at Los Angeles Dodgers (Ohtani 0-0), 9:10 p.m.

Tuesday, July 22

Cleveland at Baltimore, 5:40 p.m.

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 5:40 p.m.

San Diego at Miami, 5:40 p.m.

Boston at Philadelphia, 5:45 p.m.

Cincinnati at Washington, 5:45 p.m.

New York Yankees at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.

Los Angeles Angels at New York Mets, 6:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Atlanta, 6:15 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay, 6:35 p.m.

Athletics at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago Cubs, 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Colorado, 7:40 p.m.

Houston at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at Seattle, 8:40 p.m.

Minnesota at Los Angeles Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.